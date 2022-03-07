Share Market LIVE: Sensex falls 1500 pts, Nifty below 15800; NSE price data feed facing intermittent issues

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets opened lower with Nifty below 15,900 amid weak global cues. At open, the Sensex was down 1,326.62 points or 2.44% at 53,007.19, and the Nifty was down 357.40 points or 2.20% at 15,888. NSE prices were stuck for a while. However, it issue lasted only for a couple of minutes. ICICI Bank, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, L&T, and Asian Paints (down up to 5 per cent) were the top laggards in the Sensex pack. The losses were spread across the broader markets with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices slipping 2.3 per cent each in morning trade.
Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates March 7 Monday
Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Eicher, M&M were the top blue-chip laggards on Monday. As many as 46 stocks in the Nifty50 pack in the red. The only gainers on Nifty50: Hindalco, Coal India, ONGC and Tata Steel.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) in a circular earlier last week had said that it will be conducting trading sessions from its disaster recovery site today. NSE conducted a mock session on the site on March 5.
“There is an issue with data feeds for NSE stocks from the exchange across all members,” said Zerodha on Monday morning.
Data feeds from NSE to stock brokers were facing issues on Monday morning.
The International Monetary Fund said the war in Ukraine was already driving energy and grain prices higher, and had sent a wave of more than 1 million refugees to neighboring countries, while triggering unprecedented sanctions on Russia. “While the situation remains highly fluid and the outlook is subject to extraordinary uncertainty, the economic consequences are already very serious,” said IMF in a statement after a board meeting chaired by Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.
Maruti Suzuki India share price plunged 6% to Rs 6,825 after the automaker shared its plans to bolster its presence in fast-growing SUV segment.
Nifty Bank, Auto and Realty indices cracked 4 per cent each. Nifty IT was down 1.6 per cent, while Nifty Metals was the only outlier in green, holding marginal gains.
“Bank Nifty down nearly 2,000 points after initiating Bearish view on Thursday last week at 35,000. Small support placed at 33,000. Heading for our target of 32,200.”
~Rahul Sharma, Head – Research, JM Financial Services
Oil prices surged more than 10 per cent as the risk of a US and European ban on Russian product and delays in Iranian talks triggered a major inflationary shock for world markets. Brent crude traded $12.73 higher at $130.84, while US crude surged $9.92 to $125.60. Having climbed 21 percent last week, Brent crude was further energised by the risk of a ban of Russian oil by the US and Europe. MCX oil March contract hits 6 percent upper circuit at Rs 9,094.
Except Tata Steel, all other stocks on the BSE Sensex in red in the early trade
Indian indices opened lower with Nifty below 15,900 amid weak global cues. The Sensex was down 1,326.62 points or 2.44% at 53007.19, and the Nifty was down 357.40 points or 2.20% at 15888.
Crude oil prices soared to their highest since 2008 due to delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets and as the United States and European allies consider banning imports of Russian oil. Brent rose $11.67, or 9.9%, to $129.78 a barrel by 6:50 p.m. EST (2350 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $10.83, or 9.4%, to $126.51, putting both contracts on track for their highest daily percentage gains since May 2020.
Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session amid weak global cues. The Sensex was down 369.79 points or 0.68% at 53964.02, and the Nifty was down 208.90 points or 1.29% at 16036.50.
“Markets are expected to remain tricky in the short term so caution is warranted. Over the weekend, the main focus will be on news related to the Russia-Ukraine war as further escalation would result in continued pressure in the coming week. Moreover, rising crude oil is a headache for our economy and related sectors are already under tremendous pressure. We feel it’s time to remain selective and look for pockets that are fundamentally sound and likely to rebound quickly with stability in markets.”
~Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking
“Aside from foreign issues, the domestic market will be watching the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve of the United States for policy announcements. Investors should be cautious in the short term because the outlook appears to be uncertain, but we have a long-term optimistic outlook on Indian equities and believe that one should invest gradually in every dip. On the technical front, Immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50 are 15700 and 16500 respectively. Bank Nifty immediate support and resistance are 33500 and 35100 respectively.”
~ Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities
“Benchmark indices may open on a bearish tone today, according to SGX Nifty trends. This week's focus will be on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its impact on oil prices. On the home front, investors will be watching the outcome of the state elections in five states on March 10: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur. Investors all throughout the world are weighing the economic risks of this protracted conflict along with this macroeconomic industrial output data, as well as the direction of foreign fund flows and global commodity price variations, will influence investor mood.”
~Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities
“Nifty continued to trend lower for the consecutive week, losing more than 10% from the record peak. Recoveries in the prior week remained short lived finding stiff resistance near 16800. Shifting range lower, levels of 16600 could turn out as immediate hurdle, whereas inability to sustain at current levels is likely to extend recent decline. Sectoral trend turned mixed due to sectors rotation. Sectors specific action is likely theme this week. Stability in the Auto index could provide
buying opportunity in selected stocks, while stocks specific correction within midcap space is expected to continue.”
