Share MARKET LIVE: Sensex jumps 500 points, Nifty tops 14,950 in pre-open; ICICI Bank stock surges 8.5%

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 surged on Monday in its strongest one-day gain since June. Image: Reuters

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 once again look set to open in the positive territory on Tuesday, as suggested by trends om SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 87 points or 0.59 per cent to 14,880 on the Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, headline indices regained nearly half of the losses made on Friday. BSE Sensex ended 750 points or 1.53 per cent higher at 49,850, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled 232 points or 1.60 per cent higher at 14,762. Stocks in Asia-Pacific markets were trading higher in Tuesday’s early trade, mirroring the strong overnight gains on Wall Street. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.82 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced 0.28 per cent. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 surged on Monday in its strongest one-day gain since June as bond markets calmed after a month-long selloff, while another COVID-19 vaccine getting US approval and fiscal stimulus bolstered expectations of a swift economic recovery. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1.95 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 2.38 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.01 per cent.

Gross goods and services tax (GST) collections came in at Rs 1,13,143 crore in February, 7% higher than in the year-ago month, official data showed on Monday, indicating that a recent surge in transactions in the economy was sustained through January.

Read More