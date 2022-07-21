Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to open on a tepid note today on weekly F&O expiry amid mixed global cues. In the previous session, BSE Sensex rallied 630 points or 1.15% to end at 55,397, and Nifty 50, settled above the 16,500 mark. Ahead of today’s session, SGX Nifty hinted at a flat start for domestic benchmark indices as Nifty futures were trading 6 points, or 0.04%, higher at 16,503 on the Singapore Exchange. Globally, US stocks ended higher on Wednesday on positive earnings signals with a wary eye on inflation and more interest rate hikes by the Fed, while Asian markets were trading mixed in morning deals.
The US Federal Reserve will opt for another 75 basis point rate hike rather than a larger move at its meeting next week to quell stubbornly-high inflation as the likelihood of a recession over the next year rises to 40 per cent, according to a Reuters poll of economists. Inflation hit 9.1 per cent in June, another four-decade high, stoking expectations the Fed, having only just shifted gears from 50 to 75 basis points at the last meeting, would act even more forcefully and go for a 100 basis point hike. But some of the more hawkish Fed officials in public remarks have favored a 75 basis point hike, tempering those expectations in recent days.
Nifty Put options OI distribution shows that 16,200 has highest OI concentration followed by 16,300 & 16,400 which may act as support for current expiry and on the Call front 16,600 followed by 16,700 & 16,800 witnessed significant OI concentration and may act as resistance for current expiry. Options data suggest an immediate trading range between 16,650 and 16,350 levels and 16,500 acting as pivotal levels. Read full story
“Chart pattern suggests that if Nifty would sustain 16400 levels then any dip would be a buying opportunity as it would lead the index towards 16650-16700 levels. Indicators such as RSI and MACD suggest strength in the coming days. The recovery in Nifty from their recent lows indicates the resilience of the markets and its potential to scale higher. OI Data indicates, on the call side the highest OI witnessed at 16600 followed by 16700 strike prices while on the put side, the highest OI was at 16400 strike price. Bank nifty has support around 35450 while resistance is placed at 36500. Currently riding against the trend must be avoided and one should look for blue chip stocks for long term investment.”
~Om Mehra, Technical Associate, Choice Broking
NSE Nifty 50 index opened gap up by more than 200 points and then remained consolidative within a range of 100 points throughout the day on Wednesday. The index failed to hold at higher levels and witnessed marginal profit booking to close the day with gains of 180 points. It formed a Bearish candle on the daily scale as it closed lower than its opening zones but has been forming higher lows from the last four sessions which indicates that the base of the market is shifting higher.
The Asian Development Bank cut its forecast for gross domestic product growth in developing Asia this year as China’s Covid Zero approach to containing the virus creates ripple effects on regional supply chains and economic development. The bank expects the region to grow 4.6 percent this year compared to an earlier forecast of 5.2 per cent. It slashed forecast for East Asia -including China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea -to 3.8 per cent from 4.7 per cent. Growth in China “will be weaker than earlier expected,” the bank said, projects GDP to expand 4 per cent in 2022, down from an earlier estimate of 5 per cent.
Oil slipped back below $100 a barrel as investors assessed signs of lackluster US gasoline demand and expanding stockpiles. West Texas Intermediate for September retreated again in Asian trading after ending almost 1 per cent lower on Wednesday. A US government report showed that stockpiles of the fuel rose more than expected last week, while a four-week rolling average shows high prices crimped consumption to only just above the same time two years ago, and below every other year since 2000.
IndusInd Bank reported a 60.5 per cent on-year rise in net profit at Rs 1,631.1 crore for the quarter ended June. The net profit rise was helped by a 30 per cent on-year fall in provisions as well as a 16 per cent growth in net interest income. The bank provided Rs 1,250.99 crore towards bad loans during the quarter, far lower than the Rs 1,779.33 crore made in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
“Optimism in global markets on easing fears of hawkish Fed rate hikes helped the Nifty edge higher and, most importantly, extend gains for the 4th straight session. Monsoon has progressed much faster than previously anticipated, while concerns about energy security in Europe calmed, helping markets propel further. We suspect the Nifty could trade shaky and a bit wobble in today’s trade amidst overbought conditions. On the downside, Nifty has support at 16321 mark. In case of Nifty ‘s major intraday support at 16321 mark collapses, the next pivot point could be found at psychological 16000 mark. Bullish bias remains intact as long as psychological 16000 holds as support.”
~ Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities
On the Nifty Daily chart, we can observe that after recently touching a low of 15183, the NSE Nifty 50 has been consistently rising and making higher tops and higher bottoms over the last few weeks. This week, the Nifty crossed the recent swing high of 16276. The Nifty also comfortably trades above the 20-day and 50-day SMA and the 14-day RSI too is in rising mode and not overbought. The Nifty could now be headed towards the previous swing highs of 16794 in the coming sessions. Short-term weakness or consolidation is however not ruled out.
“Markets witnessed buying interest over last few sessions, gaining ~5% from its recent lows on the back of signs of inflation peaking out and the earnings season progressing well so far. Q1FY23 results season has begun on a healthy note, indicating that the companies are managing the raw material inflationary pressure pretty well despite the full blown impact of high commodity prices this quarter. This has provided relief to the investors that the corporate earnings might not be impacted to the extent feared. Even FIIs have turned buyers over last two sessions as valuations turn comfortable while concerns are abating. However given the sharp rally in the last few day, we expect markets may take a pause and consolidate before resuming its upward journey. Investors would pick up cues from the ECB’s MPC on Thursday and US Fed meeting next week.”
~ Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
“The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. Though, tiredness in the Nifty at the highs/hurdle is visible, but still there is no firm evidence of any reversal pattern unfolding at the highs. A sustainable move above 16550-16600 levels could pull Nifty towards another hurdle of 16800 levels in the short term. Any decline from here could find support around 16300-16250 levels in the near term.”
~Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
“A small body of negative candle was formed on the daily chart with gap up opening, which signal reluctance of market to conquer further highs after the sharp positive opening. This market action could possibly bring further consolidation/minor downward correction for short term before moving up further. The positive sequence like higher tops and bottoms continued on the daily chart and the current chart pattern signal a probability of a new higher top formation at 16588 levels. Still there is no confirmation of any higher top reversal as of now. Nifty is currently placed at the edge of the hurdle of 200 day EMA around 16520 levels.”
~Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
“ECB is likely to announce 25 bps rate hike but future path of rate hikes to remain in focus. Italian politics is taking up the front pages in the financials, weighing on the euro. Eyes on Nord Stream 1 reopening. DXY holding 106.36 levels. For USDINR, 79.85 acts as a support while 80.25 a resistance.”
~Kunal Sodhani, AVP, Global Trading Center, Shinhan Bank India
Wipro Ltd reported a 20.93 per cent on-year decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 2,563.6 crore for the quarter ended June as compared to a PAT of Rs 3,242.6 crore recorded during the same period last year. On a sequential basis, the profit fell 16.96 per cent. The consolidated total revenue for the Bengaluru-based IT services company rose 15.51 per cent on-year to Rs 22,001 crore as compared to the revenue of Rs 19,045 crore registered in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, the revenue is higher by 2.98 per cent.
Nifty and Sensex rose for the fourth day straight on Wednesday as bulls asserted control on Dalal Street and index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries surged. S&P BSE Sensex ended the day at 55,297, up 630 points or 1.15% while NSE Nifty 50 index added 180 points or 1.10% to end the day above 16,500. Entering the weekly futures & options expiry session, SGX Nifty was trading flat, suggesting a muted start for indices on Dalal Street. Global cues were mixed even though Wall Street indices closed in the green on Wednesday.
US stocks ended higher on Wednesday with the tech-heavy Nasdaq ending 1.6 per cent higher on positive earnings signals with a wary eye on inflation and more interest rate hikes by the Fed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.79 points, or 0.15 percent, to 31,874.84, the S&P 500 gained 23.21 points, or 0.59 percent, to 3,959.9 and the Nasdaq Composite added 184.50 points, or 1.58 percent, to 11,897.65.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for benchmark indices in India. The Nifty futures were trading with a gain of 6 points or 0.04% at around 16,507 level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Positive sentiments continued to lift Indian equity markets higher for the fourth consecutive day on July 20. The 30-pack Sensex closed 629.91 points or 1.15 per cent higher at 55,397.53 and the Nifty closed higher by 180.3 points or 1.10 per cent at 16,520.85