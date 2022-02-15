Share Market LIVE: Sensex up 400 pts, Nifty near 16900, support at 16500; RIL gains nearly 1%

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened higher on Tuesday amid mixed global cues due to Russia-Ukraine tensions. The Sensex was up 353.58 points or 0.63% at 56759.42, and the Nifty was up 103.60 points or 0.62% at 16946.40. Sectorally, IT index up 1 per cent and power, FMCG, capital goods indices up 0.5 per cent each. However, selling is seen in the oil & gas and power stocks. ONGC, Coal India, TCS, Wipro and Bajaj Finserv were among major gainers in the Nifty pack, while Cipla, Eicher Motors, ICICI Bank, Tata Consumer Products and Dr Reddy’s Labs were the laggards.
stocks, Cipla was the top loser on the Nifty and was down 3.5 per cent. The company's promoters are said to sell up to 2.5 per cent of their stake through a block deal.
Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Infosys and Titan were the top Sensex gainers, while NTPC, ICICI Bank and Powegrid were the top losers.
“Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a positive note as trends on SGX nifty indicates a gap up opening with 102 points gain. Asian benchmarks dropped on Tuesday as investors contemplated the implications of an imminent Russian invasion on Ukraine. The S&P 500 index closed modestly lower on Monday, largely recovering from a sharp sell-off, as US plans to close its Kyiv embassy in Ukraine sent simmering geopolitical tensions to a boil. CPI inflation jumps to 6.01% in January 2022, highest in seven months. Also, Oil hits 7-year highs as market fears Russian attack on Ukraine imminent. Deputy Governor said that banning cryptocurrency the most advisable choice open to India. Crucial support for Nifty 50 is 16,800 while Nifty may face some resistance at 17,300.”
~Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities
Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session amid mixed global cues. The Sensex was down 113.19 points or 0.20% at 56292.65, and the Nifty was up 1.40 points or 0.01% at 16844.20.
After rising from 7,500 to over 18,000, the Nifty has been consolidating since mid-October 2021. Looking at the fall of the last 30 days, it seems like the Nifty could further correct from present levels. Historically it has been observed that February tends to be volatile, especially post Budget. It is possible for the Nifty to fall up to 15,800 level. However, the long-term structure of the Indian stock market is intact. We remain bullish in 2022 and beyond. Focus on adding quality stocks in the current fall. ~ Amar Ambani, Senior President and Head – Institutional Equities, YES SECURITIES
Following a worst fall in 10 months, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended 3 per cent down on Monday. Nifty futures were trading up 121.50 points or 0.72 per cent up at 16960.50 on Singaporean Exchange in Tuesday’s early trade. Analysts say that the government is planning the mega IPO of LIC in March, which can suck up liquidity in the capital market as Rs 70,000 crore is a huge number to deal with – especially in the last month of the fiscal. “Till the time the global uncertainty continues, market volatility is expected to remain on the higher side. Hence Traders are advised to avoid leverage and stay light on their positions,” Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.
“The trading theme for the day revolves around the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Well, this headwind could further accelerate to the biggest major market worry across globe: inflation. Nifty is likely to be in a trading range of 16200-17500 zone. Dalal Street could witness a major bust if Nifty slips its December 2021 lows at 16410 mark.”
~Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
Oil prices fell on Tuesday as investors took profits from the previous day's rally to seven-year highs and as global stock markets slumped, although losses were capped by fears that Russia might invade Ukraine and disrupt supplies. Brent crude futures was at $96.19 a barrel, down 29 cents, or 0.3%, after rising $2.04 on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $95.10 a barrel, after gaining $2.36 the previous day. Both benchmarks hit their highest since September 2014 on Monday, with Brent touching $96.78 and WTI reaching $95.82.
“Monday's market action is mirroring the fall in global markets last Friday. Global markets are worried about the fallout of political tensions between Russia and Ukraine, which could lead to major disruptions in global energy supply chains. This development will almost certainly precipitate stiff sanctions by the USA against Russia, which could further dampen sentiment. In addition, it is almost certain that the US-Fed will start raising rates as early as March, with upto 7 rate hikes in 2022. The US-Fed will also stop easing in March 2022, which implies that their balance sheet will start declining from April 2022. This will cause a squeeze in liquidity conditions, in both supply and price. All this has made market participants wary, and they have started closing open positions and cutting leverage, which is causing a selloff in the markets.”
