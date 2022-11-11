Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty hinted at a positive start for Indian benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex as Nifty futures traded 299 points, or 1.65% higher at 18,396 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a gap-up start. Global cues were positive as Asian markets were trading higher and stocks in the US ended in sharply up overnight. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped more than 2% in early trade, while South Korea’s Kospi gained more than 3%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 2.65 percent. Over in the US, the S&P 500 climbed 5.54%, the Nasdaq gained 7.35%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.7% on Thursday.

DCX Systems shares will debut on exchanges today. According to the information available on BSE website, DCX Systems IPO listing date has been fixed on 11 November 2022, this means DCX shares are going to make its debut in secondary markets today. According to stock market experts, DCX Systems shares may see strong listing and DCX Systems share price may open in the range of Rs 275 to Rs 300 apiece. “The issue had received a good response from investors both the institutional as well as Retail side, and the current GMP is 70 i.e. ~ 32% over its issue price. We advise investors to lock in listing gains and only aggressive investors should consider making a long-term commitment to the company,” said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Live Updates

