Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests gap-up start for indices; India may need to pump Rs 1.5 trillion into banks

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are set to open on a strong footing on Thursday taking cues from global peers ahead of the expiry of futures and options contracts of May series. US-China trade tensions and rising number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases will continue to sway investor sentiment. Trends on SGX Nifty hint at a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty with a gain of 50 points or 0.53 per cent. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,360 on the Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, headline indices witnessed their biggest single-day gain since April 7, aided by a rally in banking and financial stocks. Sensex was up by 995.92 points or 3.25 per cent to close at 31,605.22. The broader Nifty50 was up by 285.9 points or 3.17 per cent to close at 9,314.95 on Wednesday. Asian stock markets were positive in early deals. South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.6 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.4 per cent and Australia’s ASX jumped 2.2 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock market indices rose as the further easing of lockdowns lifted optimism for an economic recovery. The Dow Jones rose 2.2 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.48 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.77 per cent.

India may need to inject up to Rs 1.5 trillion into its state-owned lenders as their pile of soured assets is expected to double during the coronavirus pandemic, three government and banking sources told Reuters. The government initially considered a budget of around 250 billion rupees for bank recapitalisations but that has risen significantly, a senior government source with direct knowledge of the matter said, with loan defaults likely to rise as businesses take a severe hit from nationwide lockdowns to tackle the coronavirus.

