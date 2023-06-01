12:39 (IST) 1 Jun 2023

Profit booking could occur as investors look to capitalise on gains

“The recent deal on the US debt ceiling had already been anticipated and taken into account by the market, resulting in the absence of a significant downturn and a rally despite the prevailing chaos surrounding the issue. In addition to this, there has been a stream of positive news, including robust GDP data, the resolution of the US debt ceiling, a decline in commodity prices, and increased Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) activity. While these factors contribute to an overall bullish outlook for our market, it is important to consider the possibility of profit booking in the near term. With many aspects already factored into current market prices, profit booking could occur as investors look to capitalise on gains. However, this potential pullback in the market presents an excellent opportunity for investors to buy into the market at favourable prices,” said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.