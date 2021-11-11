Market LIVE: SGX Nifty falls, Sensex, Nifty to open in red; RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das says GDP to grow at 9.5%

Asian stock market were trading mixed in the early trade on Thursday. Image: Pixabay

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the negative territory on the weekly F&O expiry day. Nifty futures were trading 42.50 points or 0.24 per cent lower at 17,973 on Singaporean Exchange. Analysts expect volatility in the markets on the account of futures and options contracts expiry. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in the early trade on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose over half a per cent, while the Topix index gained 0.3 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.69 per cent. Wall Street closed sharply lower in overnight trade on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 240.04 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 36,079.94, the S&P 500 lost 38.54 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 4,646.71 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 263.84 points, or 1.66 per cent, to 15,622.71.

Stating that growth impulses and the fast-moving indicators are strong, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday exuded confidence of the economy clipping at the projected 9.5 per cent this fiscal.

