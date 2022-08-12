Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets are likely to open on a tepid note ahead of inflation, IIP data. Ahead of today’s session SGX Nifty was mildly in red with Nifty Futures trading 30 points or 0.17% down at 17,658, signalling that Dalal Street was headed for a flat to negative beginning. Global cues were mixed as stocks in Asia got a lift from Japan as it added about 2% in a catch-up rally but Hong Kong struggled. While US futures fluctuated after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gave up intraday gains to end in the red. Indian benchmarks ended nearly 1% higher on Thursday. BSE Sensex jumped 515 points or 0.9% to end at 59,333, while NSE Nifty 50 gained 124 points or 0.7% to settle at 17,659.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation will release the retail inflation figure for July at 5.30 pm today. Headline retail inflation is likely to have cooled in July, led by lower food prices, with prices of certain key items posting a sequential fall, according to economists. In June, the inflation rate measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) decelerated to 7.01% from 7.04% in the month of May. Last week, the RBI lowered its inflation forecast for July-September to 7.1% from 7.4% earlier.

