Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may see cautious start; Govt to borrow Rs 5 lakh crore in H2 FY22

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a cautious start on Tuesday, as suggested by trend son SGX Nifty in early trade. Headline indices posted record-high closings in the previous session. BSE Sensex ended at 60,078, up 29 points, while Nifty 50 index settled at 17,855. Asian peers were seen trading lower in the early trade. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.72 per cent while the Topix index shed one per cent. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia dipped 0.3 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices ended lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 71.37 points; the S&P 500 lost 12.37 points; the Nasdaq Composite dropped 77.73 points.
The government will borrow Rs 5.03 lakh crore in the second half of the current fiscal to fund the revenue gap for reviving the pandemic-hit economy, the finance ministry said on Monday. During the first half (April-September), the government has raised Rs 7.02 lakh crore by issuing bonds, the ministry said in a statement.
Nifty is expected to open flat to positive at 17895, up by 40 points. Since the last 2 trading sessions, Nifty is experiencing profit booking from 17950 levels. It is important for Nifty to close above 17950 with high volumes to continue its upward journey. On the lower side Nifty has support in 17680-17720 range Traders can use buy on dips with strict stoploss as a strategy in current markets. Gaurav Udani, CEO & Founder, ThincRedBlu Securities
BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to open in green on Tuesday, as SGX Nifty gained further. Nifty futures were trading 41.5 points or 0.23 per cent up at 17897 on Singaporean Exchange. Chartists say that the Nifty 50 index has formed a double top formation which indicates temporary weakness. However, the short-term trend is still positive.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of petrol were hiked by oil marketing companies on Tuesday after more than three weeks while Diesel price was increased for the fourth consecutive day. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 101.39 per litre, up 20 paise from yesterday while diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 89.57 per litre, an increase of 25 paise. Diesel price has increased by nearly 70 paise in four days. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Nifty Bank could probably decide the next path of action for the market which is looking rebounded to positive. As far as levels are concerned banking index is trading above its short term 5-day exponential moving average on the daily chart which is placed around Rs 37729. If prices manage to sustain above Rs 37700 - Rs 37750 levels, we might see a move towards Rs 38300 – Rs.38800. Any dip near its 21-day exponential moving average can be considered as an immediate buying zone which is placed at Rs 36992. MACD is reading above its centreline with a positive crossover above its signal line. Momentum oscillator RSI (14) is reading above 65 levels which indicates positive momentum is likely to continue going ahead. The first sign of real weakness would come only if we start sliding below the lower range Rs 36500-36300. Aprajita Saxena, Research Analyst, Trustline Securities
In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices ended lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 71.37 points; the S&P 500 lost 12.37 points; the Nasdaq Composite dropped 77.73 points.
Asian peers were seen trading lower in the early trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.72 per cent while the Topix index shed one per cent. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia dipped 0.3 per cent.
Domestic equity markets started the week with a tug-of-war between bears and bulls and eventually closing with marginal gains. S&P BSE Sensex is currently at 60,077 points while the NSE Nifty 50 is at 17,855. Broader markets closed mixed while Bank Nifty soared 0.90% higher, settling at 38,171. India VIX rallied 6% higher, closing at 18 levels. On Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was trading 30 points higher, hinting at muted market momentum ahead of the opening bell. Global cues were mixed on Tuesday after Wall Street stock indices closed in opposite directions during the previous trading session.
