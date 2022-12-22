Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty stare at a positive start on weekly F&O expiry. SGX Nifty hinted at a positive start for domestic equities as Nifty futures traded 111 pts or 0.61% up at 18361 levels. Global cues are positive as Asia-Pacific shares traded higher, carrying on the optimism on Wall Street. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 1.8%, and Mainland China’s Shanghai Composite inched up 0.6%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.29%, while South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.57%. Overnight in the US, Dow Jones gained 1.6%, the S&P 500 surged 1.49%, and Nasdaq jumped 1.54%. Sula Vineyards shares will debut on BSE, NSE today.
Investors may take cues from RBI MPC minutes released on Wednesday. In a scenario where inflation continues to remain elevated, a “premature pause” in monetary policy action would be a “costly policy error”, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said while voting for a 35 basis points hike in the repo rate in the December policy, according to the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting held during December 5-7. Das also said that in a tightening cycle, especially in a world of high uncertainty, giving out explicit forward guidance on the future path of monetary policy would be counterproductive.
“Indian markets underperformed their Asian peers and came down crumbling on broad-based sell-off, mainly over concerns that recessionary fears in key major economies will have a spill-over effect on the local growth prospects going ahead. Investors are also worried that mounting Covid cases in China may lead to further deterioration in global economic health prompting traders to cut their equity market exposure,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.
“The Nifty had a gap-up opening on December 21 however stumbled near the hourly upper Bollinger Band. Thereon it witnessed downside pressure throughout the day. It breached certain short-term supports on the way down & ended marginally below the level of 18200. India VIX shot up on Wednesday & can lead to increased volatility in the short term. Thus the index can have a short-term range shift on the downside & can test 18000 on the downside, which is a crucial support. On the other hand, short-term resistance zone shifts lower to 18450-18500.”-Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas
“Nifty formed a bearish engulfing pattern on daily charts engulfing the previous 3 candles. 17969-18133 band could be the next support cluster for the Nifty while 18340-18385 band could offer resistance. Nifty is not able to rise for three consecutive sessions since the recent high of 18887.”-Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
Asia-Pacific shares traded higher, carrying on the optimism on Wall Street as stocks saw a boost from upbeat earnings and a strong consumer confidence reading. Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.35 percent in early trade, while the Topix gained 0.38 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.53 percent. In South Korea, the Kospi gained 0.57% as the nation saw its annualized producer price index for November reach its lowest reading in 19 months.
Wall Street's three main stock indices closed higher on Wednesday for their biggest daily gains so far in December with help from upbeat Nike and FedEx quarterly earnings, as well as improving consumer confidence and easing inflation expectations from investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 526.74 points, or 1.6 percent, to 33,376.48, the S&P 500 gained 56.82 points, or 1.49 percent, to 3,878.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 162.26 points, or 1.54 percent, to 10,709.37.
