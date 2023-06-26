Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open flat amid muted cues, SGX Nifty flat; ICICI Bank, HDFC Life in focus

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading flat at 18,713 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mostly flat while the US market ended the previous session broadly in red.

The US market ended Friday’s session broadly in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) tumbled 0.65%, S&P 500 plunged 0.77% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tanked 1%.

Go to Live Updates Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open flat today amid mostly muted global cues. The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchanges (SGX) were trading flat at 18,713 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mostly flat – Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, Asia Dow and Japan’s Nikkei 225 were trading flat, China’s Shanghai Composite Index tanked 1% and South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.4%. The US market ended Friday’s session broadly in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) tumbled 0.65%, S&P 500 plunged 0.77% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tanked 1%. On Friday, the Nifty 50 sank 105.75 points or 0.56% to 18,665.50 and Sensex tanked 259.52 points or 0.41% to 62,979.37. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 101.95 points or 0.23% to 43,622.90, Nifty Auto tumbled 1.03%, Nifty IT sank 0.89%, Nifty Metal plunged 2.48% and Nifty PSU Bank declined 1.18%. Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 08:17 (IST) 26 Jun 2023 US indices end in red The US market ended the previous session broadly in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) tumbled 0.65%, S&P 500 plunged 0.77% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tanked 1%. 08:16 (IST) 26 Jun 2023 Asian markets trade mostly flat Asian markets were trading mostly flat – Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, Asia Dow and Japan’s Nikkei 225 were trading flat, China’s Shanghai Composite Index tanked 1% and South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.4%. 08:14 (IST) 26 Jun 2023 SGX Nifty trades flat The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchanges (SGX) were trading flat at 18,713 in the early morning trade. 08:14 (IST) 26 Jun 2023 Stocks To Watch: HDFC Life, ICICI Bank, TCS, Asian Paints, YES Bank, Ipca Labs, NTPC, REC, ICICI Securities “The downward revision of earnings guidance by a major US tech company Accenture has raised concerns about potential earnings downgrades in the Indian IT sector, resulting in pressure on IT stocks. However, the domestic market is not expected to experience a significant correction due to favourable domestic economic indicators and correction in international commodities prices to sustain earnings growth on a QoQ basis,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. Read Full Story 08:13 (IST) 26 Jun 2023 Nifty to top 18,700 or extend losses? See SGX Nifty, FII data, US shares, crude oil, more before market opens The SGX Nifty recorded a 0.02% loss during Monday’s early trading session, with a value of 18,710, indicating a flat opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. On Friday, the benchmark indices had a volatile day of trade before closing in the red. Nifty 50 gave up the 18,700 level to end at 18,665.5, as Sensex tanked 260 points to settle at 62,979.4, just under the 63,000 level. Read Full Story