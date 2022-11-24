Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open higher on monthly F&O expiry. SGX Nifty hinted at a positive start for Dalal Street as Nifty futures traded 84 pts or 0.47% higher at 18340 levels. Global cues are positive as Wall Street’s main indexes ended higher on Wednesday and markets in the Asia-Pacific traded positive in morning trade today as the US Federal Reserve said it expects to switch to smaller rate hikes. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.54%, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.31%. Overnight in the US, Dow Jones rose 0.28%, S&P 500 gained 0.59%, and Nasdaq added 0.99%.

Keystone Realtors, the real estate development company under ‘Rustomjee’ brand, will debut on the BSE and NSE on 24 November. Keystone Realtors, shares are unlikely to see a great listing on the back of a muted response to its IPO, underperformance of realty space amid rising interest rates in current financial year, and a bit of expensive valuations, according to experts. Keystone IPO was subscribed just 2.01 times, backed by qualified institutional buyers (QIB) and high networth individuals (HNIs). Qualified institutional buyers bought shares 3.84 times the allotted quota and high networth individuals three times their share, but retail investors stayed tepid to the issue, bidding for just 53 percent of the portion set aside for them.

