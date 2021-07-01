Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at cautious start; Fiscal deficit for April-May at 8.2% of budget estimate

Nifty futures were trading 6 points down at 15,741 on Singaporean Exchange.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a cautious start on Thursday, a day of weekly options expiry. Nifty futures were trading 6 points down at 15,741 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex fell 67 points to end at 52,483, and Nifty 50 settled weak at 15,721. Asian stock markets were trading in deep sea of red in early trade on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.4 per cent while the Topix index fell 0.32 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.4 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P500 index made fifth straight record high. In the last session of 2021’s first half, the indexes were languid and range-bound, with the blue-chip Dow posting gains, while the Nasdaq edged lower, according to Reuters. All three indexes posted their fifth consecutive quarterly gains, with the S&P rising 8.2%, the Nasdaq advancing 9.5% and the Dow rising 4.6%. The S&P 500 registered its second-best first-half performance since 1998, rising 14.5%.

The Centre’s fiscal deficit in April-May touched 8.2% of the budget estimate (BE) for the fiscal year 2021-22, against 58.6% a year before, as tax and non-tax revenue saw a massive spurt, driven by a favourable base. The government also reined in expenditure in April.

