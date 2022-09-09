Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets are likely to open in green on week’s last trading day as early trends in the SGX Nifty hinted at a positive start for Indian benchmark indices. BSE Sensex jumped 659 points to end at 59,688, while the Nifty50 rose 174 points shut shup at 17,799 in the previous session. Global cues were strong as Wall Street’s three main indices posted gains, and markets in Asia were mostly higher in morning trade even as investors digested hawkish remarks from policymakers. US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has vowed to raise rates to tackle inflation “until the job is done.”

The European Central Bank raised interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points on Thursday to tame runaway inflation, even as a recession is now increasingly likely as the bloc has lost access to vital Russian natural gas. The ECB lifted its deposit rate to 0.75% from zero and raised the main refinancing rate to 1.25%, their highest level since 2011, as inflation is becoming increasingly broad and was at risk of getting entrenched. “This major step frontloads the transition from the prevailing highly accommodative level of policy rates towards levels that will ensure the timely return of inflation to the ECB’s 2% medium-term target,” the ECB said.

