Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to extend their rally, trends on SGX Nifty signalled. Ahead of today’s trading session, Nifty futures were trading 48 points, or 0.29% higher at 16,666.00 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start. In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended 284 points higher at 55,681.95, and NSE Nifty 50 settled above 16,600. Global cues were positive as Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Thursday boosted by a late-afternoon rally and gains in heavyweight growth stocks, and Asian markets were also trading higher in morning deals today.
Reliance Industries will announce its fiscal first-quarter results today. Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom conglomerate is expected to have continued its robust growth in the April-June quarter, this time helped by stronger refining profitability, better telecom ARPU, and growth in the retail segment. Domestic brokerage firms across Dalal Street have pinned net profit targets for the conglomerate in the range of Rs 23000-27909 crore, which would see RIL at least double its profits from the year-ago period.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 22 July Friday
Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, HDFC Asset Management Company, Bandhan Bank, Coforge, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Finolex Industries, Andhra Cements, Atul, Bharat Gears, Gokaldas Exports, Greenpanel Industries, HFCL, Huhtamaki India, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Meghmani Organics, Sigachi Industries, Supreme Petrochem, Tinplate Company of India, Ugro Capital, and Zenotech Laboratories will report June quarter earnings today.
Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 79.88 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 79.95.
"Domestic market is likely to see a positive start Friday thanks to optimism in other world equity indices, as falling crude oil prices and easing bets on US Fed rate hike have provided investors a major relief, triggering a rally in the past few sessions. In the domestic market, FIIs have started taking exposure to local shares, with the net purchase of Rs 1,799 crore in yesterday's trade. Technically, Nifty has support at 16300. In case Nifty's major intraday support at 16471 mark collapses, the next pivot point could be found at the psychological 16300 mark. Bullish bias remains intact as long as psychological 16300 holds as support."
~Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities
“The Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note today, tracking strong global cues. Investors are awaiting corporate earnings for cues, with Reliance Industries and UltraTech among the large-cap companies slated to report their financial results later in the day. Domestic markets ended higher tracking gains in IT and BFSI stocks which were partially offset by losses in Pharma stocks amid correction in crude oil prices. US markets ended higher tracking gains in Technology stocks amid release of macro economic data.”
~ICICIDirect
Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session. The Sensex was up 149 points or 0.27% at 55830.95, and the Nifty was up 40.90 points or 0.25% at 16646.20.
“Benchmark indices are expected to open on a flat note as suggested by early trends on SGX Nifty with a 27-point gain. Some stock specific actions can be seen in Hindustan Zinc has (reported 55.93% YoY rise in its net profit of Rs 3,092 crore for Q1FY23), Tube Investments of India (entered into an agreement for acquisition of 76% in the equity share capital of Moshine Electronics which is engaged in manufacturing and sale of camera modules for mobile phones),PVR (reported net profit of Rs 53.16 crore for Q1FY23), Ashok Leyland, FSN E-Commerce Ventures. Reliance Industries, Bandhan Bank, Crompton Greaves, Finolex industries, HDFC AMC, Gokaldas Exports, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement, HFCL, Wendt India among others will be declaring their quarterly results today. On the technical front, key support and resistance for Nifty 50 are 16,450 and 16,700 respectively while key support and resistance for Bank Nifty are 35,500 and 36,500 respectively.
Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities
The Indian Rupee is likely to depreciate on Friday amid strength in US dollar, elevated crude oil prices and fears of aggressive rate hike by US Fed next week. Positive risk sentiment in domestic, global equities, FII selling slowdown may cap the losses. The overall bias in USDINR Spot is towards the upside, according to forex analysts. In the previous session, rupee recovered from its all-time low of 80.06 to close 20 paise higher against the US dollar, following overall weakness in crude oil prices and fresh foreign fund inflows. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened lower at 80.03 and fell further to an intra-day low of 80.06 before recovering and finally settling at 79.85 against the greenback.
The European Central Bank raised interest rates by more than expected on Thursday, confirming that concerns about runaway inflation now trump growth considerations, even as the euro zone economy reels from the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine. The ECB raised its benchmark deposit rate by 50 basis points to zero percent, breaking its own guidance for a 25 basis point move as it joined global peers in jacking up borrowing costs. It was the euro zone central bank's first rate hike for 11 years. Ending an eight-year experiment with negative interest rates, the ECB also increased its main refinancing rate to 0.50% and promised further rate hikes possibly as soon as its next meeting on Sept. 8.
The NSE Nifty 50 index completed its intermediate correction during last week’s expiry and it then resumed its short-term uptrend. The index crept higher throughout this week and ended the expiry day above 16600. During the week, we witnessed a combination of short covering and fresh long formations which led to positive momentum. The Nifty Bank index too witnessed similar momentum and ended above 36200.
