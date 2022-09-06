07:57 (IST) 6 Sep 2022

Stocks in focus today

DreamFolks: DreamFolks Services is all set to make its share market debut today. The company is expected to see healthy listing gains, backed by strong IPO subscription and market leadership in the airport lounge aggregation industry.

Hindustan Zinc: The government will likely sell its residual 29.54% stake in the Vedanta-controlled Hindustan Zinc (HZL) in tranches, rather than in one go.

Delhivery: SBI Mutual Fund acquired more than 1.07 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on September 1.

