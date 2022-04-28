Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to witness a tepid start on Thursday, a day of weekly and monthly F&O expiry of April contracts. Nifty futures were trading just 3.50 points up at 17,053 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, bears clutched the Dalal Street, forcing the indices lower. BSE Sensex tanked 537.22 points or 0.94 per cent to settle at 56819.39, while NSE Nifty 50 lost 162 points or 0.94 per cent to finish trade at 17,038. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.16% while the Topix index climbed 0.49%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 0.21%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 61.75 points, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite remained little changed at 12,488.93.

Today is the last day to subscribe to Rs 1,400-cr Campus Activewear IPO. The IPO is a complete offer for sale (OFS) of 4.79 crore shares by promoters and shareholders of the company. On the second day of the IPO bidding process, the issue was subscribed was subscribed 3.21 times.