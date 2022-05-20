Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets opened on a positive note amid mixed global cues. The BSE Sensex rose 773.08 points or 1.46% to 53565.31, and the NSE Nifty 50 was up 240.40 points or 1.52% at 16049.80. Asian stocks opened higher despite falls on Wall Street as bargain-hunting purchases offset some risk-off sentiment among investors. Japan’s Nikkei surged 1.01%, South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.52%, China’s Shanghai added 0.98% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rallied 2.31%. Overnight in the United States, stocks ended another volatile day lower on Wall Street, bringing the market closer to its first bear market since the beginning of the pandemic.
The IPO (initial public offering) of eMudhra, the largest licensed certified authority (CA) in the digital signature certificates market in India, is to open today, May 20. The price band for eMudhra’s IPO has been fixed between Rs 243 and Rs 256 per share for Rs 413 crore IPO raise. The IPO, sized at Rs 413 crore, comprises fresh shares of Rs 161 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 252 crore by shareholders and promoters.
JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp were among major gainers on the Nifty.
All Sensex shares opened higher, led by gains in Tata Steel, SBI, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Titan, HUL and L&T, up 1.7-3%. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were in the positive territory, rising up to 1.7 per cent.
Indian indices opened on positive with Nifty above 16,000. The Sensex was up 773.08 points or 1.46% at 53565.31, and the Nifty was up 240.40 points or 1.52% at 16049.80. About 1547 shares have advanced, 257 shares declined, and 64 shares are unchanged.
“SGX Nifty bucking the overnight weakness in US markets is indicating Nifty's downward momentum from yesterday's trades is likely to fizzle out. Another positive catalyst is the 3% drop in U.S Treasury bond yields and 1% fall in the US Dollar Index. However, Nifty is still at the risk of a collapse due to concerns of FII selling, higher oil prices, rising inflation, hawkish US Federal Reserve, and a probable aggressive rate hike by the RBI. Technically speaking, sell-off on Dalal Street can gain steam if Nifty slips below 15671 mark and below the same, it could slip further to 15000 mark. Bulls have a chance to fight only above 16411 mark.”
~Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities
Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session. The Sensex was up 352.16 points or 0.67% at 53,144.39, and the Nifty was up 194.80 points or 1.23% at 16,004.20.
“Benchmark indices is expected to make gap up opening today as suggested by early trends on SGX nifty. Indices is set to trade with firm gains amid positive signals from its Asian peers. US markets ended the day in red as fear of rising inflation and slowdown in economic growth looms. On Thursday bears continued the downward pressure as nifty fell more than 2.5% amid global sell off. The IPO of eMudhra will be opening today for subscription. On the technical front, the key resistance level for Nifty50 is 15,900 followed by 16100 and on the downside 15,750 and 15,600 will act as strong support. They key resistance level for bank nifty is 33,550 followed by 33,800 and on the downside 33,100 and 32,900 will act as strong support.”
~Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities
“The tussle between bulls and bears is likely to intensify amidst optimism about a global recovery in the backdrop of easing Covid-19 related restrictions in China as against stagflation fears. Technically, benchmark Nifty has support at 16027 and below the same, it could swiftly move to 15671 mark. The index could find strength only above 16607 mark on closing basis with 200- DMA at 17256 mark.”
~Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities
“On the technical front, the key resistance levels for Nifty50 are 16000 and on the downside 15600 can act as strong support. Key resistance and support levels for Bank Nifty are 33700 and 33000 respectively.”
~Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities
“Rising inflationary pressure, continuous FIIs selling and rupee depreciating to all time low have turned investors pessimistic in the near term. After a minor pause, sharp selling was again seen in the market and it was unable to hold at higher levels. Rising VIX is further giving discomfort and suggesting wild swings ahead. Nifty has broken its key support levels and till it is below 16,000 – weakness may continue towards 15,500.”
~Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
“The daily timeframe of the Nifty also gives a weak outlook for the coming sessions. Nifty has been trending lower for the last few weeks and making lower tops and lower bottoms in the process. And Nifty has been moving lower after the recent breakdown from 16824-17415 trading range. While we recently saw a sharp pullback, it has not sustained and the Nifty reversed on Thursday, erasing the gains seen recently. While we remain open to pullback rallies in the very near term, we expect the downtrend to continue. The bears would gain more control once the recent intermediate low of 15735 is broken.”
~Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL): It announced that Type Certification of first Indigenous Light Transport civil passenger aircraft “Hindustan 228-201” was handed over by DGCA to Transport Aircraft R & D Center, HAL Kanpur at DGCA HQ New Delhi.
Ashok Leyland: It reported a 274% on-year jump in net profit at Rs 901.4 crore for the fourth quarter. Total income stood at Rs 8,744.3 crore during the quarter, up 24.9% against Rs 7,000.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
Asian stocks opened higher on Friday despite falls on Wall Street as bargain-hunting purchases offset some risk-off sentiment among investors. MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up by 1.32 per cent. Japan's Nikkei gained 1.01 per cent. Australia's ASX 200 climbed 1.23 per cent. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.52%. China's Shanghai added 0.98% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rallied 2.31%.
Wall Street ended lower after a volatile session on Thursday, as shares of Cisco slumped 13.7% after the networking gear maker lowered its 2022 revenue growth outlook, taking a hit from its Russia exit and component shortages related to COVID-19 lockdowns in China. Apple and chipmaker Broadcom declined 2.5% and 4.3%, respectively, and weighed on the S&P 500. The S&P 500 declined 0.58% to end the session at 3,900.79 points. The Nasdaq declined 0.26% to 11,388.50 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.75% to 31,253.13 points.
Nifty futures traded 211 points, or 1.34%, higher at 15,996 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start.