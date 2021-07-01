Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at cautious start; Fiscal deficit for April-May at 8.2% of budget estimate

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a cautious start on Thursday, a day of weekly options expiry. Nifty futures were trading 6 points down at 15,741 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex fell 67 points to end at 52,483, and Nifty 50 settled weak at 15,721. Asian stock markets were trading in deep sea of red in early trade on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.4 per cent while the Topix index fell 0.32 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.4 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P500 index made fifth straight record high. In the last session of 2021’s first half, the indexes were languid and range-bound, with the blue-chip Dow posting gains, while the Nasdaq edged lower, according to Reuters. All three indexes posted their fifth consecutive quarterly gains, with the S&P rising 8.2%, the Nasdaq advancing 9.5% and the Dow rising 4.6%. The S&P 500 registered its second-best first-half performance since 1998, rising 14.5%.
The Centre’s fiscal deficit in April-May touched 8.2% of the budget estimate (BE) for the fiscal year 2021-22, against 58.6% a year before, as tax and non-tax revenue saw a massive spurt, driven by a favourable base. The government also reined in expenditure in April.
Highlights
The decline with choppy trend continued in the market for the third consecutive session on Wednesday and Nifty closed the day lower by 26 points. After opening on a positive note, Nifty made an attempt to move up in the early to mid part of the session. Intraday weakness got triggered at the high of 15839 in the afternoon and the market showed a gradual weakness from the highs in the second half and closed near the lows.
Read full story
Domestic equity markets continue to move in a range near all-time highs. On Wednesday, S&P BSE Sensex dropped 392 from the intraday highs to end flat with negative bias. NSE Nifty 50 ended at 15,721. All sectoral indices on NSE closed with losses, except Nifty IT. The Bank Nifty index was down 0.68%. On Thursday morning, SGX Nifty was trading flat, hinting at range-bound movement for domestic equities. Cues from global peers were mixed.
Read full story
On the weekly options expiry day, Nifty 50 index is likely to trade in the 15,600-15,900 range. While 34,800 will act as a pivotal level for Bank Nifty on Thursday. Both Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty indices ended in the red on Wednesday. India VIX, the volatility index, gained 0.32 per cent to 13.05 levels on Wednesday. Analysts advise to use open interest data of Nifty and Bank Nifty on the expiry day, to gauge the participants positioning (long buildup/ short buildup/ long unwinding/ short covering).
Read full story
The Centre’s fiscal deficit in April-May touched 8.2% of the budget estimate (BE) for the fiscal year 2021-22, against 58.6% a year before, as tax and non-tax revenue saw a massive spurt, driven by a favourable base. The government also reined in expenditure in April. However, analysts say the deficit is set to soar, thanks to the announcement of a relief package this month with greater outlay for free grains, fertiliser and healthcare, among others.
Read full story