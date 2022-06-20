Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to open on a tepid note as trends on SGX Nifty indicated a flat to negative start for the benchmark indices. Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 7 points, or 0.05 per cent, higher at 15,322.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a flat start. In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended 135.37 points down at 51,360.4 while the benchmark Nifty settled 0.44% lower at 15,293.5. Global cues were mixed as US stocks closed with a modest bounce on Friday but still suffered the biggest weekly percentage decline in two years. Asian shares were trying to sustain a rare rally on Monday as Wall Street futures made early gains.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet chiefs of public-sector banks (PSBs) today to review large non-performing assets of over Rs 100 crore each and their overall asset quality, sources told FE. As part of the broader review of the performance of various state-run lenders, Sitharaman will also take stock of credit flow to critical sectors of the economy and get briefed on their capital raising plans. She will also review the progress of various financial inclusion and other schemes of the government, including those announced as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Live Updates

