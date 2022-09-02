Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty hinted at a positive start for Indian benchmark indices as Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were trading 43.5 points, or 0.25% higher at 17,612, ahead of week’s last trading session. Global cues were mixed as in the US, Dow Jones finished 0.46% higher, Nasdaq shed 0.26%, S&P 500 added 0.30%. Meanwhile, in early morning session in Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei went off 0.18%, while Chinese Shanghai was down 0.15%. According to analysts, 17450 would be the important support level for Nifty 50 while 17700 could be the immediate hurdle for the market. Below 17450, the Nifty could slip till 17350-17300.

India’s services exports jumped by 20.2% on an annual basis to $23.26 billion in July 2022, according to the monthly data on India’s international trade in services released by the Reserve Bank of India. The July number is lower compared to that in June 2022. A month ago, services exports had come in a higher $25.29 billion. The data also showed that imports increased 22.3 per cent to $13.92 billion in July. A month ago in June, imports had come in at $15.76 billion. During April-July of 2022-23 fiscal, the exports stood at $94.75 billion. For the same period, the imports totalled $58.94 billion.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates