Share Market LIVE: Sensex up 400 pts, Nifty near 16900, support at 16500; RIL gains nearly 1%

8:00 (IST) 15 Feb 2022

Market volatility expected to remain on the higher side

“Nifty has corrected ~8% from its recent peak of 18,350 levels on back of inflationary concern and ongoing geo-political issues between Russia and Ukraine. Brent oil crossed $96/bbl highest in seven years on fears of Russian invasion of Ukraine and possible sanctions that could disrupt exports from the world's top producer. Back home, assembly elections in Goa and Phase II of Uttar Pradesh began on Monday where the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is the incumbent government in both states.

Also with government planning the mega IPO of LIC in March can suck up liquidity in the capital market as Rs70,000 crore is a huge number to deal with – especially in the last month of the fiscal. Till the time the global uncertainty continues, market volatility is expected to remain on the higher side. Hence Traders are advised to avoid leverage and stay light on their positions.”

~ Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd