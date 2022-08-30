Article Body: Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets may take a breather after Monday’s rout as SGX Nifty hinted at a flat to positive start for domestic benchmark indices. The Nifty futures were trading higher around 17,429.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange ahead of the session. US markets ended lower with the Dow Jones Industrial falling 0.57%, the S&P 500 declining 0.67%, and the Nasdaq Composite index dropping 1.02%. Asian markets were mostly higher in early morning trade. Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended more than 1 per cent down on Monday, on tepid global cues after US Fed chair Jerome Powell’s ultra-hawkish statement at the Jackson Hole event.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is planning to set up a fraud registry to create a comprehensive database of fraudulent websites, phone numbers and other details, to prevent unscrupulous elements from duping people through virtual transactions. Briefing reporters in New Delhi, RBI executive director Anil Kumar Sharma said these websites or phone numbers will be blacklisted, which will help minimise incidences of frauds.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 30 August 2022