Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty hinted at a positive start for Indian benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex as Nifty futures traded 299 points, or 1.65% higher at 18,396 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a gap-up start. Global cues were positive as Asian markets were trading higher and stocks in the US ended in sharply up overnight. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped more than 2% in early trade, while South Korea’s Kospi gained more than 3%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 2.65 percent. Over in the US, the S&P 500 climbed 5.54%, the Nasdaq gained 7.35%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.7% on Thursday.
DCX Systems shares will debut on exchanges today. According to the information available on BSE website, DCX Systems IPO listing date has been fixed on 11 November 2022, this means DCX shares are going to make its debut in secondary markets today. According to stock market experts, DCX Systems shares may see strong listing and DCX Systems share price may open in the range of Rs 275 to Rs 300 apiece. “The issue had received a good response from investors both the institutional as well as Retail side, and the current GMP is 70 i.e. ~ 32% over its issue price. We advise investors to lock in listing gains and only aggressive investors should consider making a long-term commitment to the company,” said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 11 November Friday
“Technically, there have been no significant changes in the technical structure as Nifty managed to withhold the sacrosanct support of the 17900-18000 zone. As far as levels are concerned, the immediate highs of 18200-18250 is expected to act as a sturdy hurdle, and a decisive breach will be required to continue the uptrend. While on the lower end, 17900-18000 is the immediate support followed by the bullish gap of the 17900-17840 zone. Going forward, many stock-specific adjustments are likely to continue and are expected to provide substantial trading opportunities. Simultaneously, traders should keep a close tab on the mentioned levels and stay abreast with domestic and global developments.”-Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One
Nifty plunged in Thursday’s trade and the negativity can be attributed to a bleeding Wall Street in overnight trade in the backdrop of key midterm election races that remained undecided. Also, anxiety prevailed ahead of the US CPI data. Technically speaking, the line in the sand is at Nifty’s support at 17907 mark, while the immediate goal post for Nifty is seen at its all-time-high at 18605 mark.”-Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
“We should see a new all-time high pretty soon. A close above 18300 today should help us propel higher in the next week too. Position Sizing Guide: Large; Nifty Support: 17970 and 18103; Nifty Resistance: 18350 and 18605.”-Rahul Sharma, Head-Research, JM Financial Services
COI Nifty: Up 1.4%| Marginal Short Buildup
COI Bank Nifty: Down 3.6% | Long Closure High Volume
Nifty Options: bets on 18000 Straddle, Mildly Bullish | PCR: 1.06
Bank Nifty Options data: Bets on 41500 Straddle | PCR: 0.95%
FII bought: Cash and IO
FII sold: IF, SF and SO
Retail added longs in IF yesterday at lower levels and their positions are at highest level since the last 10 days.
Longs: Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Bank and Lupin
Shorts: Tata Motors, Axis Bank and M&M
“Weakness in Global markets spooked Indian equities with Nifty going below 18,000 levels after 6 trading sessions. Nifty opened lower and after briefly going below 18k levels, closed with loss of 129 points at 18028 levels. All sectorial indices ended in red. Profit booking was witnessed in Banks and Auto stocks after both indices touched their new highs on Wednesday. Inflation data for US and India would be key data points which would drive the market direction in the next few days. Nifty needs to sustain above the key 18,000 levels for the positive momentum to continue, while global headwinds could induce intermittent volatility.”-Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
“A small negative candle was formed on the daily chart with upper and lower shadow. Technically this pattern is considered as a high wave type formation. Normally, a high wave candle formations after a reasonable weakness calls for upside bounce from the lows post confirmation. The positive chart pattern like higher tops and bottoms continued on the daily chart and Thursday's swing low could be considered as a new higher bottom of the sequence. A sustainable move above 18100 levels could confirm higher bottom reversal and that could open another round of upside bounce. Immediate support is placed at 17950 levels.”-Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
Price increases moderated in the United States last month in the latest sign that the inflation pressures that have gripped the nation might be easing as the economy slows and consumers grow more cautious. Consumer inflation reached 7.7% in October from a year earlier and 0.4% from September, the Labor Department said Thursday. The year-over-year gain was the smallest since January. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, core inflation rose 6.3% in the past 12 months and 0.3% from September. The numbers were all lower than economists had expected.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose Friday after the release of US inflation data in October raised investor hopes that inflation has peaked. In South Korea, the Kospi gained more than 3% at open and was last up 2.8%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.5%, the Topix added 1.85%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 2.65%. Hong Kong stocks jumped more than 5%. The Hang Seng Index rose 5.30% with the Hang Seng Tech index rising 7.12%. In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component added 1.839%, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.64%.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq jumped on Thursday, racking up their biggest daily percentage gains in over 2 and a half years as a sign of slowing inflation in October sparked speculation the Federal Reserve might become less aggressive with interest rate hikes. The S&P 500 climbed 5.54% to end the session at 3,956.31 points. The Nasdaq gained 7.35% to 11,114.15 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.70% to 33,715.37 points. All 11 S&P 500 sector indexes rallied, led by information technology, up 8.33 percent, followed by a 7.74% gain in real estate
Nifty futures traded 299 points, or 1.65% higher at 18,396 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start today.