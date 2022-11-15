Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open on a muted note after hitting new 52-week highs in the previous session. Trends in the SGX Nifty hinted at a flat to positive start for domestic equities as Nifty futures were trading marginally higher at around 18,405 levels on the Singapore exchange. Gobal cues were mixed as Wall Street’s main indices ended lower overnight and Asian markets were little changed in early trade today. In the US, the Dow Jones fell 0.63%, the S&P 500 lost 0.89%, and Nasdaq 1.12%. Meanwhile, in Asia, South Korea’s Kospi inched higher by 0.15%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 was slightly lower. In Mainland China, the Shanghai Composite was marginally up. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng inde rose 1.42%.
Retail inflation dropped to 6.77% in October from 7.41% in the preceding month, mainly due to easing prices in the food basket, though it remained above Reserve Bank’s comfort level for the 10th month in a row, according to the government data released on Monday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation has remained above RBI’s threshold of 6% since January this year. According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the inflation in the food basket was 7.01% in October, down over 1% from 8.6% recorded in September.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 15 November, Tuesday
Kaynes Technology India IPO received healthy response with investors picking up 35.75 crore shares against an offer size of 1.04 crore, subscribing 34.15 times on November 14, the final day of bidding. Retail investors have bid shares 4.09 times the allotted quota, while the reserved portion of employees was subscribed 11.85 times. Qualified institutional buyers have bought 98.47 times the portion set aside for them, and high networth individuals 21.2 times.
Inox Green Energy Services IPO has garnered bids for 5.7 crore shares against 6.67 crores on offer, subscribing 85% on November 14, the second day of bidding.
Retail investors remained at the forefront, buying shares 2.93 times the allotted quota, while the portions set aside for non-institutional investors and qualified institutional buyers were subscribed 23% and 47%.
“The 2QFY23 earnings season has largely ended with 450/BSE500 companies reported healthy 27% YoY growth in revenue, but inflationary pressure toll on profitability with EBITDA growth of just 4% YoY while PAT fell by 7% YoY. Currency fluctuations, elevated commodity and logistics costs, and geo-political issues were the major inhibitors of growth. However, we expect a recovery starting 3QFY23 led by softening of commodity prices and monetary easing by central banks which is likely to boost demand. The market rallied in U.S. led by lower-than-expected inflation data. The Federal Reserve is likely to slow the pace of its interest-rate increases in the near term. India is likely to see a multi-year economic up-cycle led by strong macros, and various government initiatives.”- Mitul Shah – Head of Research at Reliance Securities
“Markets exhibited sideways movement in a lacklustre trading session and ended lower as traders booked profit in select counters after the last week's robust upsurge. Lack of fresh positive triggers from the global front prompted investors to trim their holdings, but any uptick in crude oil prices & currency movement could fuel a fresh round of profit-taking. On daily charts, the Nifty has formed a small bearish candle which is indicating indecisiveness between the bulls and bears. For the index, 18250 and 18200 would be key support zones, and above the same it could retest the level of 18390. Any further upside could lift the index up to 18500. Below 18200, any uptrend would be vulnerable.”-Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities
Adani group, NDTV: SEBI on Monday approved the Adani Group’s open offer for 26% shares of New Delhi Television (NDTV).
L&T Infotech, Mindtree: L&T Infotech and Mindtree have received merger approval and will begin operating as a merged entity on 14 November, becoming the country’s fifth-largest IT provider by market cap and sixth-largest by revenue.
LIC: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) reported a net profit of Rs 15,952 crore for the September quarter of the financial year 2022-23, a multifold increase from Rs 1,433 crore in the year-ago period.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific were trading mixed on Tuesday ahead of a slew of economic data that is scheduled to be released from China, and following the meeting between its president Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.29%. South Korea’s Kospi gave up earlier gains to fall 0.41%. The Nikkei 225 in Japan was about flat as the nation’s economy unexpectedly contracted in the third quarter, official data showed. Mainland China markets were mixed as the country is set to report industrial production and retail sales data. The Shanghai Composite was slightly higher, while the Shenzhen Component lost around 0.2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 1.42%. The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.68% higher.
Wall Street's main indices ended lower on Monday, with real estate and discretionary sectors leading broad declines, as investors digested comments from US Federal Reserve officials about plans for interest rate hikes and looked for next catalysts after last week's big stock market rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 211.16 points, or 0.63 percent, to 33,536.7, the S&P 500 lost 35.68 points, or 0.89 percent, to 3,957.25 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 127.11 points, or 1.12 percent, to 11,196.22.
Nifty futures traded 36 points, or 0.20% higher at 18,413.50 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a flat-to-positive start.