Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open higher on weekly F&O expiry day. SGX Nifty is up in green ahead of today’s session, hinting at a positive start for domestic equities. Global cues are strong as all three major Wall Street indices ended marginally higher overnight, and Asian shares are also trading up today morning, tracking gains in US stocks. The biggest catalysts and next direction for Nifty depends on the upcoming FOMC monetary policy meeting on September 20-21, according to analysts.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank shares will debut on stock exchanges BSE, NSE today. According to market experts, the stock may get listed flat or at moderate premium over the final issue price of Rs 525 given the lower-than-expected investors’ response to the IPO. The Rs 831.6 crore public issue was entirely a fresh issue by the company, and was subscribed 2.86 times during September 5-7, with retail investors buying shares 6.48 times the allotted quota, non-institutional investors 2.94 times and qualified institutional investors 1.62 times.

Live Updates

Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 15 September Thursday