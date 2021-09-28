Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may see cautious start; Govt to borrow Rs 5 lakh crore in H2 FY22

In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices ended lower.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a cautious start on Tuesday, as suggested by trend son SGX Nifty in early trade. Headline indices posted record-high closings in the previous session. BSE Sensex ended at 60,078, up 29 points, while Nifty 50 index settled at 17,855. Asian peers were seen trading lower in the early trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.72 per cent while the Topix index shed one per cent. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia dipped 0.3 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices ended lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 71.37 points; the S&P 500 lost 12.37 points; the Nasdaq Composite dropped 77.73 points.

The government will borrow Rs 5.03 lakh crore in the second half of the current fiscal to fund the revenue gap for reviving the pandemic-hit economy, the finance ministry said on Monday. During the first half (April-September), the government has raised Rs 7.02 lakh crore by issuing bonds, the ministry said in a statement.

