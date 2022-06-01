Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to open on a tepid note amid mixed global cues. Ahead of today’s session, the SGX Nifty was in red, trading 32 points lower, hinting at flat to negative start for benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50. In the previous session, both indices ended in red amid high volatility. Asian markets were trading mixed in early morning trade. Shares rose in Japan and Australia, while it wavered in Hong Kong, Shanghai, and South Korea. Overnight in the US, all three major Wall Street indices closed lower on Tuesday, following a rally last week, as volatile oil markets kept soaring inflation in focus and investors reacted to hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official.

India’s fourth quarter GDP growth slowed to 4.1%, slowest pace of growth in a year, as the omicron variant hampered economic activity while the war in Ukraine worsened fuel and food inflation. Economic growth in the last fiscal year stood at 8.7%, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said Tuesday. Going ahead, global macroeconomic factors such as Russia-Ukraine war, high global commodity and food prices, and global central bank’s monetary policy tightening will have bearing on India’s economic growth. Economists expect FY 2023 GDP growth between 7% and 8%, even though India is expected to continue to be the fastest growing major economy of the world.