Share MARKET LIVE: Sensex jumps 500 points, Nifty tops 14,950 in pre-open; ICICI Bank stock surges 8.5%

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 surged on Monday in its strongest one-day gain since June. Image: Reuters
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 once again look set to open in the positive territory on Tuesday, as suggested by trends om SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 87 points or 0.59 per cent to 14,880 on the Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, headline indices regained nearly half of the losses made on Friday. BSE Sensex ended 750 points or 1.53 per cent higher at 49,850, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled 232 points or 1.60 per cent higher at 14,762. Stocks in Asia-Pacific markets were trading higher in Tuesday's early trade, mirroring the strong overnight gains on Wall Street. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.82 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index advanced 0.28 per cent.
Gross goods and services tax (GST) collections came in at Rs 1,13,143 crore in February, 7% higher than in the year-ago month, official data showed on Monday, indicating that a recent surge in transactions in the economy was sustained through January.
Highlights
COMEX gold trades about 0.9% lower near $1706/oz after a 0.3% decline yesterday. Gold remains pressurized by firmness in US dollar, higher bond yields and continuing ETF outflows. However, supporting price is progress on US stimulus, loose monetary policy stance of central banks and increased inflation expectations. Gold multiple attempts at pullback have failed indicating the strength of bears and this may not change unless the US dollar corrects sharply.: Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities
Top BSE Sensex gainers were Bharti Airtel, M&M, TCS, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) among others in pre-open on Tuesday.
BSE Sensex jumped 438 points to 50,287, while the broader Nifty 50 index crossed 14,950, rising 206 points in the pre-opening session on Tuesday.
Nifty futures were trading 72.50 points or 0.49 per cent higher at 14,865.50 on Singaporean Exchange, indicating a positive opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Tuesday. Indian stock market will continue to take cues from global peers, in absence of any major domestic event.
On the first day of March, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 125.15 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 194.88 crore in the Indian equity market.
State-run Power Grid Corporation (PGCIL) on Monday said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for 2020-21.The interim dividend shall be paid to the members on March 30, 2021, the company said in a BSE filing.
Equity indices reversed some of last week’s losses, starting the week and the new month on strong footing. S&P BSE Sensex now sits with 49,849 points while the stock NSE Nifty 50 is above 14,750. On Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was trading 91 points higher, hinting at a gap-up start for markets, following the positive movement recorded on Wall Street yesterday. But, Sensex and Nifty might not be out of the woods yet. “Technically, we would consider this as a pullback move as of now as we have a ‘Lower Top Lower Bottom’ structure on Nifty and until that is violated again, we are not out of the woods yet,” said Ruchit Jain, Senior Analyst - Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 surged on Monday in its strongest one-day gain since June as bond markets calmed after a month-long selloff, while another COVID-19 vaccine getting US approval and fiscal stimulus bolstered expectations of a swift economic recovery. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1.95 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 2.38 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.01 per cent.
Stocks in Asia-Pacific markets were trading higher in Tuesday’s early trade, mirroring the strong overnight gains on Wall Street. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.82 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced 0.28 per cent.
Nifty futures were trading 87 points or 0.59 per cent to 14,880 on the Singaporean Exchange.
From a monthly low of just over Rs 32,000 crore in April 2020, the collections had gradually picked up; since September 2020, the mop-up has been higher than the year-ago levels and for the last five months, the revenues have been above the Rs 1-lakh-crore mark. “During the month (February), revenues from import of goods was 15% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 5% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year,” the government said in a statement.
