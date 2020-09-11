Market LIVE: SGX Nifty points to weak start for indices; India-China agree on plan to resolve border standoff

Nifty futures were trading 44 points or 0.38 per cent down at 11,423.50 on Singaporean Exchange

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open in the negative territory on Friday, as suggested by the trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 44 points or 0.38 per cent down at 11,423.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, strong rise in RIL shares drove the share markets. Also, the index heavyweight became the first Indian company to hit a market capitalisation of $200 billion. In today’s session, market participants will react to the news where India and China have agreed on a five point plan to resolve the standoff. Besides, trends in coronavirus cases, newsflow related to COVID-9 vaccine, oil prices, movement in rupee and other global cues will be closely tracked. Asian stocks markets were seen trading mixed in early trade on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.27% while the Topix index advanced 0.48%. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.63%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended lower following a choppy session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.45 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.76 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.99 per cent.

India and China have agreed on a five-point plan for resolving the prolonged border face-off in eastern Ladakh. These include abiding by all existing agreements and protocol on management of the frontier, maintaining peace and tranquillity and avoiding any action that could escalate matters, according to a PTI report.

Read More