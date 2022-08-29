Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian share market is likely to open in the red today, hinted early trends in SGX Nifty as Nifty futures traded 362 points, or 2.05% lower at 17,297 on the Singapore Exchange. In the global markets, Asian shares slid on Monday as the mounting risk of more aggressive rate hikes in the US and Europe shoved bond yields higher and tested equity and earnings valuations. Japan’s Nikkei dropped 2.3%, while South Korea shed 2.3%. In the US on Friday, stocks pummelled after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole speech the central bank won’t back off in its fight against rapid inflation. The Dow Jones index dropped 3.03%, the S&P 500 fell 3.37%, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 3.94%.
All eyes will be on Reliance Industries’ 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today. Mukesh Ambani’s oil-to-telecom conglomerate will hold its much anticipated AGM virtually. The Reliance AGM will start at 2:00 pm (IST), with addresses and presentations expected from Chairman Mukesh Ambani and other board members. Investors will look for updates around last year’s announced plans to build four giga-factories to make solar modules, hydrogen electrolyzers, fuel cells and storage batteries. The AGM will be live broadcasted on five social media platforms including Facebook, Real-Time Messaging Protocol, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Koo apart from company’s homegrown HD video conferencing application JioMeet.
Benchmark indices are trading deep in the red in the pre-opening session amid weak global cues. The Sensex was down 2,906.65 points or 4.94% at 55927.22, and the Nifty was down 332.10 points or 1.89% at 17226.80.
The U.S dollar extended its rally on Monday, hitting a five-week high on the yen after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled interest rates would be kept higher for longer to bring down soaring inflation. The dollar rose 0.5% and back above 138 against the Japanese yen to hit 138.34 in early Asia trade, its highest since July 21. Sterling fell 0.4% to a 2-1/2-year low of $1.1680. The euro fell 0.3% to $0.9932.
Oil prices were mixed on Monday as investors balanced expectations the OPEC will cut output to support prices against concerns sparked by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell saying the United States will face slow growth “for some time”. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 2 cents to $93.08 a barrel at 0003 GMT, adding to Friday's gain.
Brent crude futures were down 27 cents, or 0.3%, at $100.72 a barrel, trimming gains from the previous session.
“FPIs continued to buy equities in August in spite of rise in US bond yields and rising Dollar. In August, as per NSDL data FPIs bought equity worth Rs 45346 crore through the stock exchange till 26th August. They were buyers in the cash market too in all days of August except three. FPIs are now buying stocks of financials, capital goods, FMCG and telecom. The fact that FPIs are buying in India even amidst strengthening dollar is a reflection of their vote of confidence in the Indian economy. The ultra-hawkish stance of the Fed at Jackson Hole is a short-term negative for equity markets. This might impact FPI flows in the short-term.”
~V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Expect Indian markets to witness profit booking on account of weakness in the global markets. However, undertone bullish sentiment in the domestic market on account of stable inflation, 8% above normal monsoon till 26th August according to IMD, continued FIIs buying interest and impressive quarterly results announcement, continues. This will be good opportunity to buy Indian bourses due to growth in Indian economy being the highest among the global peers. Recently, Indian equity recovered 18% (Nifty From 16th June to 19th Aug. Nifty – 15200 to 17900) and many traders missed the opportunity. So, any sharp decline will be good opportunity for the Indian market to buy on strong fundamental stocks.
Domestic equity markets are likely to open in the red, hinted SGX Nifty ahead of Monday’s trading session. Nifty futures traded 362 points, or 2.05% lower at 17,297 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are headed for a gap-down start. “The hawkish monetary policy is seen by market participants resulting in a recessionary scenario in developed markets. The market will take immediate cues from the Jackson Hole symposium with regards to gauging the pace of the future rate hikes,” said Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management. In the previous session, Sensex advanced 59.15 points to end at 58,833.87, while its broader peer Nifty50, ended the session comfortably above the 17,500 mark in the previous session.
Reliance Industries: RIL will hold its 45th Annual General Meeting today. The meeting will start at 2:00 pm, with addresses and presentations expected from Chairman Mukesh Ambani and other board members.
Cipla: Drug major Cipla has received 6 observations with some referencing to the observations made during the September 2019 inspection, for its Goa plant.
NHPC: It has inked a pact with the Himachal Pradesh government for the implementation of 500 MW Dugar Hydroelectric Project in Chamba district.
Asian shares slid on Monday as the mounting risk of more aggressive rate hikes in the US and Europe shoved bond yields higher and tested equity and earnings valuations. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7 percent. Japan's Nikkei dropped 2.3%, while South Korea shed 2.3%.
US stocks pummelled Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole speech the central bank won’t back off in its fight against rapid inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,008.38 points, or 3.03 percent, to 32,283.40, with losses accelerating into the close. The S&P 500 fell 3.37 percent to 4,057.66, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 3.94 percent to 12,141.71.
Nifty futures traded 362 points, or 2.05% lower at 17,297 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a gap-down start.