Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to open on a tepid note as trends on SGX Nifty indicated a flat to negative start for the benchmark indices. Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 7 points, or 0.05 per cent, higher at 15,322.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a flat start. In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended 135.37 points down at 51,360.4 while the benchmark Nifty settled 0.44% lower at 15,293.5. Global cues were mixed as US stocks closed with a modest bounce on Friday but still suffered the biggest weekly percentage decline in two years. Asian shares were trying to sustain a rare rally on Monday as Wall Street futures made early gains.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet chiefs of public-sector banks (PSBs) today to review large non-performing assets of over Rs 100 crore each and their overall asset quality, sources told FE. As part of the broader review of the performance of various state-run lenders, Sitharaman will also take stock of credit flow to critical sectors of the economy and get briefed on their capital raising plans. She will also review the progress of various financial inclusion and other schemes of the government, including those announced as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
Market has been in a sharp down trend over the last 14-15 sessions. Minor consolidations or small upside bounces have resulted in a sharp weakness as of now. Hence, any upside bounce from here could be a sell on rise opportunity for the short term. On the higher side, the area of 15,600 is expected to be a crucial overhead resistance ahead and is unlikely to be broken on the upside in a hurry. After a small upside bounce, the Nifty could slide down to the 15,000-14,800 levels in the near term. If Nifty hits 14,882 mark, then it would be regarded as a bear market. However, a slip below the 15,000 mark is also a key psychological level to watch out for.
Violent swings marked the closing hours of last week, in line with the drama prevailing all through the week. But it also lent an even poise, giving all types of traders something to look forward to in the coming week. Put options were added the most to 14000 strike, which is also what charts are pointing for the medium term. However, we believe that a short term bounce is due. OI in NSE Nifty 50 is the highest at 15000 and 16000, which is relatively a muted range, when put in the backdrop of last week’s plunge. Read full story
“India VIX has inched higher and is trading around 23 levels which indicates volatility likely to continue for now. Going ahead, we expect market to remain under pressure with increasing fears of economic slowdown. Given the hawkish commentaries from Central banks and record high inflation, rate hike cycle is likely to continue over the next couple of months and would keep investors jittery. Traders should avoid long positions and maintain Sell on rise strategy.”
~ Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Rupee to depreciate further this week till 78.70 amid strong dollar and persistent foreign funds outflows. However, investors will remain vigilant ahead of existing home sales data. Existing home sales in the United States is expected to decline from 5.61M to 5.41M in another sign the housing market is cooling, as higher home prices and mortgage rates have reduced buyer activity. USDINR (June) as long as it sustains above 77.80 it may rise till 78.70 this week.
Vodafone Idea: Ahead of the 5G auctions, which commences from July 26, the government will convert its debt into equity in Vodafone Idea, official sources said.
State Bank of India: A key position in the risk department of Jio Payments Bank, typically held by an official on deputation from State Bank of India (SBI), has remained unfilled for nearly a year. Read full story
“The aggressive stance of the US Fed has triggered the fear of recession, which is cascading to markets across the globe. However, easing of global energy supply could change the dynamics ahead. Amid all, participants should follow the trend, which is indicating more pain ahead. After the decisive breakdown of major support around 15,650, Nifty is now inching towards the 14,800-15,000 zone. In case of any rebound, the index would face stiff resistance around 15,550-15,700 levels. Investors, on the other hand, can selectively look for buying opportunities as several quality stocks are now available at a good bargain.”
~Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking
Asian shares were trying to sustain a rare rally as Wall Street futures made early gains, perhaps hoping a U.S. holiday would provide a break from recent selling, though worries about global recession were never far away. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1% in thin trade. Japan's Nikkei added 0.6%, having been underpinned recently by a sharp fall in the yen which boosted exporters. The broader Topix index was up 0.51%, or 9.38 points, at 1,845.28.
US stocks closed with a modest bounce on Friday but still suffered the biggest weekly percentage decline in two years as investors wrestled with the growing likelihood of a recession while global central banks tried to stamp out inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 38.29 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 29,888.78, the S&P 500 gained 8.07 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 3,674.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 152.25 points, or 1.43 per cent, at 10,798.35.
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 7 points, or 0.05 per cent, higher at 15,322.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a flat to negative start.