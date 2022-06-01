Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to open on a tepid note amid mixed global cues. Ahead of today’s session, the SGX Nifty was in red, trading 32 points lower, hinting at flat to negative start for benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50. In the previous session, both indices ended in red amid high volatility. Asian markets were trading mixed in early morning trade. Shares rose in Japan and Australia, while it wavered in Hong Kong, Shanghai, and South Korea. Overnight in the US, all three major Wall Street indices closed lower on Tuesday, following a rally last week, as volatile oil markets kept soaring inflation in focus and investors reacted to hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official.
India’s fourth quarter GDP growth slowed to 4.1%, slowest pace of growth in a year, as the omicron variant hampered economic activity while the war in Ukraine worsened fuel and food inflation. Economic growth in the last fiscal year stood at 8.7%, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said Tuesday. Going ahead, global macroeconomic factors such as Russia-Ukraine war, high global commodity and food prices, and global central bank’s monetary policy tightening will have bearing on India’s economic growth. Economists expect FY 2023 GDP growth between 7% and 8%, even though India is expected to continue to be the fastest growing major economy of the world.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 1 June Wednesday
“Profit-booking at higher dragged the benchmark indices in an otherwise clueless market. With corporate earning seasons nearing an end, traders have started hunting for new clues to drive the market also a lot of shift in portfolios happening. Technically, a double top formation on intraday charts and Doji candlestick formation on daily charts indicate further weakness from the current levels. We are of the view that in the near future 16700 (55925 on the BSE Sensex) would act as a key resistance level for the traders. Below which Nifty could retest the 16450-16400 (54900-54700 on BSE Sensex).
On the flip side, a fresh uptrend rally is possible only after the Nifty crosses the 16700 (55925 on BSE Sensex) range breakout. above which it could move up to 16775 (56200 on BSE Sensex). The larger texture of the market is still on the positive side, Hence, contra traders can take a long bet near 16400 on the Nifty (54700 on BSE Sensex) with a strict stop loss near 16350 on the Nifty (54550 on BSE Sensex).”
~Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities
Asian equity markets on Wednesday were mixed while bonds rise amid a debate about the scale of monetary tightening to fight inflation. Wall Street futures climbed after benchmarks retreated on Tuesday.
“Nifty lost the afternoon gains on May 31 amid large volume trade on NSE due to MSCI rebalancing trades. 16677-16690 band on the Nifty is proving to be a tough resistance for the Nifty. A breach of 16506 could result in a sharper correction on the downside. Q4 GDP number due out of India this evening will have a bearing on the Indian markets on June 1.”
~Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
“Markets will react to the GDP numbers in early trades on Wednesday. Besides, auto sales numbers would also start pouring in, which may provide some insight into the demand scenario. On the global front, the recent surge in crude oil prices has turned the participants cautious. Keeping all in mind, we suggest maintaining focus on sector/stock selection while keeping a check on leveraged positions.”
~ Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking
Wall Street’s three major indexes closed lower on Tuesday, following a rally last week, as volatile oil markets kept soaring inflation in focus and investors reacted to hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 222.84 points, or 0.67%, to 32,990.12, the S&P 500 lost 26.09 points, or 0.63%, to 4,132.15 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 49.74 points, or 0.41%, to 12,081.39.
India’s fourth quarter GDP growth slowed to 4.1%, slowest pace of growth in a year, as the omicron variant hampered economic activity while the war in Ukraine worsened fuel and food inflation. Economic growth in the last fiscal year stood at 8.7%, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said Tuesday. Going ahead, global macroeconomic factors such as Russia-Ukraine war, high global commodity and food prices, and global central bank’s monetary policy tightening will have bearing on India’s economic growth. Economists expect FY 2023 GDP growth between 7% and 8%, even though India is expected to continue to be the fastest growing major economy of the world.
Ahead of today’s trading session, the SGX Nifty was in red trading 32 points lower, hinting at flat to negative start for benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50.