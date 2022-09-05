Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty ahead of today’s session hint at a negative opening for NSE Nifty 50. In the previous session, domestic indices ended mixed as the BSE Sensex closed 37 pts up at 58,803, while Nifty declined 3 pts to end at 17,540. Global cues were weak as US stocks closed out the trading week on a down note on Friday with all three Wall Street indices ending in red. Meanwhile, shares in Asia also slipped in early trade today. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1%, and Japan’s Nikkei was off 0.3 per cent. The National Stock Exchange has added Delta Corp in F&O ban list for September 5
The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank will open for public subscription today, and will conclude on Wednesday, September 7. The Tuticorin-based private sector lender has fixed the price band at Rs 500-525 per share for its Rs 832-crore initial share offer. The company has mobilised a little over Rs 363 crore from anchor investors ahead of its issue. It has decided to allocate 71.28 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 510 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 363.5 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 5 September
Nifty has formed an Inside Bar on daily scale but a Bullish candle on weekly frame with long upper shadow. Now, it has to hold above 17550 zones, for an up move towards 17667 and 17777 zones whereas support is placed at 17442 and 17350 zones.
“Nifty had a small range trading session on Sept 02 ahead of the US jobs report due in the evening. It made a higher bottom compared to the previous day. On a weekly basis too, Nifty was down just 0.11% after a very weak opening on Monday. Nifty needs to break out of 17401-17778 band for further cues on directions.”
~ Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
Indian equity markets are expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty ahead of Monday’s session hint at a flat to negative start for benchmark NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. “Indian markets have been showing resilience despite several global headwinds. While markets in the near term may remain volatile in a broader range, we are positive on the mid to long term perspective on the back of healthy domestic macros, strong fundaments, earnings growth and upbeat festive season. Broader market has been outperforming well and is likely to remain in flavour with action in niche midcap sectors.” Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
“Amid the global discussion on growth- Inflation trade off, Indian economy continues to be in a relatively strong position especially among the emerging market (EM) Basket. Policy stability, visibility of growth and correction in commodity prices have led to a turnaround in the FII sentiments, with FIIs turning net buyers since July-22 at $7bn against $33bn worth of net outflows seen between Oct-21 to Jun-22. Given strength in domestic economy we remain positive on equities from a long term point of view.”
~Hemant Kanawala, Senior Executive Vice President & Head –Equity, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company
SpiceJet: Low-cost airline SpiceJet has obtained an extension of up to three months from the Registrar of Companies for conducting its annual general meeting (AGM).
HFCL: HFCL’s board has inter-alia approved raising up to Rs 650 crores which will be invested in enhancing R&D facilities, setting up new production facilities to enhance capacity under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme and design linked incentive (DLI) scheme.
Nifty futures were trading 43 points, or 0.25 per cent lower at 17,496 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street is headed for a flat to negative start.
US Markets: US stocks closed out the trading week on a down note on Friday, as early gains from a jobs report that showed a labor market that may be starting to loosen gave way to worries about the European gas crisis. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.07 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.07 per cent,; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.31 per cent.
Asian Markets: Asian shares slipped on Monday while the euro took a fresh spill after Russia shut a major gas pipeline to Europe, leading some governments there to announce emergency measures to ease the pain of soaring energy prices. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei was off 0.3 per cent.
The BSE Sensex gained 37 points at 58,803, while the Nifty 50 declined 3 points to 17,540 on Friday and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts.