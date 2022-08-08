Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to open lower on Monday amid weak global cues. Ahead of the session, Nifty futures traded 0.37% lower at 17,358.50 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a tepid start. Globally, markets showed weakness. Asian stocks slipped along with US equity futures on Monday as Treasury yields climbed amid expectations of further aggressive Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes to tackle elevated inflation. Shares were mixed in Japan and lower in Australia and South Korea. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts declined. In the previous session, Indian benchmarks BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty 50 ended marginally positive after the RBI raised the key policy rate by 50 bps.

Reliance Industries announced the date of its forty-fifth Annual General Meeting (AGM) as August 29, 2022. The meeting will take place at 2 pm through video conferencing. The company has fixed August 19 as the record date for the FY22 dividend, which might be declared at the AGM. It has also fixed Monday, August 22, 2022 as the “cut-off date” for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM and to attend the AGM, according to a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 8 August Monday