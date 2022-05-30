Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a positive start on Monday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were ruling at 16,469, up 132 points or 0.8 per cent, on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, S&P BSE Sensex jumped 632 points or 1.17% to end the day at 54,884 while the NSE Nifty 50 index settled at 16,352, up 182 points or 1.13%. Globally, Asian stock markets were trading higher in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.74% while the Topix index traded 1.47% higher. US main indices closed higher in overnight trade on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 575.77 points, or 1.76 %, the S&P 500 gained 100.4 points, or 2.47 % and the Nasdaq Composite added 390.48 points, or 3.33 %.

Ethos’ Rs 472-crore IPO, which was subscribed 1.04 times, will be making stock market debut on Monday, 30 May 2022. The issue had received bids for 41.39 lakh shares against the 39.78 lakh shares on offer, and was sold at a price band of Rs 836-878 apiece.