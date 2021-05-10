Market LIVE: Nifty likely to test 15,000, Sensex may open in green; FPIs continue to sell in Indian markets

Trends on SGX Nifty were also pointing at a ap-up start, rising 136 points or 0.92 per cent to 14,996 on Singaporean Exchange, according to data on SGXNifty website. Image: Reuters

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in positive territory on Monday, after gaining nearly a per cent in the previous week. Trends on SGX Nifty were also pointing at a gap-up start, rising 136 points or 0.92 per cent to 14,996 on Singaporean Exchange, according to data on SGX Nifty website. Asian peers were seen trading higher in the early trade on Monday, with Japan’s Nikkei, Topix and South Korea’s Kospi up one per cent, each. Stock markets in China were mixed. In the previous week on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial rallied nearly 3 per cent and the S&P 500 gained over 1 per cent. While tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 1.5 per cent.

After remaining net buyers in Indian share markets for the six consecutive months, FPIs turned net sellers in April. They have continued to pull out Rs 5,936 crore from the Indian equities in the first week of May amid worries over the intense second wave of coronavirus infection and its fallout on the economy. Foreign investors had pulled out Rs 9,659 crore in April after infusing money in the preceding six months, according to the depositories’ data.

