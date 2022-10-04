Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bulls may attempt a comeback on Dalal Street amid positive global cues. Ahead of today’s session, SGX Nifty was trading up in green, hinting at a positive start for NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. Asian markets traded higher today morning after stocks on Wall Street rallied overnight. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.19% in early trade, while South Korea’s Kospi advanced 1.81%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.71%. Markets in mainland China and Hong Kong are closed for a holiday. Meanwhile, in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 2.7%, the S&P 500 advanced about 2.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite added nearly 2.3%.

Consumer durables and electronics retailer Electronics Mart India’s IPO will open for subscription today, and close on 7 October. Ahead of the IPO, the company mopped up Rs 150 crore through its anchor book. It finalised the allocation of 2.54 crore equity shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 59 per share, according to the filing with the exchanges. A total of 20 anchor investors have invested in the company through the anchor book, including Nippon Life India, HDFC Trustee, Pinebridge Global Funds, Motilal Oswal MF, Tata MF, Sundaram MF, Whiteoak Capital, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund, Societe Generale, and Mirae Asset.

