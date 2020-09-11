  • MORE MARKET STATS
Market LIVE: SGX Nifty points to weak start for indices; India-China agree on plan to resolve border standoff

By:
Updated: September 11, 2020 8:39:22 am

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Trends in coronavirus cases, newsflow related to COVID-9 vaccine, oil prices, movement in rupee and other global cues will be closely tracked

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveNifty futures were trading 44 points or 0.38 per cent down at 11,423.50 on Singaporean Exchange

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open in the negative territory on Friday, as suggested by the trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 44 points or 0.38 per cent down at 11,423.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, strong rise in RIL shares drove the share markets. Also, the index heavyweight became the first Indian company to hit a market capitalisation of $200 billion. In today’s session, market participants will react to the news where India and China have agreed on a five point plan to resolve the standoff. Besides, trends in coronavirus cases, newsflow related to COVID-9 vaccine, oil prices, movement in rupee and other global cues will be closely tracked. Asian stocks markets were seen trading mixed in early trade on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.27% while the Topix index advanced 0.48%. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.63%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended lower following a choppy session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.45 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.76 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.99 per cent.

India and China have agreed on a five-point plan for resolving the prolonged border face-off in eastern Ladakh. These include abiding by all existing agreements and protocol on management of the frontier, maintaining peace and tranquillity and avoiding any action that could escalate matters, according to a PTI report.

    08:39 (IST)11 Sep 2020
    Bulk and block deals on NSE

    Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund sold 10.02 lakh shares of Future Supply Chain Solutions at Rs 116.65 per equity. Doric Asia Pacific Small Cap Mauritius sold 4.62 lakh shares of Max India at Rs 49.80 per equity, while Vijit Asset Management bought 9 lakh shares of the company at Rs 48.05 per share.

    08:18 (IST)11 Sep 2020
    US stocks end lower in overnight trade

    In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended lower following a choppy session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.45 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.76 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.99 per cent.

    08:17 (IST)11 Sep 2020
    Asian peers trade mixed in early trade

    Asian stocks markets were seen trading mixed in early trade on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.27% while the Topix index advanced 0.48%. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.63%.

    08:17 (IST)11 Sep 2020
    Covid crisis: IMF says further fiscal stimulus warranted in India

    The IMF on Thursday said that there is a need for another stimulus, especially expenditures on health, food and income support for vulnerable households, and support for businesses in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gerry Rice, Director of Communications Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), told reporters at a virtual news conference.

    08:16 (IST)11 Sep 2020
    Sensex, Nifty to open in red; SGX Nifty down 44 pts

    Trends on SGX Nifty suggested a gap-down opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Friday. Nifty futures were trading 44 points or 0.38 per cent down at 11,423.50 on Singaporean Exchange.

