Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty ahead of today’s session hint at a negative opening for NSE Nifty 50. In the previous session, domestic indices ended mixed as the BSE Sensex closed 37 pts up at 58,803, while Nifty declined 3 pts to end at 17,540. Global cues were weak as US stocks closed out the trading week on a down note on Friday with all three Wall Street indices ending in red. Meanwhile, shares in Asia also slipped in early trade today. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1%, and Japan’s Nikkei was off 0.3 per cent. The National Stock Exchange has added Delta Corp in F&O ban list for September 5

The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank will open for public subscription today, and will conclude on Wednesday, September 7. The Tuticorin-based private sector lender has fixed the price band at Rs 500-525 per share for its Rs 832-crore initial share offer. The company has mobilised a little over Rs 363 crore from anchor investors ahead of its issue. It has decided to allocate 71.28 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 510 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 363.5 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 5 September