Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to open gap-up as entering the last trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was in green, zooming more than 100 points, suggesting continuation of yesterday’s up-move. The Nifty futures were up trading around 16,806 levels on the Singaporean exchange hinting at a positive start for benchmark indices BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty 50. Global cues too were positive with Wall Street indices gaining and Asian markets trading higher. “Markets are likely to remain in a broader range as we continue to monitor global cues including geo-political developments, crude oil price movement as well as institutional flows,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Aether Industries shares will debut on stock exchanges today. Analysts expect Aether Industries to list at a single-digit premium over the issue price following a good response to the IPO. The initial public offering of the niche specialty chemical manufacturer was subscribed 6.26 times during May 24-26 as QIBs bought 17.57 times their allotted quota. The portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 2.52 times, while the shares set aside for retail investors and employees were fully booked. The company raised Rs 808 crore through the IPO that comprised a fresh issue of Rs 627 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 181 crore worth of shares by shareholders.
“Markets are expected to start on a firm note tracking solid gains in SGX Nifty and overnight recovery in the US markets. Nifty is building a ‘bullish double bottom pattern’ aided by Indi'a GDP numbers on expected lines, dovish US Fed, early arrival of monsoon, fresh stimulus in China, and easing curbs in the dragon nation. Nifty bulls’ probably will rip to its 200 – DMA 17269 mark, with immediate target seen at 16897. Stocks that are likely to gain ground Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Grasim and Reliance Industries.”
~Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
“Markets are looking to give a strong positive opening with gains of over a percent in Nifty50 as indicated by the SGX. Among the Asian markets all are positive on the back of the US market being positive after two days of losses. The positive indicators are also coming on the crude front with OPEC+ countries planning to increase production of 648,000 barrels per day from July and August – much required worldwide to tame inflation and help the world to take on faster growth. Aether industries will make its debut in the markets today after the 6.25x subscription of the 808 crore IPO. Also Nifty50 index options faced a fat finger trade yesterday with strike price 14,500 call selling for very low prices while index was trading at 16,500-16,600 levels. For the benchmark indices, 16,650 and 17,000 will act as support and resistance for Nifty50 today. While Bank Nifty would have support and resistance at 35,200 and 36,000.”
~Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities
The prices of petrol and diesel were kept unchanged by the OMCs for the Twelfth day running on Friday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel earlier in May. Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 a litre last week, while diesel will cost Rs 89.62 a litre as opposed to Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 111.35 while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.28 per litre.
Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a huge gap-up start on Friday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 184 points or 1.11 per cent higher at 16,794 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex closed 437 points or 0.79% higher at 55,818, while the NSE Nifty 50 index settled at 16,628, up 105 points or 0.64%.
Oil prices were roughly unchanged on Friday, clinging to gains made in the previous session on doubts that producers belonging to OPEC+ can hike their crude output enough to make up for lost supply from Russia. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 1 cent at $116.88 a barrel, while Brent crude futures were up 7 cents at $117.68 a barrel.
“Dalal Street rose sharply in yesterday’s trade shrugging off weak overnight Wall Street cues amid value buying backed by short covering in Reliance Industries and other IT stocks. Nifty bulls’ probably will rip to its 200 – DMA 17253 mark. The index's immediate target is seen at 17837. Nifty has immediate support at 16421-16171, while resistance is seen at 16837-17264.”
~Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities
Nifty 50 on Thursday closed above the 16,600 level, forming a bullish candle on the daily chart. Analysts said it may face some resistance around its 200-day EMA, which is placed near the 16,750 zone while 16,400 level will continue to act as an immediate support.
“The technical structure construes to be encouraging, as the market has been hovering in a slender range for the last couple of trading sessions and is attracting buying interest at the lower levels. Also, from the technical perspective, the index has formed a strong 'bullish engulfing' pattern on the expiry day, which is an intriguing factor for the bulls. As far as levels are concerned, the unfilled gap on the downside of the 16370-16430 odd zone, which even coincides with the 21-DEMA, has already proved its mettle in providing a strong demand and is expected to yield immediate support. While on the contrary, the 200-DEMA placed near 16740 is likely to act as immediate resistance, and any decisive breach above the same could trigger fresh momentum in the coming period.”
~Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One
“Markets managed to gain over half a percent on the weekly expiry session amid mixed cues. After the tepid start, healthy buying in select index majors pushed the benchmark higher and helped it to settle around the day’s high. Amongst the sectors, Auto and Capital Goods ended with losses whereas Oil & Gas, IT and Metal ended with healthy gains. The broader indices traded in sync with the benchmark and gained over half a percent each. While the global markets are still pointing towards mixed signals, selective buying in index majors across sectors is helping the index to inch higher. A decisive break above 16,700 in Nifty would fuel fresh momentum towards 16,900. We maintain our positive bias and recommend focusing on sectors/themes which are gaining traction. At the same time, participants shouldn’t go overboard and maintain strict risk management in place.”
~Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking
Wall Street ended sharply higher on Thursday, led by Tesla, Nvidia and other megacap growth stocks in a choppy session ahead of a key jobs report due on Friday. Tesla, Nvidia and Meta Platforms each rose more than 4%, fueling gains in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Amazon rallied 3.1% and Apple added 1.7%. The S&P 500 climbed 1.84% to end the session at 4,176.82 points. The Nasdaq gained 2.69% to 12,316.90 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.33% to 33,248.28 points.
SGX Nifty hinted at gap-up start for Indian benchmark indices. Nifty futures were trading 204 points, or 1.23%, higher at 16,814 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start.