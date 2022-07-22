Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to extend their rally, trends on SGX Nifty signalled. Ahead of today’s trading session, Nifty futures were trading 48 points, or 0.29% higher at 16,666.00 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start. In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended 284 points higher at 55,681.95, and NSE Nifty 50 settled above 16,600. Global cues were positive as Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Thursday boosted by a late-afternoon rally and gains in heavyweight growth stocks, and Asian markets were also trading higher in morning deals today.

Reliance Industries will announce its fiscal first-quarter results today. Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom conglomerate is expected to have continued its robust growth in the April-June quarter, this time helped by stronger refining profitability, better telecom ARPU, and growth in the retail segment. Domestic brokerage firms across Dalal Street have pinned net profit targets for the conglomerate in the range of Rs 23000-27909 crore, which would see RIL at least double its profits from the year-ago period.

