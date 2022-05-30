Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a positive start on Monday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were ruling at 16,469, up 132 points or 0.8 per cent, on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, S&P BSE Sensex jumped 632 points or 1.17% to end the day at 54,884 while the NSE Nifty 50 index settled at 16,352, up 182 points or 1.13%. Globally, Asian stock markets were trading higher in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.74% while the Topix index traded 1.47% higher. US main indices closed higher in overnight trade on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 575.77 points, or 1.76 %, the S&P 500 gained 100.4 points, or 2.47 % and the Nasdaq Composite added 390.48 points, or 3.33 %.
Ethos’ Rs 472-crore IPO, which was subscribed 1.04 times, will be making stock market debut on Monday, 30 May 2022. The issue had received bids for 41.39 lakh shares against the 39.78 lakh shares on offer, and was sold at a price band of Rs 836-878 apiece.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
Key local benchmark indices are likely to extend gains in early Monday trades mirroring recovery in other Asian gauges following a sharp rally in the US markets on Friday. Benchmark Nifty has room to run further and could reclaim its psychological 17000 mark. However, the said ‘relief rally’ is unlikely to last long amid the risk of recession fears and the rising inflation levels across the globe. Technically speaking, bears may turn bulls if Nifty closes above its biggest hurdles at 16657 mark. The FII camp continues to be the biggest negative catalyst for Dalal Street. FIIs have sold shares worth Rs. 53,791 crores in the month of May and most importantly, have pulled out to the tune of Rs. 221,000 crores from the Indian markets in the first 5 months of 2022. Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities
Markets back into grip of bulls. Nifty closed at 16352 and Sensex closed at 54884 both ending well on the weekly close after long time. India VIX also cooled off to 21.48 which gives confidence to the bulls to party. The sectoral indices traded mixed wherein banks and auto led the charge and rose over 3 per cent each. On the flip side, metal, pharma and realty ended with losses. The broader markets, despite a decent show in the second half, closed in the red wherein midcap ended lower by 0.8 per cent and smallcap by 3.4 per cent. On other hand FIIs continued to dump Indian equites, so far this month they have pulled out close to 53790 crore. Though the speed of selling has been cooled off in last week.
In the recent corrective phase, Nifty has resisted around its ‘20 day-EMA’ on pullback moves and it has ended marginally above that average on Friday. Looking at the other sectoral indices, we expect the index to continue its pullback in the coming week as well and thus we could see some larger retracement of the previous correction. The initial retracement resistance will be seen around 16550 which we expect to get tested soon. Above that, the 61.8% retracement which coincides with 200-DEMA is around 16750. On the flipside, 16200 followed by 15900 will now act as support on any declines. Traders are advised to trade with a positive bias this week and look for stock specific approaches where we could see good opportunities. Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com
Market expects another 50bps hike by FED and 35bps by RBI. If the tone of future monetary policy is moderate than anticipated, it will have a positive effect in the short to medium-term while a more hawkish stance will reduce the shelf life of the trend. Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services
RBI’s surplus transferred to the government at Rs 303bn was lower than what is pencilled in the Union Budget. The lower-than-expected dividend was due to higher provisioning and interest cost on LAF operations. The higher provisioning was on account of revaluation loss on foreign securities. On the income front, key support was interest earnings on rupee securities and FX sales. RBI balance sheet size increased by 8.5% in FY22, led by increase in foreign currency assets and rupee securities.
For the week, we expect Nifty to trade in the range of 16600-16000 with a positive bias. The weekly strength indicator RSI is moving downwards and is quoting below its reference line indicating negative bias. The chart pattern suggests that if Bank Nifty crosses and sustains above 35700 level it would witness buying which would lead the index towards 36000-36500 levels. However if the index breaks below 35300 level it would witness selling which would take the index towards 34800-34000. Read full story
For the second consecutive week Nifty weekly candle closed in green and has formed a bullish hammer candle sick pattern on the weekly time frame. We have seen a strong reversal from the 15900 levels when prices reached near the lower band of the flag pattern and then prices reverse sharply and have almost given a breakout on the daily chart.
Ethos’ Rs 472-crore IPO, which was subscribed 1.04 times, will be making stock market debut on Monday, 30 May 2022. The issue had received bids for 41.39 lakh shares against the 39.78 lakh shares on offer, and was sold at a price band of Rs 836-878 apiece.
Nifty futures were ruling at 16,469, up 132 points or 0.8 per cent, on Singaporean Exchange.
Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Monday while the dollar was pinned near five-week lows as investors wagered on an eventual slowdown in US monetary tightening, albeit after sharp hikes in June and July. Helping to mellow the mood was news that Shanghai authorities will cancel many conditions for businesses to resume work from Wednesday, easing a city-wide lockdown that began two months ago.
Sensex and Nifty enter this week’s trading session after having closed with gains during the previous one while battling heightened volatility. S&P BSE Sensex is at 54,884 up 1% last week while NSE Nifty 50 is currently at 16,352, up 0.5%. India VIX, the volatility index fell 7% during the previous week and is now at 21.48 levels. Entering the new week, SGX Nifty was up more than 100 points, suggesting a gap-up start to the day’s trade. Global cues were positive after Wall Street equity markets ended with gains on Friday. Asian stock markets were seen moving higher. Here are some stock to watch out for today