Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmarks indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were likely to open in green on Thursday, a day of weekly F&O expiry. Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were trading 89 points, or 0.51 per cent, higher at 17,428. A global rebound in market sentiment propelled domestic equities higher in the previous trading session. The BSE Sensex closed 2.25 per cent or 1277 points higher at 58,065, while Nifty 50 ended 2.29 per cent or 387 points up at 17,274. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.78%, while the Topix added 0.71%. The Kospi in South Korea rose 0.81% and the Kosdaq was 1.85% higher. In overnight trade on Wednesday, Wall Street stocks closed lower after data showing strong U.S. labor demand again suggested the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer, according to Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 42.45 points, or 0.14%, to 30,273.87, the S&P 500 lost 7.65 points, or 0.20%, to 3,783.28 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 27.77 points, or 0.25%, to 11,148.64.
Having endured a long stretch of losses, stocks in emerging markets and Asia excluding Japan are close to completing their bear-market cycles, Bloomberg report quoted Morgan Stanley. It’s highly likely these markets are bottoming amid “abundant” signs of extreme selling, the investment bank’s strategists including Jonathan Garner wrote in note Tuesday. They upgraded emerging-market and Asia ex-Japan stocks to overweight from equal-weight.
We expect momentum in Nifty to continue towards 17650-17700 zone. The earning season is about to begin with TCS reporting its result on 10th Oct’22. Being seasonally strong quarter, IT companies are expected to report healthy 9% constant currency QoQ PAT growth in Q2. However, commentary around weakening global macro and adverse FX impact would be key monitorable. Pre quarterly updates from banking and financial companies indicate strong Q2FY23 earnings, hence this sector could remain in momentum in the near term. We expect stock specific action with pre quarterly updates coming in over the next few days. Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
The short term trend of Nifty has turned up sharply after a broader range movement of the last few sessions. A decisive move above 17300 levels is likely to pull Nifty towards the next crucial resistances of around 17600 and next 18000 levels in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 17150 levels. Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
