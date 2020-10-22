Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates weak start for Sensex, Nifty; IMF cuts economic growth forecast for Asia

Asian peers were trading in red after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashed this year's economic forecast for Asia

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to see a muted opening on Thursday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 22.50 points down at 11,894 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, headline indices extended their gaining streak to the fourth straight session. Markets are likely to remain volatile till US election. Today, all the eyes would be on the second and final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Besides, corporate earnings induced stock-specific action, trends in COVID-19 cases, oil prices and rupee trajectory will continue to sway market sentiment. Asian peers were trading in red after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashed this year's economic forecast for Asia. Japan's Nikkei 225 dipped 0.64 per cent while the Topix index fell 1.06 per cent. South Korea's Kospi shed 0.6 per cent. Wall Street's three major averages closed lower on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.35 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.22 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.28 per cent.

The International Monetary Fund slashed this year’s economic forecast for Asia, reflecting a sharper-than-expected contraction in countries like India, a sign the coronavirus pandemic continues to take a heavy toll on the region. While the IMF upgraded next year’s growth forecast, it warned the recovery will be sluggish and patchy with countries dependent on tourism seen taking a particularly hard hit, according to Reuters.

