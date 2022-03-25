08:14 (IST) 25 Mar 2022

Ease in geo-political tension will calm down worries taking market back to its strength

“Ongoing global uncertainties like war, rising crude price, Fed’s policy tightening along with a surge in covid cases is keeping the market highly sensitive. If crude prices continue to remain elevated, it would negatively impact economic growth and also lead to high inflation levels. However, ease in geo-political tension will calm down the worries taking the market back to its strength”

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.