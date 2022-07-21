Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to open on a tepid note today on weekly F&O expiry amid mixed global cues. In the previous session, BSE Sensex rallied 630 points or 1.15% to end at 55,397, and Nifty 50, settled above the 16,500 mark. Ahead of today’s session, SGX Nifty hinted at a flat start for domestic benchmark indices as Nifty futures were trading 6 points, or 0.04%, higher at 16,503 on the Singapore Exchange. Globally, US stocks ended higher on Wednesday on positive earnings signals with a wary eye on inflation and more interest rate hikes by the Fed, while Asian markets were trading mixed in morning deals.

The US Federal Reserve will opt for another 75 basis point rate hike rather than a larger move at its meeting next week to quell stubbornly-high inflation as the likelihood of a recession over the next year rises to 40 per cent, according to a Reuters poll of economists. Inflation hit 9.1 per cent in June, another four-decade high, stoking expectations the Fed, having only just shifted gears from 50 to 75 basis points at the last meeting, would act even more forcefully and go for a 100 basis point hike. But some of the more hawkish Fed officials in public remarks have favored a 75 basis point hike, tempering those expectations in recent days.

