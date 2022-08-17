Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to open higher on Wednesday amid positive global cues. SGX Nifty hinted at a flat to positive start for benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50. Nifty futures were up 17 points, or 0.10% at 17,873 on the Singapore Exchange ahead of today’s session. In global markets, Dow Jones gained 0.71% while S&P 500 was up 0.19% on Tuesday on Wall Street. However, the NASDAQ index closed 0.19% lower. Asian stock markets were mixed as China’s Shanghai Composite along with South Korea’s KSPI and KOSDAQ were down in the red, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, Japan’s Nikkei 225, and TOPIX zoomed higher.

Investors await the release of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s July 26-27 policy meeting later in the day that could offer clues on further interest rate hikes. The U.S. central bank has raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 225 basis points since March to tame high inflation and is expected to raise its policy rate by another 50 or 75 basis points at its next meeting on September 20-21.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 17 August