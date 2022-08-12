Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets are likely to open on a tepid note ahead of inflation, IIP data. Ahead of today’s session SGX Nifty was mildly in red with Nifty Futures trading 30 points or 0.17% down at 17,658, signalling that Dalal Street was headed for a flat to negative beginning. Global cues were mixed as stocks in Asia got a lift from Japan as it added about 2% in a catch-up rally but Hong Kong struggled. While US futures fluctuated after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gave up intraday gains to end in the red. Indian benchmarks ended nearly 1% higher on Thursday. BSE Sensex jumped 515 points or 0.9% to end at 59,333, while NSE Nifty 50 gained 124 points or 0.7% to settle at 17,659.
The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation will release the retail inflation figure for July at 5.30 pm today. Headline retail inflation is likely to have cooled in July, led by lower food prices, with prices of certain key items posting a sequential fall, according to economists. In June, the inflation rate measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) decelerated to 7.01% from 7.04% in the month of May. Last week, the RBI lowered its inflation forecast for July-September to 7.1% from 7.4% earlier.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 12 August
Stocks in Asia got a lift from Japan on Friday while Treasuries were mixed as investors evaluated how far the Federal Reserve must jack up interest rates to ensure high inflation keeps cooling. Japan added about 2% in a catch-up rally as the equity market there reopened from a holiday but Australia and Hong Kong struggled. US futures fluctuated after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gave up intraday gains to end in the red. Shorter maturity Treasury yields edged up. The 30-year note pared a Thursday drop sparked by middling demand at an auction. A dollar gauge was steady.
“Softened US inflation data boosted investor sentiments and led to hope that the US Fed might taper down its aggression and raise interest rates at a slower pace than previously expected. Commodity costs have corrected over the last few weeks, offering some respite to the record high inflation. Even India’s inflation data is due on Friday which would be eyed eagerly amidst better US inflation data. The benefit of the recent moderation in commodity costs is likely to start accruing in 2HFY23E, which would boost corporate profitability. Thus the positive momentum in the market is likely to sustain going ahead, though bouts of volatility can’t be ruled out given mixed global cues and increasing geopolitical tensions.”
~ Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
“The benchmark Nifty followed Wall Street higher this Thursday after softer-than-expected US inflation data raised hopes that the Fed may start to slow the pace of tightening. Helping sentiments were advancement in Hang Seng and the Shanghai Composite indices after the PBoC said it would balance economic growth and price stability. The positive takeaway from today’s trading session was that risk-on theme and stock specific theme did dominate at Dalal Street. The technical landscape for Nifty is likely to be positive as long as the benchmark trades above its biggest support level at 17377 with targets at 17889. On breaching the same, all bullish eyes will be on the psychological 18,000 mark.”
~Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Paytm: Institutional Investor Advisory Services India (IiAS), a proxy advisory firm, has advised shareholders of One 97 Communications to vote against five resolutions of the firm, including reappointment of Vijay Shekhar Sharma as managing director.
Adani Group: Adani group will invest Rs 57,575 crore in setting up an alumina refinery in Odisha as the conglomerate run by richest Indian Gautam Adani adds one more business. In a press statement, the group said it will set up a 4-million tonnes a year alumina refinery near bauxite mines as well as an iron ore project.
Reliance: Reliance Retail has appointed former Levi Strauss’ executive Arunkumar Nath as CFO and Senior VP Finance (Fashion and Lifestyle). Nath shared this news on his LinkedIn handle.
“Technically, the Nifty is trading near its important resistance level and has also formed a small bearish candle. For traders, 17600 would be the key level to watch out for, while the overall chart structure suggests that if the market sustains above the same then breakout continuation formation could continue till 17700-17750. On the flip side, a sharp intraday correction is possible if the index trades below 17600. Below which, the index could slip till 17540-17450.”
~Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities
The price of petrol and diesel has been left unchanged for the 79th day by OMCs on August 12. The msot recent price reduction came in Maharashtra when the state government announced a cut in value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs 5 a litre and by Rs 3 a litre for diesel earlier last month. The cut in VAT is likely to cost Maharashtra’s state exchequer Rs 6,000 crore on an annual basis. For the rest of the country, prices have been steady since May 21 when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.
Domestic stock markets soared higher on the weekly futures & options expiry session on Thursday. S&P BSE Sensex rallied 515 points or 0.88% to settle at 59,332 while the NSE Nifty 50 index jumped for the fourth consecutive session to end at 17,659. India VIX has meanwhile, tanked 6% to sit just above 18 levels. Ahead of the last trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was down in the red, suggesting a tepid start to the day’s trade while global cues were mixed. Wall Street equity indices closed in opposite direction on Thursday.
The Nasdaq and S&P 500 retreated to close lower on Thursday on the realization the Federal Reserve still needs to aggressively boost interest rates to fully tame rising consumer prices despite fresh evidence of cooling inflation. The S&P 500 closed a tad lower after earlier hitting fresh three-month highs following data that showed the US producer price index (PPI) unexpectedly fell in July. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.16 points, or 0.08%, to 33,336.67, while the S&P 500 slid 2.97 points, or 0.07%, to 4,207.27 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 74.89 points, or 0.58%, to 12,779.91.
India's equity indices rose to a four-month high on Thursday, mirroring the overnight gains on Wall Street, after softer-than-expected consumer inflation in the US, which raised hopes of slower interest rate increases by the American central bank. BSE's Sensex gained 515.3 points, or 0.88%, to close at 59,332 – the highest closing since April 8, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 124.2 points, or 0.71%, to close at 17,659 – highest closing since April 11.
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were trading 19 points, or 0.10 per cent, higher at 17,672, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a muted start.