~Vineet Bagri, Managing Partner- TrustPlutus Wealth
Low cost carrier SpiceJet said its board will meet on Tuesday (15 February) to consider and approve the third-quarter earnings. The meeting was earlier scheduled on Monday. The decision to defer the meeting was taken after the audit committee's meeting on February 14 to approve third-quarter financial results remained 'inconclusive' and was adjourned to Tuesday, SpiceJet said in a stock exchange filing.
“Nifty needs to reclaim 17,000 as soon as possible for any change in trend. 200 DEMA support is placed at 16,690, while 16,800 is the nearest breakdown level. Both long and short traders are advised to stay lights until this death zone of 16,800-17,000 is navigated safely.”
~Rahul Sharma, Head – Research, JM Financial Services Ltd
“Nifty finds support around 16500 while 17500 will act as resistance on the upside. Bank Nifty finds support around 36650 while 37650 will act as resistance.”
~IIFL Securities
Reliance Industries' Subsidiary Jio Platforms said on Monday that it will invest $200 million in Glance, an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven lock-screen live content and commerce platform. Singapore-based Glance is an unconsolidated unit of InMobi Group, which is backed by technology giant Google and Silicon Valley-based venture fund Mithril Capital. Google also has investments in Jio as part of its Google for India Digitization Fund.
“The near term trend of Nifty is sharply down. The overall negative chart pattern and a decisive downside breakout of the important support could indicate continuation of down trend for the market ahead. The initial downside targets to be watched around 16500 levels and next is at 16200, which could be achieved in the next couple of weeks. Any attempt of pullback rally could find strong resistance around 16950-17000 levels.”
~Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
Asian stocks and U.S. equity futures were steady Tuesday as traders parsed geopolitical risks, worries about Federal Reserve policy tightening and steps by China’s central bank to support growth. Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1%. Japan’s Topix index fell 0.4%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.5%. South Korea’s Kospi index was flat, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 0.1%. China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.1%.
“Nifty remains under pressure due to rising crude oil prices, the Russia Ukraine conflict, fear of fast rate hikes across the globe and subdued corporate results. Advance decline ratio dipped sharply to much under 1:1 and came in at the lowest since Jan 24. In case the Nifty goes below 16410 over the next three days, we can lock the recent high of 18351 as an intermediate top and Nifty could keep facing selling pressure on rises. Any relief on the Russia Ukraine front could result in a temporary bounce which can be sold into.”
~Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
All three major US stock indices dropped sharply on Monday after the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the relocation of U.S. diplomatic operations to western Ukraine, in a possible sign of an imminent Russian invasion. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 171.89 points, or 0.49%, to 34,566.17; the S&P 500 lost 16.97 points, or 0.38%, at 4,401.67; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.24 points, or 0%, to 13,790.92.
“Nifty has corrected ~8% from its recent peak of 18,350 levels on back of inflationary concern and ongoing geo-political issues between Russia and Ukraine. Brent oil crossed $96/bbl highest in seven years on fears of Russian invasion of Ukraine and possible sanctions that could disrupt exports from the world's top producer. Back home, assembly elections in Goa and Phase II of Uttar Pradesh began on Monday where the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is the incumbent government in both states.
Also with government planning the mega IPO of LIC in March can suck up liquidity in the capital market as Rs70,000 crore is a huge number to deal with – especially in the last month of the fiscal. Till the time the global uncertainty continues, market volatility is expected to remain on the higher side. Hence Traders are advised to avoid leverage and stay light on their positions.”
~ Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
“Below 16800 there is no major support visible before December month low 16400, while on the flip side, the unfilled gap around 17100-17300 should serve as the potential resistance for the bulls. Even the volatility index India VIX has spiked up by 23 percent, indicating a rise in uncertainty in the market. Considering today’s breakdown we would have been convinced of further pain in the coming days. But since this has to do with geopolitical concerns and such issues are very sensitive as well as deceptive at times, we would take one step at a time. Hence, it is advisable to stay cautious and avoid aggressive bets until the global uncertainty comes to a halt.”
~Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One Ltd
Early trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for Indian benchmark indices, with a gain of 68.50 points or 0.41%. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,907.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange ahead of Tuesday trading session.