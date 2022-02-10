Share Market LIVE: Sensex trades volatile, Nifty falls below 17500 on F&O expiry day; HDFC Bank, Infosys up

9:35 (IST) 10 Feb 2022

MCX gold to hover in Rs 48,400- 49,000 range

Gold posted gains with the assistance of a weaker dollar and a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields, although market participants followed a cautious approach moving in a tight range ahead of U.S. inflation data. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were off their November 2019 highs, while the dollar eased. The inflation data is expected to show a 0.5% MoM increase in January, and 7.3% for the year, which if posted, could support the metal prices as an Inflation hedge like we have witnessed till now. Fed Governor Powell have hinted the market about March rate hike and fed officials have also reiterated about the Fed's policy tightening move, capping metals gains. Russia has increased military capabilities along its border with Ukraine and in Belarus, according to the Pentagon. While on other hand, Ukraine Foreign minister and French President have tried to calm the market and assured them regarding a chance of resolving the standoff between the U.S. and Russia. With the U.S. inflation data, market participants will also focus on the U.S. weekly jobless claims data and policy meet on the domestic front. Broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1810- 1855 and on domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 48,400- 49,000. Navneet Damani, Sr. Vice President – Commodity & Currency Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services