Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may rise to new record highs today; Home First Finance IPO to open for subscription

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to start trading in the green on Thursday, as suggested by trends in SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were ruling 51 points or 0.35 per cent higher at 14,695 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Indian equities closed at record highs fueled by strong global cues with market trading near lifetime high valuations. Factors like Union Budget 2021 run-up, corporate earnings, Joe Biden’s swearing-in as 46th US president, COVID-19 vaccine and other global cues will sway the market sentiment. Mirroring the Wall Street rally, Asian stock market were also seen trading higher with Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising 0.79 per cent. Topix index advanced 0.67 per cent. In overnight trade US stocks closed at record highs on Joe Biden’ swearing-in and nearly 17 per cent rally in Netflix share price. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.83 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.39 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.97 per cent.

Home First Finance Company (HFFC) on Wednesday raised a little over Rs 346 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offer, which opens for public subscription on Thursday. A total of 66.81 lakh shares have been allotted to 25 anchor investors at Rs 518 per share, the upper end of the price band. At this price, the company raised Rs 346.11 crore, according to a BSE circular.

