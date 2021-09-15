  • MORE MARKET STATS
Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at gap-up start; Council to discuss bringing petrol, diesel under GST

Updated: September 15, 2021 8:01:33 am

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in green on Wednesday

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveAsian stock markets were trading lower in early deals on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei declined 1.05 per cent

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in green on Wednesday, a day before weekly F&O expiry. Nifty futures were trading 16 points or 0.09 per cent up at 17,407 on Singaporean Exchange in early trade. In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex ended 69 points or 0.12 per cent up at 58,247, while the Nifty50 index shut shop at 17,380, up 25 points or 0.14 per cent. Asian stock markets were trading lower in early deals on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei declined 1.05 per cent while the Topix index slipped 1.41 per cent. South Korea's Kospi shed 0.28 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended lower. The S&P 500 fell 25.68 points, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 292.06 points, and the Nasdaq fell 67.82 points.

Amid a raging row over the hefty taxes on petrol and diesel, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will deliberate on Friday on bringing petrol and diesel under the GST regime even as it is set to sort out the vexatious issue of whether and how to compensate states for any GST revenue shortfall beyond June 2022, sources told FE. As per Article 279A (5) of the Constitution, the Council shall recommend the date on which GST shall be levied on all excluded products, i.e., petroleum crude, high-speed diesel, motor spirit (petrol), natural gas and aviation turbine fuel.

    08:01 (IST)15 Sep 2021
    Council to discuss bringing petrol and diesel under GST

    Amid a raging row over the hefty taxes on petrol and diesel, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will deliberate on Friday on bringing petrol and diesel under the GST regime even as it is set to sort out the vexatious issue of whether and how to compensate states for any GST revenue shortfall beyond June 2022, sources told FE.

    08:00 (IST)15 Sep 2021
    US stocks end in red

    In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended lower. The S&P 500 fell 25.68 points, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 292.06 points, and the Nasdaq fell 67.82 points.

    08:00 (IST)15 Sep 2021
    Asian stock markets trade lower

    Asian stock markets were trading lower in early deals on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei declined 1.05 per cent while the Topix index slipped 1.41 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.28 per cent.

