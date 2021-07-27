Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty up, Sensex, Nifty may open in green; Glenmark Life Sciences IPO opens today

Asian stocks were trading mostly higher in early trade on Tuesday. The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 0.6 per cent. Image: Reuters

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a gap-up start on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 50.50 points or 0.32 per cent up at 15,872 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, headline indices gave up two-day winning run, ending lower. Asian stocks were trading mostly higher in early trade on Tuesday. The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 0.6 per cent while the Topix index was up 0.6 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.8 per cent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 jumped 0.4 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indexes posted record closing highs for a second straight session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.24 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.24 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.03 per cent.

Glenmark Life Sciences’ Rs 1,514 crore initial public offering (IPO) opens for subscription on Tuesday, July 27. The issue consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,060 crore and an offer for sale by existing shareholders worth R 453 crore. Investors can bid for Glenmark Life Sciences IPO at the fixed price band of Rs 695 – 720 per share in a bid lot of 20 shares.

