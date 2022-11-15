Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open on a muted note after hitting new 52-week highs in the previous session. Trends in the SGX Nifty hinted at a flat to positive start for domestic equities as Nifty futures were trading marginally higher at around 18,405 levels on the Singapore exchange. Gobal cues were mixed as Wall Street’s main indices ended lower overnight and Asian markets were little changed in early trade today. In the US, the Dow Jones fell 0.63%, the S&P 500 lost 0.89%, and Nasdaq 1.12%. Meanwhile, in Asia, South Korea’s Kospi inched higher by 0.15%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 was slightly lower. In Mainland China, the Shanghai Composite was marginally up. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng inde rose 1.42%.

Retail inflation dropped to 6.77% in October from 7.41% in the preceding month, mainly due to easing prices in the food basket, though it remained above Reserve Bank’s comfort level for the 10th month in a row, according to the government data released on Monday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation has remained above RBI’s threshold of 6% since January this year. According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the inflation in the food basket was 7.01% in October, down over 1% from 8.6% recorded in September.

Live Updates

