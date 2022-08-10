Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to open lower amid weak global cues. SGX Nifty signalled that Dalal Street is headed for a negative start as Nifty futures were trading 40 points, or 0.24% lower at 17,500 on the Singapore Exchange, ahead of today’s session. Stocks dipped in Asia in morning trade following a Wall Street retreat and caution ahead of US inflation data that will shape investor expectations for further Fed rate hikes. In the previous session, Indian benchmarks ended in green. The BSE Sensex index closed 465 points or 0.80% higher at 58,853.07, while NSE Nifty 50 settled 127.60 points or 0.73% up at 17,525.

US inflation report for July will be released today and the figures will shape views on how aggressively the Fed will have to raise borrowing costs and whether a shift to rate cuts later next year is a realistic possibility. Economists forecast that the inflation report will show consumer prices rising 0.2% from June to July, according to FactSet. If that happens, it would mark a steep drop from the 1.3% jump from May to June.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 10 August Wednesday