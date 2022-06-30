Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were staring at a weak start on Thursday, a day of weekly and monthly F&O expiry of July contracts. Nifty futures were trading 34 points or 0.22 per cent down at 15,743.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex closed at 53,027, down 150 points or 0.28%. The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 51 points or 0.32% to settle at 15,799. Globally, Asian stock markets were seen trading lower. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 0.72%, while the Topix slipped 0.54%. Wall Street traded mixed with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending the session up 82.32 points, while the other benchmarks closed slightly lower. The S&P 500 dipped 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged down by 0.03%.

Inflationary pressures are likely to continue and force the RBI to further hike interest rates during the course of the current fiscal but the tighter financial conditions can impact growth, finance industry veteran Deepak Parekh said on Wednesday.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates