Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets opened on a positive note amid mixed global cues. The BSE Sensex rose 773.08 points or 1.46% to 53565.31, and the NSE Nifty 50 was up 240.40 points or 1.52% at 16049.80. Asian stocks opened higher despite falls on Wall Street as bargain-hunting purchases offset some risk-off sentiment among investors. Japan’s Nikkei surged 1.01%, South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.52%, China’s Shanghai added 0.98% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rallied 2.31%. Overnight in the United States, stocks ended another volatile day lower on Wall Street, bringing the market closer to its first bear market since the beginning of the pandemic.

The IPO (initial public offering) of eMudhra, the largest licensed certified authority (CA) in the digital signature certificates market in India, is to open today, May 20. The price band for eMudhra’s IPO has been fixed between Rs 243 and Rs 256 per share for Rs 413 crore IPO raise. The IPO, sized at Rs 413 crore, comprises fresh shares of Rs 161 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 252 crore by shareholders and promoters.