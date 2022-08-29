Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian share market is likely to open in the red today, hinted early trends in SGX Nifty as Nifty futures traded 362 points, or 2.05% lower at 17,297 on the Singapore Exchange. In the global markets, Asian shares slid on Monday as the mounting risk of more aggressive rate hikes in the US and Europe shoved bond yields higher and tested equity and earnings valuations. Japan’s Nikkei dropped 2.3%, while South Korea shed 2.3%. In the US on Friday, stocks pummelled after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole speech the central bank won’t back off in its fight against rapid inflation. The Dow Jones index dropped 3.03%, the S&P 500 fell 3.37%, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 3.94%.

All eyes will be on Reliance Industries’ 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today. Mukesh Ambani’s oil-to-telecom conglomerate will hold its much anticipated AGM virtually. The Reliance AGM will start at 2:00 pm (IST), with addresses and presentations expected from Chairman Mukesh Ambani and other board members. Investors will look for updates around last year’s announced plans to build four giga-factories to make solar modules, hydrogen electrolyzers, fuel cells and storage batteries. The AGM will be live broadcasted on five social media platforms including Facebook, Real-Time Messaging Protocol, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Koo apart from company’s homegrown HD video conferencing application JioMeet.

