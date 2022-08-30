Article Body: Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets may take a breather after Monday’s rout as SGX Nifty hinted at a flat to positive start for domestic benchmark indices. The Nifty futures were trading higher around 17,429.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange ahead of the session. US markets ended lower with the Dow Jones Industrial falling 0.57%, the S&P 500 declining 0.67%, and the Nasdaq Composite index dropping 1.02%. Asian markets were mostly higher in early morning trade. Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended more than 1 per cent down on Monday, on tepid global cues after US Fed chair Jerome Powell’s ultra-hawkish statement at the Jackson Hole event.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is planning to set up a fraud registry to create a comprehensive database of fraudulent websites, phone numbers and other details, to prevent unscrupulous elements from duping people through virtual transactions. Briefing reporters in New Delhi, RBI executive director Anil Kumar Sharma said these websites or phone numbers will be blacklisted, which will help minimise incidences of frauds.
Oil prices fell on Tuesday after notching their highest gains in more than a month in the previous session, as global inflation worries overshadowed the prospect of possible OPEC+ output cuts. Brent crude futures fell 39 cents, or 0.3%, to $104.70 a barrel by 0012 GMT after climbing 4.1% on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $96.79 a barrel, down 21 cents, or 0.2%, following a 4.2% rise in the previous session.
“Investors had already got the wind of bearish undertone for the start of the week, after the US Fed chairman's speech on Friday talked about further rate hikes going ahead to tame inflation. And as expected, Sensex crashed nearly 1,500 points in early trades before recovering some ground to close off its day's low. Traders are expecting more bouts of volatility in coming sessions on concerns that continuation of rate hikes in the US could pose a threat to the global economy and hurt growth prospects. Technically, the Nifty closed below the 20-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) which is broadly negative. For Nifty, 17400 and 17450 would act as important resistance zones. And 17250 could be the sacrosanct support zone. Below the same, the index could slip till 17150-17100. On the flip side, above 17400, the index would move up to 17450-17500.”
~ Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities
“Nifty has made a lower top in the short-term framework with a downgap. The initial target on the down side is 16922 which is 38.2% retracement of the full rise from the low of 15183 and also 123.6% extension of the earlier fall from the high of 17992. 17487 on the upside could be the resistance in the near term.”
~ Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
“Markets witnessed a sea of red at Dalal Street as Fed choses inflation flight over growth. The Nifty plunged and ended deep in red as bears were seen in total control after Jerome Powell at his Jackson Hole appearance mentioned that interest rates may continue to rise to combat inflation. Powell also stated that failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain. Technically speaking, the Nifty line on the sand is at the 17161 mark. Nifty‘s major support is at 17161 mark and below the same, the next big support is at 16911 mark. For Tuesday’s session, Nifty’s major hurdle is seen at 17507, while buying is advised only above the 17757 mark.”
~Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Gold prices inched up on Tuesday, as the dollar eased off a 20-year high, offsetting pressure from expectations of the U.S. Federal Reserve keeping interest rates higher for longer to combat inflation. Spot gold ticked 0.1% higher to $1,739.14 per ounce, as of 0058 GMT. Prices hit a one-month low of $1,719.56 on Monday, following Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks at Jackson Hole symposium on Friday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,751.7.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific were higher on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.78% and the Topix index gained 0.85%. The Kospi in South Korea added 0.85% and the Kosdaq increased 1.09%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was fractionally higher. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.22%.
U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, adding to last week's sharp losses on nagging concerns about the Federal Reserve's determination to aggressively hike interest rates to fight inflation even as the economy slows. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 184.41 points, or 0.57%, to 32,098.99, the S&P 500 lost 27.05 points, or 0.67%, to 4,030.61 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 124.04 points, or 1.02%, to 12,017.67.
The Indian equity markets closed deep in the red on August 29 on weak global cues, spooked by the aggressive stance taken by the US Federal Reserve to tame inflation that triggered fresh worries about interest rate hikes, recession. The Sensex ended 861.25 points, or 1.46% down at 57,972.62, and the Nifty closed 246 points, or 1.40% lower at 17,312.90. On the sectoral front, Nifty Bank, information technology, metal, and PSU Bank shed 1-3 percent. However, some buying was seen in the FMCG names. Broader indices outperformed the main indices with BSE midcap and smallcap indices fell 0.5% each.