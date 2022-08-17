Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to open higher on Wednesday amid positive global cues. SGX Nifty hinted at a flat to positive start for benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50. Nifty futures were up 17 points, or 0.10% at 17,873 on the Singapore Exchange ahead of today’s session. In global markets, Dow Jones gained 0.71% while S&P 500 was up 0.19% on Tuesday on Wall Street. However, the NASDAQ index closed 0.19% lower. Asian stock markets were mixed as China’s Shanghai Composite along with South Korea’s KSPI and KOSDAQ were down in the red, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, Japan’s Nikkei 225, and TOPIX zoomed higher.
Investors await the release of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s July 26-27 policy meeting later in the day that could offer clues on further interest rate hikes. The U.S. central bank has raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 225 basis points since March to tame high inflation and is expected to raise its policy rate by another 50 or 75 basis points at its next meeting on September 20-21.
The price of petrol and diesel has been left unchanged for the 84th day by OMCs on August 17. The most recent price reduction had come in Maharashtra when the state government announced a cut in value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs 5 a litre and by Rs 3 a litre for diesel earlier last month. The cut in VAT is likely to cost Maharashtra’s state exchequer Rs 6,000 crore on an annual basis. For the rest of the country, prices have been steady since May 21 when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.
"We expect Nifty to consolidate at higher levels and inch upwards towards the 18,000 mark. Investors would also keep an eye on the minutes from US Fed July meeting, for further clues on its rate hike stance," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
“The easing of inflationary pressures has encouraged domestic investors to remain optimistic about the pace of economic recovery. Better-than-expected CPI numbers, aided by slower increase in food and fuel prices, may limit the pace of rate hikes by the RBI. In the Asian market, the Chinese central bank surprised the market by cutting its interest rates after a weak set of economic data. Following that, oil prices slumped on demand worries,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Dalal Street benchmarks continued to move higher on Tuesday as bulls dominate Dalal Street momentum. S&P BSE Sensex added 379 points or 0.64% to settle at 59,842 points while the NSE Nifty 50 index soared 127 points or 0.72% to close at 17,825. India VIX the volatility gauge also closed with gains along with the Bank Nifty index, which was up 0.5%. Ahead of Wednesday’s trade, SGX Nifty was up with marginal gains, suggesting a flat to positive start to the day’s trade. Global cues were mixed after Wall Street stock indices closed in separate directions on Tuesday.
“Nifty is tad away from the resistance level of 17875 which is the 78.6 percent retracement of the previous corrective phase. The BankNifty ended with a small Doji candle on the daily chart and around its previous swing high resistance. So although there’s no confirmation of the reversal yet, one should reduce the quantum of long positions and take some money off the table as highly overbought readings around the resistance zone could lead to some profit booking in the near future. The intraday stock specific momentum has been buzzing and until there’s any reversal, traders should look for such stock specific opportunities and trade with proper risk management. The immediate support for Nifty has now shifted higher to 17720 followed by 17600 while resistances are seen around 17870 and 18000,” said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com.