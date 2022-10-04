Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bulls may attempt a comeback on Dalal Street amid positive global cues. Ahead of today’s session, SGX Nifty was trading up in green, hinting at a positive start for NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. Asian markets traded higher today morning after stocks on Wall Street rallied overnight. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.19% in early trade, while South Korea’s Kospi advanced 1.81%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.71%. Markets in mainland China and Hong Kong are closed for a holiday. Meanwhile, in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 2.7%, the S&P 500 advanced about 2.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite added nearly 2.3%.
Consumer durables and electronics retailer Electronics Mart India’s IPO will open for subscription today, and close on 7 October. Ahead of the IPO, the company mopped up Rs 150 crore through its anchor book. It finalised the allocation of 2.54 crore equity shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 59 per share, according to the filing with the exchanges. A total of 20 anchor investors have invested in the company through the anchor book, including Nippon Life India, HDFC Trustee, Pinebridge Global Funds, Motilal Oswal MF, Tata MF, Sundaram MF, Whiteoak Capital, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund, Societe Generale, and Mirae Asset.
Tracxn Technologies Ltd's initial public offering will open for subscription on October 10. The IPO of the Bengaluru-based analytics firm is an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 38.67 million shares by shareholders and promoters. The issue closes October 12, and shares will be allotted on October 17.
“Ahead of Fed's emergency closed board meeting later during the day made markets nervous. Nifty was unable to sustain Friday’s spectacular strength on negative sentiments on the global markets. Moreover, the latest US data on inflation (personal consumption and expenditures index) indicates that Fed tightening is justified and more hikes are on the way. Technically speaking, the Nifty’s make-or-break support seen at 16747 mark Below 17747, expect a waterfall of selling towards 16300-16483 zone.”Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
“For Nifty, 16800 – 16750 are to be considered as immediate supports and if there is no aberration globally, we may see our markets defending this sacrosanct zone. On the flip side, 17000 – 17100 – 17200 is to be seen as a cluster of hurdles. We advise traders to remain light till the time the Nifty continues to oscillate in this broad range. The pragmatic approach would be to focus on stock-specific moves but one needs to be less aggressive and extremely selective.” Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One
Indian share market is likely to open higher in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty hinted at a positive opening for domestic equities. In the previous session, the 30-pack BSE Sensex tumbled 638.11 points or 1.11% to settle at 56,788.81, and the broader NSE Nifty fell by 207 points or 1.21% to end at 16,887.35. According to analysts, any sustainable move below 16750 levels on Nifty could bring sharp negative momentum on the cards. On the upside, 17060-17100 could act as a strong hurdle for the short term. The next important support for the index is placed at 16750 levels.
“The benchmark indices witnessed profit booking at higher levels, the nifty ends 207 points lower while the Sensex was down by 638 points. Among Sectors, Metal and PSU Banks corrected sharply whereas despite weak market sentiment Pharma index outperformed, rallied over 1 percent. Technically, promising pullback rally, on last Monday the index opened with a muted note but due to consistent profit booking at higher levels, it corrected sharply. on daily charts, it has formed inside body bearish candle and also closed below 200 day SMA (Simple Moving Average) which is broadly negative. for the traders now 17050/57300 would be the key resistance level. as long as, the index is trading below the same, the correction wave is likely to continue. Below which the index could retest 16800-16700/56100-55800 level. on the flip side, fresh pullback rally possible only after 17050/57300. Above which, the index could move up to 17150-17200/57600-57800.”Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd
India's economic growth is expected to decline to 5.7 percent this year from 8.2 per cent in 2021, a top UN agency projected on Monday, citing higher financing cost and weaker public expenditures. India's GDP will further decelerate to 4.7 percent growth in 2023, according to the forecast by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Trade and Development Report 2022. India experienced an expansion of 8.2 per cent in 2021, the strongest among G20 countries. As supply chain disruptions eased, rising domestic demand turned the current account surplus into a deficit, and growth decelerated, the report said.
Asia-Pacific shares traded higher on Tuesday after stocks on Wall Street rallied overnight. The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 2.19% in early trade, and the Topix index was 2.44% higher. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 1.81% on its return to trade after a holiday. The Kosdaq added 2.24%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.71%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 jumped 2.35%. The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to announce its interest rate decision later Tuesday. Markets in mainland China and Hong Kong are closed for a holiday.
Wall Street's three major indices rallied to close over 2 percent on Monday as US Treasury yields tumbled on weaker-than-expected manufacturing data, increasing the appeal of stocks at the start of the year's final quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 765.38 points, or 2.66 percent, to 29,490.89; the S&P 500 gained 92.81 points, or 2.59 percent, at 3,678.43; and the Nasdaq Composite added 239.82 points, or 2.27 percent, at 10,815.44.