Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may rise to new record highs today; Home First Finance IPO to open for subscription

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to start trading in the green on Thursday, as suggested by trends in SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were ruling 51 points or 0.35 per cent higher at 14,695 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Indian equities closed at record highs fueled by strong global cues with market trading near lifetime high valuations. Factors like Union Budget 2021 run-up, corporate earnings, Joe Biden’s swearing-in as 46th US president, COVID-19 vaccine and other global cues will sway the market sentiment. Mirroring the Wall Street rally, Asian stock market were also seen trading higher with Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising 0.79 per cent. Topix index advanced 0.67 per cent. In overnight trade US stocks closed at record highs on Joe Biden’ swearing-in and nearly 17 per cent rally in Netflix share price. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.83 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.39 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.97 per cent.
Home First Finance Company (HFFC) on Wednesday raised a little over Rs 346 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offer, which opens for public subscription on Thursday. A total of 66.81 lakh shares have been allotted to 25 anchor investors at Rs 518 per share, the upper end of the price band. At this price, the company raised Rs 346.11 crore, according to a BSE circular.
Nifty continued with a sustainable upmove for the second consecutive session on Wednesday and closed the day higher by 123 points. Nifty registered a new all-time high at 14666 in the latter part of the session. Another long bull candle was formed, which indicate an uptrend continuation pattern. The previous four sessions decline has been retraced completely in the last two sessions. This faster retracement could signal further upside in the short term.
On Wednesday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pumped in Rs 2,289.05 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 864.62 crore on a net basis, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
The initial public offer of Indigo Paints was subscribed 1.90 times on the first day of bidding on Wednesday. The offer received bids for 1,04,67,410 shares against 55,18,402 shares on offer, as per data available with NSE. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 10 per cent, non institutional investors 1.10 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 3.29 times.
HFFC raised a little over Rs 346 crore from anchor investors on Wednesday. A total of 66,81,766 shares have been allotted to 25 anchor investors at Rs 518 per share, the upper end of the price band. At this price, the company raised Rs 346.11 crore, according to a BSE circular.
Domestic equity markets continued to climb higher on Wednesday, this time reach fresh all-time highs. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 49,792 points while the broader Nifty 50 index was at 14,644. For Thursday, SGX Nifty was trading 52 points higher, hinting at a continuation of the trend of the last two days. On Wednesday, Wall Street was cheering the 46th President of The United States, as equity indices surged during the day’s trade. The same positive momentum was carried on to Asian markets.
The government will get Rs 1,544 crore from the initial public offering (IPO) of Indian Railway Finance Corporation. The Rs 4,633 crore IPO of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) was subscribed 3.49 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday. So far in current fiscal, the government has mopped up Rs 15,220 crore from disinvestment and share buyback.