~YES Securities
Bears continued to tighten their grip on the Indian market last week and closed in red with a fall of more than two per cent in two consecutive weeks. In the previous week, prices have formed a bullish ABCD harmonic pattern on the weekly chart and it continued to trade with the PRZ (potential reversal zone) of the pattern. The Momentum oscillator RSI (14) is continually forming lower high lower-bottom formation since the last week of September and has closed near 40 levels with a bearish crossover on the weekly interval.
Equity benchmark Indices logged their fourth consecutive week of losses last week, as a worsening Ukraine crisis sent oil prices surging and stoked inflation fears. The blue-chip Nifty 50 fell 2.5% or 413 points to settle at 16,245 while Sensex slumped over 1,525 points to 54,333, in their third consecutive session of losses. As Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its second week, Ukraine authorities said Russian forces seized the largest nuclear power plant in Europe after a building at the complex was set ablaze during intense fighting.
“Nifty finds support around 15900 while 16500 will act as resistance on the upside. Bank Nifty finds support around 33600 while 35200 will act as resistance.”
~IIFL Securities
“Nifty has been sustaining below 200-DMA which adds weakness in the prices. A momentum indicator Stochastic & MACD suggested negative crossover on the daily chart, which pointed-out further bearishness in the index. The index can test the physiological level of 16000 breaching below it can show 15800-15700 levels while upside resistance comes at 16800 levels. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 34000 levels while resistance at 35000 levels,”
~Palak Kothari, Research Associate, Choice Broking
“Along with banking, sectors/stocks having a high dependency on crude are witnessing tremendous pressure while resilience is metal, IT and select energy stocks are offering some breather to bulls. We recommend continuing with a selective approach and keeping a check on leveraged positions until the market stabilises.”
~Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking
“Markets are gradually drifting lower amid excessive volatility and the prevailing scenario is pointing towards negativity to continue. Focus to remain on the Russia-Ukraine crisis and its impact on crude. On the domestic front, participants will be closely eyeing the state elections results of 5 states on March 10. On the macroeconomic front, IIP data is scheduled for March 11. We reiterate our downside target at 15,900 in Nifty while the immediate resistance has now shifted to 16,500 and major around 16,800 zone.”
~Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking
“Both Nifty and Bank Nifty ended the last week with a breakdown below 16,500 and 35,000 respectively. An 8-week consolidation happened in Nifty in the range of 15,500 to 15,950 and it took multiple attempts to breach 15,900. The 15,900 level is expected to provide support on weekly closing basis and capitulation to happen this week. Markets would be heavily oversold below this mark. Global cues are again negative this morning with Brent oil touching the $130 mark. Rally on commodities continue with Gold cross the $2,000 mark.”
~Rahul Sharma, Head – Research, JM Financial Services
Sensex and Nifty look set to enter the first trading session of the week under the firm grip of bears. SGX Nifty was trading down by a whopping 400 points during the early hours of trade suggesting a deep red start for Dalal Street equity indices. S&P BSE Sensex is currently placed at 54,333 while the NSE Nifty 50 is at 16,245 — both after having slumped more nearly 2.5% during the week. Global cues were also suggesting a negative opening with Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite, Nikkei 225, TOPIX, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ sitting deep in the negative territory.
“The market's direction would be heavily influenced by the ongoing geopolitical tensions. On the macroeconomic front, investors will be keeping a careful eye on China's and the United States' inflation numbers. As commodities and crude oil prices are skyrocketing amid the war, inflation data becomes a critical indicator to determine the Fed's next course of action. Back home, the outcome of the state election, which is scheduled next week, will also impact the investor sentiment. Considering these events, the market's range-bound movement is expected to continue, and investors can look for selective buying while maintaining an overall cautious outlook. The Nifty50 closed the week at 16,245.35, down by 2.48%.”
~Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities
“The news flows from the global geopolitical developments are likely to drive the near term moves in the market but until any reversals are seen, short term traders should avoid bottom fishing and stay light on positions. The India VIX is still high around 28 which needs to cool-off below 24 again for some stability. The immediate resistances for the Nifty are now seen around 16500 and 16800 which needs to be taken out with broader market participation for a reversal of the trend. On the flipside, the immediate downside levels are seen around 16000 and 15800. A lot of thematic approach played out during the week wherein the Banking and Financial space witnessed deep cuts due to short formations while the up move in the base metals led to a sharp up move in the metal stocks. It is important for traders to identify such themes and look for trading opportunities on both sides of the trade.”
~Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com
“Formation of range movement at the lower high has eventually resulted in a downside breakout. The overall chart pattern signal more weakness for the Nifty ahead and the new swing lows of around 15800 could be registered in the next 1-2 weeks. Immediate resistance to be watched at 16400 levels.”
~Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
Japan's Nikkei sank 3.2% today, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 1.6%. Chinese blue chips shed 0.8% amid a sea of red across Asian markets. Meanwhile, Wall Street ended lower on Friday as the war in Ukraine overshadowed an acceleration in U.S. jobs growth last month that pointed to strength in the economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.53% to end at 33,614.8 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.79% to 4,328.87. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.66% to 13,313.44.
Early trends on SGX Nifty indicated a gap-down start for Indian benchmark indices, with a loss of 398.50 points or 2.45 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,845.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange.