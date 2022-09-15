Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open higher on weekly F&O expiry day. SGX Nifty is up in green ahead of today’s session, hinting at a positive start for domestic equities. Global cues are strong as all three major Wall Street indices ended marginally higher overnight, and Asian shares are also trading up today morning, tracking gains in US stocks. The biggest catalysts and next direction for Nifty depends on the upcoming FOMC monetary policy meeting on September 20-21, according to analysts.
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank shares will debut on stock exchanges BSE, NSE today. According to market experts, the stock may get listed flat or at moderate premium over the final issue price of Rs 525 given the lower-than-expected investors’ response to the IPO. The Rs 831.6 crore public issue was entirely a fresh issue by the company, and was subscribed 2.86 times during September 5-7, with retail investors buying shares 6.48 times the allotted quota, non-institutional investors 2.94 times and qualified institutional investors 1.62 times.
Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 15 September Thursday
Four investors in movie theatre chain PVR Ltd are reportedly offloading a 7.7% stake in the company via block deal on September 15. The investors who will be selling the stake in the company are – Multiples PE, Grey Birch, Plenty PE and Berry Invt. The offer price for the block deal will be in the range of Rs 1852 to Rs 1929 per share, sources said, adding that Kotak Securities will be the broker for the deal.
India's merchandise exports for August have been raised to $33.92 billion from the preliminary estimate of $33 billion, data released by the commerce ministry on September 14 showed. As per the latest data, imports in August amounted to $61.9 billion, marginally higher than the preliminary estimate of $61.68 billion. As such, the merchandise trade deficit for last month was lowered to $27.98 billion from $28.68 billion as per preliminary data released on September 3. The trade deficit in August 2021 was $11.71 billion.
Oil prices edged upwards in early Asian trade on Thursday, as supply concerns and a looming rail stoppage in the United States, the world's biggest crude consumer, supported markets. Brent crude futures rose 38 cents, or 0.4%, to $94.48 a barrel by 0013 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 46 cents, or 0.5%, to $88.94. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said Wednesday it expects widespread switching from gas to oil for heating purposes, saying it will average 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October 2022 to March 2023 – double the level of a year ago. That, along with overall expectations for weak supply growth, also helped boost the market.
“Yesterday, action was seen in sectors like Banking, Cement, Media, Metals, and FMCG. Cement stocks were in limelight on the back of news of Adani owned Ambuja Cement looking to raise Rs10,000 crore for capex as well as acquisition plans. The momentum in mid cap Cement stocks is likely to continue on the back of expectation of increased M&A activities by bigger players due to changing industry-dynamics. Sharp rally was also seen in Vedanta after the company formed a JV with Foxconn for a semiconductor project in Gujarat. Technology stocks, however, are seeing pressure after there were downgrades by foreign brokers on the back of expectation of slower growth due to aggressive rate hike in US and news of big tech companies laying off people.”
~Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
India's inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) declined to a 11-month low of 12.41% in August, the commerce ministry said on September 14. WPI inflation was 13.93% in July. In August 2021, it stood at 11.64%. Another month of double-digit increase in wholesale prices in August 2022 means the WPI inflation has remained above the 10% mark for 17 months in a row. The marked decline in WPI inflation in August was driven by a drop in fuel prices, with 'fuel and power' inflation falling to 33.67% from 43.75% in July.
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: Tamilnad Mercantile Bank shares will debut on stock exchanges BSE, NSE today.
Tata Steel: Tata Steel will raise Rs 2,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.
Paytm: ED on Wednesday carried out fresh raids on Paytm and some other agencies in connection with an ongoing money laundering probe linked to alleged financial irregularities by instant app-based loan companies “controlled” by Chinese persons.
Early trends on SGX Nifty hinted that Indian equity markets are likely to open marginally higher on Thursday, weekly F&O expiry day. Nifty futures traded 27 points, or 0.15% higher at 18,017 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty 50 were for a positive start. “The biggest catalysts and next direction for Nifty depends on the FOMC monetary policy meeting on September 20-21. For Thursday’s session, Nifty sees major hurdles at the 18115 mark. Above the same, aggressive buying could be seen with the next goal post at the psychological 18605 mark,” said Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific region also rose mildly today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.16% and the Topix index was up 0.15%. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.11% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 0.55% higher. China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.35%, and the Shenzhen Component was fractionally higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 0.45%.
Wall Street ended a directionless session higher on Wednesday as an on-target inflation report largely stanched the flow of Tuesday's sell-off and investors hit the 'pause' button. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.12 points, or 0.1%, to 31,135.09, the S&P 500 gained 13.32 points, or 0.34%, to 3,946.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 86.10 points, or 0.74%, to 11,719.68.
Nifty futures were trading 27 points, or 0.15% higher at 18,017 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start.