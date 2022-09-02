Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty hinted at a positive start for Indian benchmark indices as Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were trading 43.5 points, or 0.25% higher at 17,612, ahead of week’s last trading session. Global cues were mixed as in the US, Dow Jones finished 0.46% higher, Nasdaq shed 0.26%, S&P 500 added 0.30%. Meanwhile, in early morning session in Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei went off 0.18%, while Chinese Shanghai was down 0.15%. According to analysts, 17450 would be the important support level for Nifty 50 while 17700 could be the immediate hurdle for the market. Below 17450, the Nifty could slip till 17350-17300.
India’s services exports jumped by 20.2% on an annual basis to $23.26 billion in July 2022, according to the monthly data on India’s international trade in services released by the Reserve Bank of India. The July number is lower compared to that in June 2022. A month ago, services exports had come in a higher $25.29 billion. The data also showed that imports increased 22.3 per cent to $13.92 billion in July. A month ago in June, imports had come in at $15.76 billion. During April-July of 2022-23 fiscal, the exports stood at $94.75 billion. For the same period, the imports totalled $58.94 billion.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 79.63 per dollar on Friday against Thursday's close of 79.55.
Indian markets are likely to open on a flattish note today tracking weak global cues. Investors are likely to be cautious amid expectations of future rate hikes. US markets ended mixed tracking losses in technology stocks amid mixed global news flows.
~ICICIDirect
“For the USDINR, the short-term divergence from peers and breakout below 79.70 due to inflows and RBI's efforts together seem to be waning off quickly as the global market conditions start to again weigh heavy on the currency. On the other side, FII flows, RBI’s selling, and some cool-off in oil prices are supporting the sentiments keeping the currency in a tussle of tight range between 79.20-80.10. In the short term, USDINR will need a strong convincing reason to break the upside of 80.10 as we saw RBI intervention and traders actively selling near 80.10 levels. While in the medium term, the probability of the pair breaking all-time highs is high amid the deteriorating global scenario. Until the pair remains in a confined range of 79.20-80.10, dips near 79.40 can be used for buying and upticks near 80.00 could be utilized for selling.”
Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors
Benchmark indices opened higher in the pre-opening session. The Sensex was up 18.35 points or 0.03% at 58784.94, and the Nifty was up 30 points or 0.17% at 17572.80.
India’s unemployment rate surged to a one-year high of 8.3 percent in August as employment fell sequentially by 2 million to 394.6 million, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy. In July, the unemployment rate was at 6.8 percent.
India collected Rs 1.44 lakh crore in Goods and Services Tax (GST) in August, registering an increase of 28 percent from the mop-up a year back, the finance ministry said on September 1. However, when compared to the money collected in July, the August GST mop-up was 4 percent lower.
“Local benchmark indices are likely to log gains in early trades Friday amid mixed Asian market cues, and if global cues improve then there is a bright chance that Nifty could scale higher. The effect of Jackson Hole is still revolving across financial markets with a soaring dollar and falling equities as the main themes. Overnight, the US Dollar index spiked to a fresh multi-decade high near 110.00, while the U.S. Treasury yields rising again with the 2-year/10-year yield curve remaining inverted at around 26 basis points, which is a key recession warning. Technically, Nifty is likely to be in a trading range of 16500-18500 zone, while the 18000 mark will be Nifty’s crucial resistance zone.”
~Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Gold edged up on Friday but was headed for a third straight weekly drop, as data pointing at a resilient U.S. economy bolstered the likelihood of Federal Reserve keeping interest rates higher for longer and pinned the dollar near recent peaks.
Spot gold XAU= inched up 0.1% to $1,697.80 per ounce, as of 0055 GMT but was down 2.2% for the week so far.
“Indian rupee to open slightly weak at 79.70 as dollar index rises to 109.60 with GBP falling to its lowest in 2 years while Yen touching the 140 mark. The rupee is expected to be in a range of 79.50 to 80.00 for the day as the market awaits US NFPR this evening. India's trade deficit for August Prel. Came to 28.68 bio USD vs. USD 30 bio in July; Exports 33 b vs. 36.27 bio and imports 61.68 bio vs. 66.27 bio. Most brokerage houses have slashed India's GDP growth to around 7% after a lower than expected 1st quarter GDP growth of 13.5%. The GST tax collection was at Rs.1.44 lakh crore for the 6th consecutive month. Brent oil prices have however fallen to $ 93.50 per barrel while Asian currencies remain on the weaker side against the dollar. Exporters keep selling near 80.00 levels while importers may buy near to 79.50 levels for hedging purposes.”
~Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors
Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a positive note as trends on SGX nifty indicate an opening with 10 points gain. Asian markets are trading mostly lower with Nikkei, Taiwan Weighted in the red, while Kospi up 0.5 percent. A late rally helped the S&P 500 snap a four-session losing skid on Thursday with investor focus turning to a key report on the labor market on Friday. India's services exports increased by 20.2 percent year-on-year to $23.26 billion in July, according to Reserve Bank data released on Thursday. Also, India's services exports increased by 20.2 percent year-on-year to $23.26 billion in July, according to Reserve Bank data released on Thursday. Crucial support for Nifty 50 is 17300 while Nifty may face some resistance at 17,800.”
~Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities
Adani Enterprises will replace Shree Cement Ltd from National Stock Exchange's benchmark index Nifty 50 from September 30. Adani Enterprises is the flagship company of Adani Group and Shree Cement is the leading cement-making firm, owning brands such as Roofon, Bangur Power, Shree Jung Rodhak, Bangur Cement and Rockstrong. The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee – Equity (IMSC) of NSE Indices Limited has decided to make the changes as a part of its periodic review, a release said on Thursday.
“Gloomy global cues amidst a hawkish Fed rhetoric triggered a massive sell-off in local markets as investors dumped IT, metal and oil & gas stocks. The benchmarks also shrugged off a positive collection report of Goods and Services Tax (GST) which rose 28% to Rs 1.43 lakh crore in August. Technically speaking, Nifty’s biggest hurdle is at this week’s high at 17777. Above the same, all bullish eyes will be on the Nifty’s psychological 18,000 mark. On the other hand, Nifty’s line on the sand is at 17371 mark.”
~ Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Oil prices climbed on Friday on bets that OPEC+ will discuss output cuts at a meeting on 5 September, but the benchmarks were still on track to post their worst weekly drop in four on fears COVID-19 curbs in China and weak global growth will hit demand. Brent crude futures rose $1.20, or 1.3%, to $93.56 a barrel at 0117 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.16, or 1.3%, to $87.77 a barrel.
The dollar was headed for a third weekly gain in a row and stood near its highest levels for decades on the euro and yen on Friday, with investors in little mood for selling ahead of U.S. labour data that could bolster the case for interest rate hikes.
A solid U.S. manufacturing survey overnight was enough to push the greenback above 140 yen for the first time since 1998 and it also hit a 2-1/2 year high against sterling and six week highs on the Australian and New Zealand dollars.
Domestic share market is likely to open on a positive note on Friday, hinted SGX Nifty. Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were trading 0.25% higher ahead of today’s trading session. “Indian equities have been witnessing wild swings for the last few days. However Strong macro data, along with positive institutional flows have helped provided support at lower levels. Also action continues in mid and small caps with niche sectors doing well. Auto, Cap Goods, Defence, consumption, real estate, healthcare stocks are in string momentum which is likely to continue,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Adani Enterprises: Adani Enterprises Ltd will replace Shree Cement Ltd from National Stock Exchange’s benchmark index Nifty 50 from September 30.
NDTV: In yet another attempt to thwart Adani Group’s hostile takeover of a controlling stake in New Delhi Television (NDTV), the media firm said transferring its shares would require Income Tax Department’s approvals
A late rally helped the S&P 500 snap a four-session losing skid on Thursday with investor focus turning to a key report on the labor market on Friday. Stocks had been solidly lower for most of the session, after data showed weekly jobless claims fell more than expected to a two-month low last week and layoffs dropped in August, giving the Fed a cushion to continue raising rates to slow the labor market.
Investors now await the monthly nonfarm payrolls report on Friday for more evidence on the labor market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 145.99 points, or 0.46%, to 31,656.42; the S&P 500 gained 11.85 points, or 0.30%, to 3,966.85; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.08 points, or 0.26%, to 11,785.13.
“Immediate support for Bank Nifty is placed at 38,850 to 38,900 levels whereas the banking index is facing hurdle at 39,800 to 39,850 that means the index is expected to trade in near 1,000 range on Friday session.”
~Vaishali Parekh, Vice President – Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher
“Nifty failed to build on to the large gains made on the previous day. Global sentiments have been able to halt the rallies in India over the past few weeks, though the broader market seems positive. 17696-17345 could be the band for the Nifty in the near term,”
~Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities
BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended 1.3 per cent down, each, on Thursday, a day of weekly F&O expiry. S&P BSE Sensex ended 770.48 points or 1.29 per cent lower at 58,766.59, and the NSE Nifty 50 settled 216.50 points or 1.22 per cent lower at 17,542.80. Index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Infosys, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), among others contributed the most to the indices fall. In the broader markets, S&P BSE MidCap and S&P BSE SmallCap indices ended half a per cent up. BSE MidCap index jumped 0.6 per cent or 146 points, and SmallCap index gained 0.5 per cent or 138 points to settle at 28,789.