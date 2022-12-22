Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty stare at a positive start on weekly F&O expiry. SGX Nifty hinted at a positive start for domestic equities as Nifty futures traded 111 pts or 0.61% up at 18361 levels. Global cues are positive as Asia-Pacific shares traded higher, carrying on the optimism on Wall Street. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 1.8%, and Mainland China’s Shanghai Composite inched up 0.6%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.29%, while South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.57%. Overnight in the US, Dow Jones gained 1.6%, the S&P 500 surged 1.49%, and Nasdaq jumped 1.54%. Sula Vineyards shares will debut on BSE, NSE today.

Investors may take cues from RBI MPC minutes released on Wednesday. In a scenario where inflation continues to remain elevated, a “premature pause” in monetary policy action would be a “costly policy error”, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said while voting for a 35 basis points hike in the repo rate in the December policy, according to the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting held during December 5-7. Das also said that in a tightening cycle, especially in a world of high uncertainty, giving out explicit forward guidance on the future path of monetary policy would be counterproductive.

Live Updates

