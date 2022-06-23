Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to open higher on Thursday, weekly F&O expiry day, as SGX Nifty hinted at a flat to positive start for benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50. Nifty futures were trading 55 points, or 0.36 per cent, higher at 15,452 on the Singapore Exchange. Meanwhile, Wall Street’s main indices ended with slim losses on Wednesday after as investors digested US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on central bank’s aim to bring down inflation. Asian markets were firm in early trade today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rose 0.22%, while the broader Topix index added 0.41%.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday underscored the Fed’s determination to raise interest rates high enough to slow inflation, a commitment that has fanned concerns that the central bank’s fight against surging prices could tip the economy into recession. Powell said the pace of future rate hikes will depend on whether and how quickly inflation starts to decline, something the Fed will assess on a meeting by meeting basis. Its decision-making will be based on the incoming data and the evolving outlook for the economy, Powell said in prepared testimony to the Senate Banking Committee, which he is addressing as part of the Fed’s semiannual policy report to Congress.
“On the technical aspect, the halt in buying interest post an intense day of rally certainly showcased the tentativeness among the market participants at the higher critical level. At the current juncture, the immediate support is likely to be seen around the 15300 level, wherein the placement of the index above the sacrosanct support of the 15180-15200 zone could be seen as the last resort of relief for the bulls. Meanwhile, on the contrary, the critical zone of 15650-15700 withholds the sturdy wall for the index, and till it is not claimed, it would be a challenging period for the bulls of D-street. Hence, looking at recent developments that construe an unclear market trend, participants are advised to avoid any undue risk and stay abreast with the global developments. Also, with most counters trading near the oversold region, we advocate continuing with a stock-centric approach for better trading opportunities.”
~Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One
“Nifty succumbed to bear hammering as most of its gains evaporated and, most importantly, the benchmark ended at its lowest point of the day. Investors traded with caution as they awaited Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to deliver his semiannual monetary policy report to Congress on Wednesday and Thursday. The street suspects that Fed will probably hike rates by another 75 basis points again in July. Technically, for Nifty the major hurdle is seen at 15723 with downside risk seen at 15183. The index can find resistance at 15723 and 16151.”
~Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities
A reasonable negative candle was formed as per daily chart, which signal a possibility of bull trap in the market. After a sustainable upside bounce on Tuesday, Nifty showing immediate reaction on the downside in the subsequent session indicate a lack of strength in the market to sustain the upside bounces.
The crucial overhead resistance of 15700-15800 levels as per the concept of change in polarity has weighed high on the market. After hitting the day's high of 15707 on Tuesday Nifty showing sharp weakness on Wednesday reflects significance of the hurdle. The market showing immediate reversal of upside bounce is not a good sign for the bulls to sustain the highs. Now, one may expect Nifty to slide down to the important support area of 15200 levels in the next few sessions. Immediate resistance is placed at 15560.
~Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
Tokyo shares opened higher on Thursday as investors gauged inflation and recession risks after US Fed chair Jerome Powell pointed to the need for further rate hikes. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.22 percent or 58.77 points to 26,208.32 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.41 percent or 7.62 points to 1,860.27. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan reversed earlier gains to be mostly flat in Asia trade. Stocks in South Korea were off.
Wall Street's main indexes ended with slim losses on Wednesday after choppy trading as energy shares weighed and investors digested Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments on the central bank's aim to bring down inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 47.12 points, or 0.15%, to 30,483.13, the S&P 500 lost 4.9 points, or 0.13%, to 3,759.89 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.22 points, or 0.15%, to 11,053.08.
Nifty futures traded 55 points, or 0.36 per cent, higher at 15,452 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Thursday.