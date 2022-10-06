Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmarks indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were likely to open in green on Thursday, a day of weekly F&O expiry. Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were trading 89 points, or 0.51 per cent, higher at 17,428. A global rebound in market sentiment propelled domestic equities higher in the previous trading session. The BSE Sensex closed 2.25 per cent or 1277 points higher at 58,065, while Nifty 50 ended 2.29 per cent or 387 points up at 17,274. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.78%, while the Topix added 0.71%. The Kospi in South Korea rose 0.81% and the Kosdaq was 1.85% higher. In overnight trade on Wednesday, Wall Street stocks closed lower after data showing strong U.S. labor demand again suggested the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer, according to Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 42.45 points, or 0.14%, to 30,273.87, the S&P 500 lost 7.65 points, or 0.20%, to 3,783.28 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 27.77 points, or 0.25%, to 11,148.64.

Having endured a long stretch of losses, stocks in emerging markets and Asia excluding Japan are close to completing their bear-market cycles, Bloomberg report quoted Morgan Stanley. It’s highly likely these markets are bottoming amid “abundant” signs of extreme selling, the investment bank’s strategists including Jonathan Garner wrote in note Tuesday. They upgraded emerging-market and Asia ex-Japan stocks to overweight from equal-weight.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates