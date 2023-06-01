Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices opened flat on Thursday. The NSE Nifty 50 gained 13.20 points or 0.07% at 18,547.60 and BSE Sensex was up 26.46 points or 0.04% to 62,648.70. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty dipped 92.25 points or 0.21% to 44,035.90, Nifty Auto rose 0.2%, Nifty IT surged 0.67%, Nifty Pharma climbed 0.61% and Nifty PSU Bank gained 0.44%. The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Apollo Hospital, Hindalco, Eicher Motors, Asian Paints and Divis Lab while the losers were Coal India, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid and Britannia.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
Several Indian companies have attracted a significant share of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), with some scrips like Paytm, HDFC, and Delhivery, boasting of an FII holding of over 60%. This indicates international investors’ confidence in their potential for growth and profitability. These companies have witnessed substantial FII holdings, which not only reflect global investors’ interest but also have the potential to impact the market dynamics. Take a look at some of the top Indian companies with a high share of FII holdings, according to Trendlyne data.
“The recent deal on the US debt ceiling had already been anticipated and taken into account by the market, resulting in the absence of a significant downturn and a rally despite the prevailing chaos surrounding the issue. In addition to this, there has been a stream of positive news, including robust GDP data, the resolution of the US debt ceiling, a decline in commodity prices, and increased Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) activity. While these factors contribute to an overall bullish outlook for our market, it is important to consider the possibility of profit booking in the near term. With many aspects already factored into current market prices, profit booking could occur as investors look to capitalise on gains. However, this potential pullback in the market presents an excellent opportunity for investors to buy into the market at favourable prices,” said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
Gold rate is trading lower on Thursday, while the silver rate is down 0.50%. On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold August futures were trading at Rs 59,958 per 10 grams, down Rs 240 or 0.40%. Silver July futures were trading higher by Rs 345 at Rs 71,748 per kg on MCX.
Banks will remain closed for twelve days in June 2023 including weekends, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday list. These holidays include second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. The central bank has placed the holidays under three brackets: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Some of these bank holidays are state-specific. Banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. In May too, banks stayed closed for twelve days, including second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. On other Saturdays, banks stay operational full-day. Meanwhile, banks across the country remain closed on Sundays.
Benchmark indices NSE and BSE will remain closed on Wednesday, June 28 for Bakri Id. The currency derivatives segment, NDS-RST and Tri-Party Repo will also remain shut while Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment will stay closed for the morning session only, according to the list of stock market holidays 2023 available on the official BSE website. Trading in the multi-commodity exchange (MCX) and the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) will also remain suspended on June 28 for the morning session. The domestic stock market will stay closed for nine days, including Saturdays and Sundays in June 2023.
Prestige Estates (PEPL) shares price jumped 1.51% to Rs 490.85 today. “The company registered the highest-ever annual presales of Rs 129bn (+24% YoY) on the back of 16msf of launches and robust presales in MMR at Rs 27bn. To maintain the growth momentum, PEPL is targeting residential BD of Rs 200bn annually and may launch its first project in NCR subject to timely approvals. We maintain BUY, with an unchanged SOTP-based target price of Rs 630 per share,” said analysts at HDFC Securities.
Coal India share price tanked 4.8% to Rs 229.55 today ahead of the central government’s bid to divest up to 3% equity stake in the company through offer for sale of shares (OFS). The Centre is likely to raise about Rs 4,200 crore from the sale of the full 3% stake at the base price of Rs 225 per share, which is at a 7% discount to yesterday’s closing price of Rs 241.2.
Bank Nifty fell 0.18% or 78 points to 44,050.15. The top losers were Kotak Bank, AU Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda while the gainers were Axis Bank, SBIN, HDFC Bank, PNB and Bandhan Bank.
Cipla shares fell 0.29% to 951.4 after the company announced the sale of their stake held in Cipla Quality Chemical Industries, step-down subsidiary in Uganda, is expected to be completed on or before 31 July.
Adani Green Energy shares rose 0.69% to Rs 990.2 after the company said that it will consider raising an additional $1 billion within the next few weeks.
Vedanta shares rose 0.31% to Rs 279.1 after Vedanta Resources reduced its gross debt to $6.4 billion by paying loans and bonds worth $400 million maturing in May and June.
