08:23 (IST) 13 Sep 2022

Stocks to watch today

HDFC Life: Abrdn, formerly Standard Life, is looking to sell 2 per cent of its stake in the private sector insurer via block trades on Tuesday. According to the term sheet, Abrdn (Mauritius Holdings) has put on block 43 million shares of HDFC Life at Rs 564.1-Rs 578.55 per share.

Tata Consultancy Services: C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc, an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States, has selected Tata Consultancy Services to build its new operations platform on Google Cloud.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The bank has opened its qualified institutional placement issue for subscription. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 21.93 per share.

