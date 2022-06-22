Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to open on a tepid note today as SGX Nifty hinted at flat open for benchmark indices BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty 50. Nifty futures were trading 33.5 points, or 0.21% lower at 15,589 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a flat to negative start. Globally, Wall Street’s major indexes jumped over 2% on Tuesday in major rebound as investors scooped up shares of megacap growth and energy companies after the market swooned last week on worries over a global economic downturn. Meanwhile, Tokyo stocks opened higher today morning tracking bounce back in US Stocks. Nikkei 225 index was up 0.67%, while the Topix index was up 0.70%.

The US Federal Reserve will deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate hike in July, followed by a half-percentage-point rise in September, and won’t scale back to quarter-percentage-point moves until November at the earliest, according to economists polled by Reuters. The latest poll results, released on Wednesday before Fed Chair Jerome Powell was due to appear before the Senate Banking Committee as part of his twice-yearly monetary policy testimony to Congress, show momentum is still behind the U.S. central bank doing more, not less, despite rising recession concerns and a steep sell-off in financial markets.

