Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to witness a tepid start on Thursday, a day of weekly and monthly F&O expiry of April contracts. Nifty futures were trading just 3.50 points up at 17,053 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, bears clutched the Dalal Street, forcing the indices lower. BSE Sensex tanked 537.22 points or 0.94 per cent to settle at 56819.39, while NSE Nifty 50 lost 162 points or 0.94 per cent to finish trade at 17,038. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.16% while the Topix index climbed 0.49%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 0.21%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 61.75 points, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite remained little changed at 12,488.93.
Today is the last day to subscribe to Rs 1,400-cr Campus Activewear IPO. The IPO is a complete offer for sale (OFS) of 4.79 crore shares by promoters and shareholders of the company. On the second day of the IPO bidding process, the issue was subscribed was subscribed 3.21 times.
Markets may log steady gains in early trades but volatility is likely to ride high amidst April F&O expiry. The inflation genie needs to be back into the bottle for the bulls to survive and prosper. Technically speaking, bears may turn bulls only if Nifty reclaims its 200 DMA at 17213 mark. Also, India VIX, which measures the expected volatility in the market, moved up to 20.61 levels in yesterday’s trade. The April series suggests Nifty is likely to be in a trading range of 16500-17500 zone. Maximum Call OI is at 17500 followed by 17300 strike price. So, the 17500 mark will be Nifty’s crucial resistance zone. Maximum Put open interest stands at 17000 levels followed by 16400 levels. Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities
The Indian rupee is likely to depreciate on Thursday amid strong dollar, elevated crude oil prices and weak global market sentiments. In the previous session rupee pared its early losses to settle almost flat against the US dollar on expectations of higher dollar inflows. However, a weak trend in domestic equities and the strength of the greenback in the overseas market weighed on the local unit. Read full story
Petrol prices have been left untouched for the 22nd day running by oil marketing companies (OMC) on April 28. Prices have been steady since April 6 after OMCs hiked prices by Rs 10 per litre through 14 price hikes across major cities. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 105.41 per litre, after the last hike of 80 paise three weeks ago. Diesel in the city is priced at Rs 95.87. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77, respectively. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates.
We expect the market volatility to continue, with the index trading in a broader range. Continuous selling by FIIs and weak results by few heavyweights has further added pressure to the market. Nifty respected its crucial support levels on the downside, indicating emergence of buying interest at lower zones even after weakness due to Global market. Nifty needs to hold above 17,000 levels for an up move towards 17,200-17,250 zones. Given the on-going result season, we are witnessing strong reaction on stocks on either side based on the result outcome. Hence we suggest investors to remain focused on selective stocks in the market which are resilient on the back of strong quarterly results. Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Markets slid down further this week before recovering sharply from the lows. The bounce-back happened from close to the 200 day EMA. Selling pressure again seen on Wednesday ensured it was a negative and volatile week. On the Daily chart, we observe that 200 day EMA has acted as a support during the recent fall as Nifty bounced back strongly from there. But short term trend still remains down as the Nifty has failed to fill the recent gap area and cross the recent swing highs. 14-day RSI too is in decline mode, indicating more short term weakness is possible.
India’s largest insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will list on the exchanges on May 17 and is expected to raise Rs 20,558 crore, by diluting 3.5% stake through its maiden public offering. The issue will open for subscription on May 4 and will close on May 9. The anchor book of the issue will open on May 2, the insurer announced on Wednesday. Read full story
Maximum call OI for the expiry session is 17500 strike, followed by 17300. Put OI is the most at 17000. “For the expiry day, 17000 put option have the highest open interest outstanding indicating that option writers are not expecting expiry below this level. If the market sustains below this during the day, then there would be tug-of-war which could lead to higher intraday volatility,” said Ruchit Jain. Read full story
Hindustan Unilever (HUL): Hindustan Unilever Ltd on 27 April said it achieved a Rs 50,000 crore turnover in the last fiscal, which makes it the first pure FMCG entity to hit the milestone.
Reliance Industries: Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries (RIL) and US buyout firm Apollo Global Management are planning a joint bid for UK high street pharmacy chain Boots. Read full story
The S&P 500 ended higher on Wednesday following a steep drop the day before, with strong revenue forecasts from Microsoft and Visa helping to alleviate worries about slowing global economic growth and rising interest rates. Microsoft Corp rallied after the software heavyweight late on Tuesday gave a strong revenue forecast, while payments network Visa Inc jumped after it predicted revenue above pre-pandemic levels. Read full story
Nifty index opened negative on Wednesday and moved with weakness in the first half of the session. However, it took support at 16950 zones and recovered from intraday lows but finally closed with losses of around 160 points. It failed to hold above 17100 zones but held on and respected its crucial support levels. It formed a small-bodied Bearish candle with longer lower shadow on daily scale indicating emergence of buying interest at lower zones even after weakness due to Global market. Read full story
US equity futures and an Asian stock gauge rose Thursday amid steadier investor sentiment following a surge in Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. and more pledges of economic support from China. Contracts for the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed 1% and an Asia-Pacific share index posted a modest gain. Read full story