“The return of FIIs into domestic equity markets in the last few sessions coupled with receding commodity prices and hopes that US Fed may not go for aggressive rate hikes in its next meeting has somewhat tempered the fears of investors. Technically, on daily charts, the Nifty has formed a bullish candle and closed above the 100-day SMA (Simple Moving Average), which is broadly positive. For traders, 16500 would act as a key support level and above which the index could move up to 16700-16750. On the flip side, strong possibility of a quick short term correction is not ruled out, if the index trades below 16500. Below the same, the index could slip till 16450-16420.”
~Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities
“Markets edged higher for the fifth straight session on Thursday in the backdrop of positive catalysts such as optimism in global markets on easing fears of a very hawkish Fed rate hike, monsoon progressing much faster than previously anticipated, and WTI oil prices tumbling after Russia's Nord Stream 1 pipelines resumed gas deliveries. Technically, Nifty has support at 16471 and below the same, the index could find support at the psychological 16300 mark. Bullish bias remains intact as long as the psychological 16300 holds as support.”
~Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities
“Domestic equities continued to maintain its positive stance despite cautiousness in Global markets. Sentiments continued to be positive with FIIs turning buyer from last three days and healthy Q1FY23 earning season so far barring IT. Midcaps witnessed strong buying interest as valuations became attractive. Sugar stocks were in limelight after news of government allowing additional exports. IT stocks gained as risk reward became favourable post the sharp correction in the last few weeks. We expect the strong momentum in Midcaps to continue over the next few days. Result season will be in focus as several index heavyweights like Reliance, Ultratech, JSW Steel, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank would be reporting their numbers on Friday & weekend,”
~Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
“The short term trend of Nifty remains up. The intact of recent opening upside gap and a negation of small negative candle of Wednesday signal a possibility of further upside in the short term. The next upside resistance to be watched around 16800 levels. Immediate support is placed at 16480 levels.”
~Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
“A reasonable positive candle was formed on the daily chart, that has engulfed the small negative candle of previous session on the upper side. Minor negativity created after a range movement at the hurdle on Wednesday was negated and the Nifty closed the day above 16600 levels. Nifty managed to sustain above the crucial hurdle of 200 day EMA around 16520 levels on Thursday. The opening upside gap of 20th July around 16360-16490 levels is intact after 2 days of its formation. As per gap theory, if the said gap remains unfilled in the next couple of sessions, then that gap could be considered as a bullish runaway gap and that could possibly suggest market is in midway of trend.”
~Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries will announce its fiscal first-quarter results on Friday, July 22.
IDBI Bank: IDBI Bank on Thursday reported a 25% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in net profit to Rs 750.36 crore for the quarter ended June. Read full story
“ECB after 11 years moved away from negative interest rates. Gazprom resumed gas flow to EU. Italian snap elections on September 25, after Draghi resigned. Last two sessions, FII numbers in domestic equity markets are decent while Brent Crude prices have cooled off a bit. DXY finding support at 106.36, a break can test 105.64 levels. For USDINR, 79.70/75 acts as a support while 80.06 a resistance.”
~Kunal Sodhani, AVP, Global Trading Center, Shinhan Bank
Domestic stock markets soared closed with gains on the weekly futures & options expiry session, as bulls remained in control. S&P BSE Sensex rose 284 points or 0.51% to settle at 55,681 while the NSE Nifty 50 index gained 84 points or 0.51% to end the day at 16,605. Bank Nifty regained the 36,000 mark. Ahead of the last trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was up with marginal gains suggesting a flat to positive start for Dalal Street. Global cues were also supportive of the bulls after Wall Street indices soared higher.
Oil prices were roughly unchanged in early trading after sliding around 3% in the previous session on weakened demand in the United States, the world's top oil consumer, and a pick-up in supply from Libya. Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $104.03 a barrel at 0041 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were flat at $96.35 a barrel. WTI has been pummelled over the past two sessions after data showed that U.S. gasoline demand had dropped nearly 8% from a year earlier in the midst of the peak summer driving season, hit by record prices at the pump.
Wall Street's main indices rose on Thursday boosted by a late-afternoon rally and gains in heavyweight growth stocks, including Tesla. The tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.4% to lead the gains while the S&P 500 closed at its highest level since June 9. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 162.06 points, or 0.51%, to 32,036.9, the S&P 500 gained 39.05 points, or 0.99%, to 3,998.95 and the Nasdaq Composite added 161.96 points, or 1.36% to 12,059.61.
Nifty futures were trading 25 points, or 0.15% higher at 16,642.50 on the Singapore Exchange signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start.