Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets came under pressure on Monday in-line with global peers. Both benchmark indices opened positive but gave up initial gains and closed in the red. Domestic equities are likely to open on a tepid note today as trends on SGX Nifty indicated a flat start for headlines indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,182.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Global cues were mixed with Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumping 1.56% while the Topix index climbed 1.31%. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.7%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index climbed 0.63%, while mainland Chinese stocks were mixed. Wall Street closed lower on Monday, with stocks extending their slide.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted at a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy than previously anticipated. Powell said that inflation is “much too high,” with the central bank set to take the necessary steps to ensure a return to price stability. “In particular, if we conclude that it is appropriate to move more aggressively by raising the federal funds rate by more than 25 basis points at a meeting or meetings, we will do so,” Powell said. The comments come less than a week after the central bank raised interest rates for the first time in more than three years.

