Indian equity markets are likely to open on a tepid note today as SGX Nifty hinted at flat open for benchmark indices BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty 50. Nifty futures were trading 33.5 points, or 0.21% lower at 15,589 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a flat to negative start. Globally, Wall Street's major indexes jumped over 2% on Tuesday in major rebound as investors scooped up shares of megacap growth and energy companies after the market swooned last week on worries over a global economic downturn. Meanwhile, Tokyo stocks opened higher today morning tracking bounce back in US Stocks. Nikkei 225 index was up 0.67%, while the Topix index was up 0.70%.
The US Federal Reserve will deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate hike in July, followed by a half-percentage-point rise in September, and won’t scale back to quarter-percentage-point moves until November at the earliest, according to economists polled by Reuters. The latest poll results, released on Wednesday before Fed Chair Jerome Powell was due to appear before the Senate Banking Committee as part of his twice-yearly monetary policy testimony to Congress, show momentum is still behind the U.S. central bank doing more, not less, despite rising recession concerns and a steep sell-off in financial markets.
“With no negative clues in the market, benchmark indices gained for the second straight day on Tuesday. Metal, state-owned banks and technology stocks witnessed bargain hunting after suffering heavy losses last week on fears that aggressive rate hikes. On daily charts, the Nifty has formed a promising bullish candle which supports a further uptrend from the current levels. However, the medium-term trend is still on the weak side. For the traders, the support has shifted to 15500 from 15250 on the Nifty (and from 51,300 to 52000 on BSE). As long as, the Nifty is trading above 15500. (BSE below 52000) the chances of hitting 15750 (BSE 52900) would turn bright. Further upside may also continue, which could lift the Nifty up to 15850 (BSE to 53200 level).”
~Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities
“A long bull candle was formed on the daily chart and the Nifty seems to have confirmed a short term bottom reversal at the swing low of 15183 levels. The formation couple of doji and high wave pattern at the lows of the last two sessions have finally resulted in a decisive reversal on Tuesday. This is positive indication. Nifty is currently facing a crucial overhead resistance around 15700-15800 levels (previous swing lows, as per the concept of change in polarity). Considering the significance of this value area (evident of long bear candle formation during recent downside breakout), there is a possibility of weakness emerging from the hurdle. However, any consolidation or minor weakness in the next few sessions at the resistance could hint possibility of sharp upside breakout of 15800 levels.”
~Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
“Markets extended rebound for the second consecutive session and gained nearly 2%, tracking firm global cues. After the upbeat start, the benchmark moved from strength to strength for most of the day however marginal selling in the last hour trimmed some gains. Consequently, the Nifty ended with gains of 1.9% at 15,638 levels. This move has certainly eased some pressure but sustainability is the key. Participants are keenly eyeing the US Fed chair’s speech for cues and the progress of the monsoon is also on the radar. A decisive move above 15,700 in Nifty can further fuel the rebound to the 16,000 zone else the decline would resume. Stocks, on the other hand, are offering opportunities on both sides so traders should plan accordingly.”
~Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking
“15670-15740 could be a near term resistance for the Nifty. Once this band is breached, 15863-15886 could be the next resistance. Investors may prepare a list of stocks that they would like to offload in this bounce to raise cash. Nervousness in the markets will keep coming up unless we see signs of inflation stabilising and reversing globally which can be an early sign of bottom formation.”
~ Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
Oil prices slipped in early trade amid a push by U.S. President Joe Biden to bring down soaring fuel costs, including pressure on major U.S. firms to help ease the pain for drivers during the country's peak summer demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.34, or 1,2%, to $108.18 a barrel at 0031 GMT, while Brent crude futures dropped $1.33, or 1.2%, to $113.32 a barrel.
Wall Street's major indexes jumped over 2% on Tuesday as investors scooped up shares of megacap growth and energy companies after the stock market swooned last week on worries over a global economic downturn. All 11 major S&P 500 sectors gained, as stocks rebounded broadly after the benchmark index last week logged its biggest weekly percentage decline since March 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 641.47 points, or 2.15%, to 30,530.25, and the S&P 500 gained 89.95 points, or 2.45%, at 3,764.79. The Nasdaq Composite added 270.95 points, or 2.51%, at 11,069.30.
Nifty futures were trading 33.5 points, or 0.21% lower at 15,589 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a flat to negative start.