Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices are likely to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening with a gain of 114 points. In the previous session, the BSE Sensex closed above 60,000 mark for the first time since August 18, while its broader peer NSE Nifty 50 rose 103 points to 17,936, just shy of 18000. Global cues were positive as Wall Street equity indexes closed higher on Monday and markets in Asia-Pacific were trading higher today as investors bet that August data would show easing inflation in the US. News of Ukraine making some progress against Russia in a war that has hurt the global economy also boosted investor sentiments.
Stocks of Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Titan Company, Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank were among top BSE Sensex gainers
BSE Sensex was up 312 points or 0.5 per cent to 60427, while NSE Nifty 50 soared to 18045.45. Nifty has reclaimed 18000 for the first time since April
As quite correctly mentioned by Piyush Goyal, Rupee has shown more resilience compared to its DM and EM peers, though at the cost of reserves, it’s performance cannot be overlooked in the shadow of global glooms. Well, amid a strong comeback in the Equities with Sensex breaching 60,000, resumption of foreign inflows, and subdued oil prices, one shouldn’t be surprised to see the rupee below 79.50 levels. As the pair sustainably trades below 79.50, importers are likely to get complacent and exporters would begin to panic and sell those who might have not covered earlier, further aggravating the move. With 79.20 remaining next crucial support, if taken out, the rupee can move towards 78.80. On the flip side, a rebound over 79.50 could drive the pair to 79.80 levels. Hence, though the trend of the market would be puzzling, anchoring our positions to the policy will keep us far from the commotion. Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors
The price of petrol and diesel has been kept steady on 13 September 2022 (Tuesday), keeping costs steady for more than three months now. Petrol and diesel in Delhi is priced at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. The last country-wide change in price came on 21 May 2022, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. Since then, Maharashtra is the only state to have cut rates. The Maharashtra government had announced a cut in value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs 5 a litre and by Rs 3 a litre for diesel in July. Read full story
The Indian Rupee is likely to appreciate on Tuesday amid softness in dollar index, rise in risk tolerance in equity markets, sustained FII inflows. USDINR spot price likely to trade in a range of Rs 79 to Rs 80.30 in next couple of sessions. In the previous session, rupee pared its initial losses to settle higher against the US dollar, tracking positive domestic equities and foreign fund inflows. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 79.66 against the greenback, and ended at 79.55, up 2 paise from its previous close. Rupee has shown more resilience than most of the other currencies in recent years and the compounded average growth rate of depreciation is lower as compared to pre-2014, said commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Monday.
Indian equity markets are expected to open in the green on Tuesday as SGX Nifty hinted at a positive start for domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty 50. Nifty Futures were up 112 pts or 0.62% on the Singapore Exchange ahead of today’s session. “Although key indices are lacking a bit of momentum, the undertone seems strongly bullish and as a result, the Nifty is now within a touching distance of the psychological mark of 18000. It’s merely a formality now, we would see it on the screen very soon. The real question is, does the market have enough legs to move beyond it to touch the record highs? In our sense, it’s happening sooner or later, said Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One.
HDFC Life: Abrdn, formerly Standard Life, is looking to sell 2 per cent of its stake in the private sector insurer via block trades on Tuesday. According to the term sheet, Abrdn (Mauritius Holdings) has put on block 43 million shares of HDFC Life at Rs 564.1-Rs 578.55 per share.
Tata Consultancy Services: C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc, an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States, has selected Tata Consultancy Services to build its new operations platform on Google Cloud.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The bank has opened its qualified institutional placement issue for subscription. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 21.93 per share.
Federal Bank: Buy |CMP: Rs 120 |Target: Rs 138 |Upside: 15%
Suprajit Engg: Buy |CMP: Rs 347 |Target: Rs 485 |Upside: 40%
Stove Kraft: Accumulate |CMP: Rs 722 |Target: Rs 805 |Upside: 12%
AU Small Finance: Buy |CMP: Rs 660 |Target: Rs 848 |Upside: 28%
HDFC Bank: Accumulate |CMP: Rs 1,492 |Target: Rs 1,700 |Upside: 14%
Sona BLW Precision: Buy |CMP: Rs 526 |Target: Rs 843 |Upside: 60%
“The Nifty is steadily racing towards the psychological 18000 mark as the street seems to be quite optimistic in forecasting inflation in the US to collapse to 2% within the next 18 months. Bulls have shrugged off the fact that the Fed will almost certainly issue a third-straight 75 basis point rate increase at its policy meeting scheduled on September 21. Bulls will be enthusiastic with aggressive inter-month goal posts at Nifty 18605 mark. For Tuesday’s session, Nifty’s major hurdle is seen at 18115 mark and above the same, aggressive buying is advised with the next goal post at psychological 18605 mark.”
~ Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
“US markets after sharply underperforming, are now showing signs of recovery with a positive weekly close post 3 consecutive weeks of decline. An aggressive rate hike by US Fed in its upcoming September meeting seems to be already factored in by the market. Investors are also hoping for a dip in domestic as well as US inflation data which can further support the positive momentum. While the Sensex has managed to cross 60k mark, Nifty is just at knocking distance from the key 18k levels. Sector rotation was visible in the market with interest seen in underperforming sectors like IT and Metals. Specialty Chemicals were also in focus on news of rising global prices on back of supply constraints from Europe and China. We expect market to remain firm with Nifty likely to head towards 18,000-18,200 zones.”
~Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
After declining for three months, retail inflation rose to 7% in August due to higher food prices which may prompt the Reserve Bank of India to go for another rate hike later this month in order to tame price rise. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation, which is factored in by RBI while deciding the monetary policy, has remained above the central bank’s comfort level of 6% for eight months in a row. Retail food inflation accelerated to 7.6% last month, up from 6.7% in July, driven by a jump in the prices of cereals, vegetables, pulses and milk & milk products. Inflation in food and beverages rose to 7.57%, because of a spike in prices of cereals, and some of the key vegetables and fruits.
Wall Street extended its winning streak on Monday, rallying to a sharply higher close as investors awaited crucial inflation data that could provide clues about the duration and severity of the Federal Reserve's tightening policy.
Early trends on SGX Nifty hinted that Indian benchmark indices are likely to open in green. Nifty futures traded 114.5 points, or 0.64% higher at 18,056 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start.