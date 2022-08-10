scorecardresearch

Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at negative start for Sensex, Nifty; US CPI inflation data eyed

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to open lower amid weak global cues. SGX Nifty signalled that Dalal Street is headed for a negative start as Nifty futures were trading 40 points, or 0.24% lower at 17,500 on the Singapore Exchange.

Written by FE Business
Share Market Today, Share Market Live
Stocks dipped in Asia in morning trade following a Wall Street retreat and caution ahead of US inflation data
US inflation report for July will be released today and the figures will shape views on how aggressively the Fed will have to raise borrowing costs and whether a shift to rate cuts later next year is a realistic possibility. Economists forecast that the inflation report will show consumer prices rising 0.2% from June to July, according to FactSet. If that happens, it would mark a steep drop from the 1.3% jump from May to June.

US inflation report for July will be released today and the figures will shape views on how aggressively the Fed will have to raise borrowing costs and whether a shift to rate cuts later next year is a realistic possibility. Economists forecast that the inflation report will show consumer prices rising 0.2% from June to July, according to FactSet. If that happens, it would mark a steep drop from the 1.3% jump from May to June.

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 10 August Wednesday

07:30 (IST) 10 Aug 2022
SGX Nifty hints at negative start for Indian benchmarks

Nifty futures were trading 40 points, or 0.24% lower at 17,500 on the Singapore Exchange signalling a negative start for benchmark indices BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty 50

07:29 (IST) 10 Aug 2022
Markets on Monday

The BSE Sensex index closed 465 points or 0.80% higher at 58,853.07, while NSE Nifty 50 settled 127.60 points or 0.73% up at 17,525.

