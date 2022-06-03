Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to open gap-up as entering the last trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was in green, zooming more than 100 points, suggesting continuation of yesterday’s up-move. The Nifty futures were up trading around 16,806 levels on the Singaporean exchange hinting at a positive start for benchmark indices BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty 50. Global cues too were positive with Wall Street indices gaining and Asian markets trading higher. “Markets are likely to remain in a broader range as we continue to monitor global cues including geo-political developments, crude oil price movement as well as institutional flows,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Aether Industries shares will debut on stock exchanges today. Analysts expect Aether Industries to list at a single-digit premium over the issue price following a good response to the IPO. The initial public offering of the niche specialty chemical manufacturer was subscribed 6.26 times during May 24-26 as QIBs bought 17.57 times their allotted quota. The portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 2.52 times, while the shares set aside for retail investors and employees were fully booked. The company raised Rs 808 crore through the IPO that comprised a fresh issue of Rs 627 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 181 crore worth of shares by shareholders.

Live Updates

