Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates weak start for Sensex, Nifty; IMF cuts economic growth forecast for Asia

By: |
Updated: October 22, 2020 8:16:38 am

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to see a muted opening on Thursday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 22.50 points down at 11,894 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, headline indices extended their gaining streak to the fourth straight session. Markets are likely to remain volatile till US election. Today, all the eyes would be on the second and final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Besides, corporate earnings induced stock-specific action, trends in COVID-19 cases, oil prices and rupee trajectory will continue to sway market sentiment. Asian peers were trading in red after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashed this year’s economic forecast for Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dipped 0.64 per cent while the Topix index fell 1.06 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.6 per cent. Wall Street’s three major averages closed lower on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.35 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.22 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.28 per cent.

The International Monetary Fund slashed this year’s economic forecast for Asia, reflecting a sharper-than-expected contraction in countries like India, a sign the coronavirus pandemic continues to take a heavy toll on the region. While the IMF upgraded next year’s growth forecast, it warned the recovery will be sluggish and patchy with countries dependent on tourism seen taking a particularly hard hit, according to Reuters.

    08:16 (IST)22 Oct 2020
    Negative returns: Panel pulls up EPFO for investing in falling market

    The parliamentary standing committee on labour has asked the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) why the retirement fund body continued to invest in equity market, even when the market was falling in March-April. “Who took the call in this regard? Who was responsible for the decision? Give the details to us in writing,” committee chairman Bhartruhari Mahtab told the EPFO top brass and the labour ministry officials in a meeting on Wednesday.

    08:13 (IST)22 Oct 2020
    Sensex, Nifty on Wednesday

    Sensex and Nifty witnessed a volatile trading session but managed to end with gains, taking their winning streak to the fourth day straight. S&P BSE Sensex ended 163 points or 0.40% higher at 40,707 points while the 50-stock Nifty managed to close above the 11,900 mark.

    08:12 (IST)22 Oct 2020
    IMF cuts Asia's growth forecast

    08:11 (IST)22 Oct 2020
    US stocks ends lower in overnight trade

    Wall Street’s three major averages closed lower on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.35 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.22 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.28 per cent.

    08:11 (IST)22 Oct 2020
    Asian stock markets fall as IMF cuts growth forecast for the region

    Asian peers were trading in red after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashed this year’s economic forecast for Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dipped 0.64 per cent while the Topix index fell 1.06 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.6 per cent.

