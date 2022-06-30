Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were staring at a weak start on Thursday, a day of weekly and monthly F&O expiry of July contracts. Nifty futures were trading 34 points or 0.22 per cent down at 15,743.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex closed at 53,027, down 150 points or 0.28%. The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 51 points or 0.32% to settle at 15,799. Globally, Asian stock markets were seen trading lower. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 0.72%, while the Topix slipped 0.54%. Wall Street traded mixed with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending the session up 82.32 points, while the other benchmarks closed slightly lower. The S&P 500 dipped 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged down by 0.03%.
Inflationary pressures are likely to continue and force the RBI to further hike interest rates during the course of the current fiscal but the tighter financial conditions can impact growth, finance industry veteran Deepak Parekh said on Wednesday.
Nifty has to hold above 15735 zones for an up move towards 15888 and 16000 zones whereas on the downside supports shifts to 15650 and 15555 zones. Traders are advised to buy on decline with positive stock specific action in Bosch India, Trent, ONGC, Reliance, Coal India, Petronet, Cummins India, TVS Motor, Indian Hotels Company, ACC, Ashok Leyland, Adani Enterprises, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motor, ITC, Hindalco and CUB while weakness in RBL Bank, Escorts, AU Bank, HDFC Life, IEX, Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank, Muthoot Finance, Marico and Titan.
Reliance Industries: After handing over the reins of Reliance Jio to elder son Akash Ambani, now father Mukesh Ambani is reportedly going to appoint daughter Isha, 30, as chairman of Reliance’s retail arm.
Infosys: The IT company has agreed with The House Fund III, LP, a venture capital (VC) fund based out of the US, for an investment of $10 million. Read full story