Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open in green on F&O expiry day; RBI flags Omicron threat to economic growth

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in green on Thursday, a day of weekly F&O expiry, which also happens to be current month’s derivative expiry. Nifty futures were trading 26.50 points or 0.15 per cent up at 17,240 on Singaporean Exchange in the early trade. In the previous session, headline indices snapped their two-day gaining streak to end with losses. S&P BSE Sensex fell 90.99 points or 0.16% to end at 57,806 while the NSE Nifty 50 index slipped 19.65 points or 0.11% lower at 17,213. Asian stock markets were mostly higher in early trade following the overnight gains on Wall Street. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced nearly half a per cent. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.12% while the Topix index hovered above the flatline. US stock indices ended higher as Omicron worries eased. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.42 points, or 0.25%, the S&P 500 gained 6.71 points, or 0.14%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.51 points, or 0.1%.

Though the economy has steadily gained momentum and remained resilient since the second quarter of the current fiscal, the Omicron variant of coronavirus remains the major challenge along with rising inflation pressures, says the Reserve Bank in its second financial stability report.

Live Updates 8:16 (IST) 30 Dec 2021 FPI equity inflows drop to $3.8 billion in 2021 Foreign capital flows have ebbed in the current calendar year after a bumper $23-billion inflows in 2020. While net inflows remained in positive territory in 2021, it’s been the second worst year after 2018 for Indian equities as far as foreign portfolio investments are concerned. Overall net inflows into equities during the calendar year dropped to $3.9 billion, as investors pulled out $3.8 billion in the second half of the year. Read full story 8:15 (IST) 30 Dec 2021 Oil marketing companies make higher margins as crude falls It is supposedly market-driven pricing, but over the last around nine weeks, state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) haven’t let the decline in crude oil prices benefit consumers. Instead, these firms have just made higher margins on the sales of auto fuels. Read full story 8:14 (IST) 30 Dec 2021 GST Council meet on December 31, to discuss rate rationalisation The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will meet on December 31 and discuss, among other things, report of the panel of state ministers on rate rationalisation. Read full story 8:14 (IST) 30 Dec 2021 RBI flags Omicron threat to growth; says banks strong enough to face challenges Though the economy has steadily gained momentum and remained resilient since the second quarter of the current fiscal, the Omicron variant of coronavirus remains the major challenge along with rising inflation pressures, says the Reserve Bank in its second financial stability report. Read full story 8:12 (IST) 30 Dec 2021 Dow, S&P close at record highs as Omicron worries ease The Dow and S&P 500 closed at all-time highs on Wednesday on a boost from retailers including Walgreens and Nike, as investors shrugged off concerns on the spreading Omicron variant. Read full story 8:12 (IST) 30 Dec 2021 Asian stocks trade mixed Asian stock markets were mostly higher in early trade following the overnight gains on Wall Street. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced nearly half a per cent. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.12% while the Topix index hovered above the flatline. 8:11 (IST) 30 Dec 2021 SGX Nifty points to gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty on F&O expiry day Nifty futures were trading 26.50 points or 0.15 per cent up at 17,240 on Singaporean Exchange in the early trade.