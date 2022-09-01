Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open on a flat to negative note today on weekly F&O expiry as SGX Nifty was in red ahead of the session. Investors will look at Q1 GDP, fiscal deficit data for direction. Global cues were negative as US stocks ended the month of August with their fourth straight daily decline on Wednesday, cementing the weakest August performance in seven years as worries about aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve persist. Meanwhile, Asian stocks fell in early trade on Thursday as a hawkish drumbeat from central banks reverberated across markets, supporting the dollar and pushing up bond yields.
India’s fiscal first quarter GDP rose 13.5 per cent on-year, according to provisional estimates released by the National Statistical Office on Wednesday. India’s April-June economic growth in double digits was on expected lines, but fell short of some high estimates. Many analysts had expected the double digit growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal due to the base effect. An ET Now poll of economists predicted 14.3% growth, while a CNBC TV18 poll forecast it at 15%. Asia’s third-largest economy’s GDP had expanded by 20.1 per cent in the same quarter a year ago.
Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Thursday, led lower by increased supply and worries that the global economy could slow further with renewed restrictions to curb COVID-19 in China. Brent crude futures fell 37 cents, or 0.4%, to $95.27 a barrel by 0006 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 32 cents, or 0.4%, to $89.23 a barrel.
Gold prices slipped to a more than one-month low on Thursday, as the dollar firmed and prospects of the U.S. Federal Reserve continuing with its aggressive policy tightening stance weighed on the zero-yielding bullion's appeal. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,706.99 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since July 21 at $1,704.94 earlier. U.S. gold futures GCv1 shed 0.5% to $1,717.50.
The central government’s fiscal deficit touched 20.5 per cent of the annual target at the end of July 2022-23 against 21.3 per cent a year ago, reflecting improvement in public finance, as per official data released on Wednesday. In actual terms, the fiscal deficit – the difference between expenditure and revenue – was Rs 3,40,831 crore during the April-July period this financial year. A fiscal deficit is a reflection of government borrowings from the market. As per the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the government’s receipts, including taxes, stood at Rs 7.85 lakh crore or 34.4 per cent of the Budget Estimates (BE) for 2022-23. During the year-ago period, it was nearly the same at 34.6 per cent.
India's eight core sectors grew 4.5 percent in July, slowing from an upwardly revised 13.2 per cent in June, the commerce ministry said on August 31. Output in six of the eight core sectors grew in July. These sectors include coal, refinery products, electricity, fertilisers, cement and steel, said the ministry. While India’s economy is expected to be the fastest growing major economy, the recovery faces headwinds such as a looming slowdown in the West and continued economic uncertainty due to the Russia-Ukraine war.
“The short-term market structure has changed from negative to positive due to a strong pullback from lower levels. But due to temporarily overbought conditions, we may see range-bound activity in the near future. For traders 17550 or the 20-day SMA could be an important level to notice. Above the same, the index could accelerate to the level of 17800-17850. On the other hand, an uptrend below 17500 would be weak. If the Nifty crosses the 18000 level then, the index could surge to 18300-18350.”
~Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities
“The market breadth is skewed in the favour of bulls. Crucial support for Nifty 50 is 17,300 while Nifty may face some resistance at 18,000.”
~ Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities
Reliance Industries: Days after announcing its ambitions to foray into the FMCG space, Reliance Industries has reportedly acquired homegrown soft drink brand Campa-Cola for Rs 22 crore from Delhi-based Pure Drinks Group.
SpiceJet: SpiceJet on Wednesday saw widening of its losses on an on-year basis during the January-March quarter of FY22 as well the April-June quarter of the current fiscal. The airline’s CFO Sanjeev Taneja resigned on Wednesday.
Indian equity markets may open on a tepid note on Thursday, weekly F&O expiry day. SGX Nifty was in red ahead of the session, signalling a flat to negative start for domestic benchmark indices. “Markets remained closed on Wednesday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. Investors would look for cues from India Q1FY23 GDP which came yesterday, and manufacturing PMI data due on Thursday,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. In previous session, the 30-shareBSE Sensex advanced 1,564.45 to end at 59,537.09, while its broader peer, Nifty50, ended the session comfortably above the 17,750 mark.
US stocks ended the month of August with their fourth straight daily decline on Wednesday, cementing the weakest August performance in seven years as worries about aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve persist. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.88%; the S&P 500 lost 0.78%; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.56%. Meanwhile, Asian stocks fell in early trade on Thursday as a hawkish drumbeat from central banks reverberated across markets, supporting the dollar and pushing up bond yields. Shares were in the red in Japan, South Korea and Australia, while equity futures contracts on the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 also slid, with the latter shedding 1%.
Nifty futures were trading 30 points, or 0.17% lower at 17,480 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a flat to negative start on Thursday.