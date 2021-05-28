Market LIVE: Nifty to hit fresh record high, SGX Nifty signals gap-up start; all eyes on GST Council meeting

In the previous session, Nifty 50 index made a record closing at 15,338 level, while BSE Sensex settled at 51,115.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were once again set to open in the positive territory on the last day of the week, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 47 points or 0.30 per cent up at 15,461 in early trade on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Nifty 50 index made a record closing at 15,338 level, while BSE Sensex settled at 51,115. Today all eyes will be glued to the 43rd Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting later in the day. Asian peers were seen trading in the green on Friday with Japan’s Nikkei rising nearly 2 per cent while the Topix index gained 1.78 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi added over half a per cent higher. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended mostly higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average index gained 0.4 per cent, the broad-based S&P500 index was up 0.1 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index ended flat.

After nearly eight months, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 43rd Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting via video conferencing at 11 am in New Delhi on May 28, 2021. The meeting will be attended by MOS Anurag Thakur besides Finance Ministers of States and UTs and Senior officers from Union Government and States. The GST Council is required to meet once in every quarter. The last meet was held on October 5, which then got extended and ended on October 12, 2020, to finalise contours of borrowings by states to meet shortfall in tax revenues.

