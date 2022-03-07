Share Market LIVE: Sensex falls 1500 pts, Nifty below 15800; NSE price data feed facing intermittent issues

08:07 (IST) 7 Mar 2022

Nifty support placed at 16,000

“The news flows from the global geopolitical developments are likely to drive the near term moves in the market but until any reversals are seen, short term traders should avoid bottom fishing and stay light on positions. The India VIX is still high around 28 which needs to cool-off below 24 again for some stability. The immediate resistances for the Nifty are now seen around 16500 and 16800 which needs to be taken out with broader market participation for a reversal of the trend. On the flipside, the immediate downside levels are seen around 16000 and 15800. A lot of thematic approach played out during the week wherein the Banking and Financial space witnessed deep cuts due to short formations while the up move in the base metals led to a sharp up move in the metal stocks. It is important for traders to identify such themes and look for trading opportunities on both sides of the trade.”

~Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com