Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were trading nearly half a per cent up on Tuesday amid mixed Asian cues. BSE Sensex jumped 250 pts or 0.4 per cent to trade at 59,500, while NSE Nifty 50 soared half a per cent to 17,765. Stocks of Power Grid Corporation of India, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, L&T, Bharti Airtel were among top BSE Sensex gainers. On the flip side, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nestle India, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Dr. Reddy’s, Tech Mahindra, and Infosys were among top index losers. US stock market remained closed yesterday on account of Labor Day holiday, shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed in early morning trade today.
Reliance Industries will acquire a majority stake in US-based software developer SenseHawk Inc for $32 million, in a bid to boost RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani’s solar energy plans. “RIL has today signed definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in SenseHawk Inc for a total transaction value of USD 32 million, including funding for future growth, commercial rollout of products, and R&D,” the oil-to-telecom major said in a statement on Tuesday. Read full story
Reliance Industries share price jumped more than 1% to Rs 2,598 apiece, after the RIL announced to acquire a majority stake in SenseHawk
Reliance Industries has today signed definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in SenseHawk Inc for a total transaction value of USD 32 million, including funding for future growth, commercial rollout of products, and R&D. SenseHawk’s Solar Digital Platform offers end-to-end management of solar asset lifecycles.
Asian shares rose on Tuesday morning after China pledged to make renewed efforts to boost its economy on Monday, while investors pinned hope on more clarity ahead of a number of central bank meetings. MSCI’s gauge of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 0.47%, with China’s benchmark CSI300 Index and Hang Seng Index opening up 0.2% each. Chinese policymakers signalled a renewed sense of urgency on Monday for steps to shore up a flagging economy, saying this quarter was a critical time for policy action as evidence pointed to a further loss of economic momentum.
The Indian rupee is likely to depreciate amid strong dollar, elevated crude prices, uncertainty in equity markets and volatile FII inflows. USDINR is expected to trade within a range of 79.50 and 80.10 on spot in the coming sessions. In the previous session, rupee weakened slightly as the US dollar soared to a new two-decade high on escalating European energy crisis. RBI aims to anchor expectations around the depreciating rupee and will intervene to prevent an overshoot, ensuring the exchange rate reflects fundamentals, said governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday. The local currency has so far depreciated more than 7% against the U.S. dollar, but Das said the depreciation was less than in other currencies.
“Bank nifty hit a multi month high and registered bullish belt hold candlestick pattern after doji candle on daily chart. Bullish crossover in RSI above 60 marks also showing strength in the index. Immediate resistance stands at 40,000 marks above which it can extend its gain towards 40,600 levels with firm support lies at 39,400 levels.”
~Yes Securities
“Market is experiencing consolidation near its 20 DMA’s with formation of NR-4 candlesticks pattern on daily chart. Beside this, prices also closed above the central band of Bollinger with positive crossover in stochastic. Above mentioned technical parameters implying bullish connotation for the index in the coming sessions. Going ahead, the trend may remain positive as long as the index trade above 17,400 on a sustained basis. On the higher end, breakout is expected above 17,800 which may induce a rally towards 18,000 levels.”
~Yes Securities
“Indian Benchmark indices ended the day on a positive note with Nifty50 closing at 17665 and sensex closing at 59245. Traders took encouragement after India has overtaken the U.K. to become the world's fifth-largest economy and is now behind only the US, China, Japan and Germany. On the technical front, major resistance and support for nifty50 is 17800 and 17450 respectively. In bank nifty major resistance can be seen at 40200 and support is around 39700”
~ Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities
“Our domestic markets are clearly shrugging off most of the unfavorable global developments, which is a sign of inherent strength. If we take a glance at the daily time frame chart, we can see the index reaching the crucial trend line resistance level of 17700. A small push from the global markets would certainly provide the much needed impetus to the breakout from the recent congestion phase. After this, we will not be surprised to see index hastening towards 17850 and then even towards the psychological mark of 18000. On the flipside, 17540 – 17460 should now provide some cushion on any small intraday declines. Apart from this, the banking space continues to lead from the front, which is a sign of a healthy move. We advise traders to keep focusing on individual stocks; because some of the themes from the broader market are gearing up for strong moves in the near term.”
~Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One
“It was a surprising bullish start for the week for the benchmark Nifty as bulls remained in total control shrugging off weak global cues, oil rising ahead of OPEC meet and, most importantly, the US Dollar Index scaling a fresh multi-decade high near 110.00. The street is probably hoping for only a modest 0.50% interest rate hike from the Fed this September. For Tuesday’s session, Nifty’s major hurdle is seen at 17757.”
~Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
India's monetary policy will “remain watchful, nimble-footed and calibrated” going forward, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday. “The RBI remains committed to support the market with two-way operations, as warranted, in line with the revised liquidity management framework,” Das said, adding that the RBI will also strive to ensure stable money market conditions, the smooth conduct of the primary auctions in G-secs (government securities) and facilitate the orderly evolution of the yield curve.
Oil prices rose about 4 percent on Monday, extending gains as OPEC+ members agreed to a small production cut to bolster prices. Brent crude futures for November delivery rose $3.53 to $96.55 a barrel, up 3.8 percent, by 11:07 a.m. ET (1507 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude was up $3.08, or 3.6 percent, at $89.98 after a 0.3 percent gain in the previous session.
DreamFolks: DreamFolks Services is all set to make its share market debut today. The company is expected to see healthy listing gains, backed by strong IPO subscription and market leadership in the airport lounge aggregation industry.
Hindustan Zinc: The government will likely sell its residual 29.54% stake in the Vedanta-controlled Hindustan Zinc (HZL) in tranches, rather than in one go.
Delhivery: SBI Mutual Fund acquired more than 1.07 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on September 1.
Indian share market is likely to open higher as ahead of today’s trading session, SGX Nifty was in the green, hinting at a positive start for NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. With the US market being closed on Monday for the Labour Day holiday, equity traders would be looking for cues from Asian and other global markets for Tuesday’s session. “Markets have been showing tremendous resilience amid tough global conditions however it would be hard to hold if the situation deteriorates further. Banking and financial pack have played a critical role in capping the damage so far and their performance would remain the key ahead also as heavyweights like Reliance and IT majors are not showing any sign of respite,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking.
Nifty futures were trading 47.5 points, or 0.27% higher at 17,732 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start.