NSE Nifty 50 was up 13.20 points or 0.07% at 18,547.60 and BSE Sensex rose 26.46 points or 0.04% to 62,648.70.
Benchmark indices ended the pre-opening session in the green. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 45 points or 0.24% to 18,579 and BSE Sensex gained 114.23 points or 0.18% to 62,736.47.
“Bank Nifty has support at 43500, indicating a level where buyers have shown interest and the potential for a bounce-back. On the other hand, resistance is seen at 44500, which is a significant level where both put and call writing is visible,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities.
“Bank Nifty’s move is important because it has bounced strongly from an important Ichimoku support area of 43700-43800 which if sustained can result in a move towards 45000,” said Gaurav Bissa, VP – InCred Equities.
“Today, intraday traders can look for long opportunities only if Bank Nifty moves above 44,500, and the price should remain above 44,500 for 15 minutes to confirm a long position. To confirm a short, the Bank Nifty needs to break a low of 44,000 & sustain it for 15 minutes,” said analysts at Stoxbox.
“In the short term, markets can remain volatile following global macroeconomic uncertainty. Bank Nifty has support at the 43500-43600 zone while resistance is placed at 44500,” said Om Mehra, Equity research analyst at Choice Broking.
Bank Nifty first support at 44005 and then 43776 while resistance at 44443 and then 44654, according to Rahul Sharma, JM Financial.
“Until Nifty holds the 18,500 level on a closing basis it’s looking bullish. Intraday traders can look for long opportunities above 18,600 if the closing comes above 18,600 in 15 min chart. Traders can look for fresh shorts only if nifty breaks the 18,500 level & remains below for 15 min to ensure short,” said Rohan Shah, head technical analyst at Stoxbox.
“Nifty current trend is expected to remain sideways to positive unless the index falls below the 18500 level. On the higher end, there is resistance at 18650. However, if the index decisively falls below 18500, it may trigger additional selling pressure,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical at LKP Securities.
“Nifty is witnessing selling pressure from higher levels. Once it sustained 18650 levels we can expect a rally till 18800-18880 levels. Coming to the OI Data, on the call side, the highest OI was observed at the 18700 strike price while on the put side, the highest OI was at 18300 followed by the 18200 strike price,” said Om Mehra, Equity research analyst at Choice Broking.
“Nifty attempted a retest of the previous swing break area of 18460 and witnessed a smart bounce above 18500 implying it can resume its uptrend towards 18700 levels till it doesn’t close below 18450,” said Gaurav Bissa, VP – InCred Equities.
“The hourly momentum indicator has reached the equilibrium line indicating that the consolidation may have matured, and Nifty can start a new cycle on the upside. We maintain a positive outlook on the index for a target of 18800 from a short-term perspective. 18460–18400 shall act as the crucial support zone while the hurdle zone is placed at 18660–18700,” said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
“As long as the Nifty holds 18480, the positive sentiment is likely to continue and above the same, the market could move up till 18600-18650. On the flip side, a fresh sell-off is likely only after the dismissal of 18480. Below which, the index could slip till 18400-18375,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.
“The zone of 18450–18400 is a strong support area for Nifty 50, while the immediate resistance is expected in the range of 18650–18730 levels. Traders should keep an eye on these levels and trade accordingly for the weekly expiry session,” said Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One Ltd.
Nifty first support at 18564 and then 18508 while resistance at 18679 and then 19737, according to Rahul Sharma, JM Financial.
Nifty, Sensex may open lower today, hints SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were 69 points lower on the Singaporean exchange at 18,595. Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended Wednesday’s session in the red. Nifty 50 fell almost 100 points to 18,534 and Sensex plunged 346.89 points to 62,622.
The SGX Nifty lost 0.37% in trade on Thursday morning, signalling that domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex would open on a negative basis, continuing to extend losses after snapping a four-day winning streak on Wednesday.
The US market ended the overnight session in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.41%, S&P 500 tumbled 0.61% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 0.63%.
Asian markets were trading mixed – Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.5%, Asia Dow jumped 1.12%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.22%, China’s Shanghai Composite index fell 0.17% and South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.3%.
The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 57.5 points or 0.31% lower at 18,606.5 in today’s early morning trade.